County warns Costco desert willow plants may carry invasive pests

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County agricultural officials are urging anyone who purchased a desert willow plant from Costco between June 24 and July 3 to check whether it may be carrying two invasive pests.

The Broad-headed Sharpshooter and the Glassy-winged Sharpshooter, two insects that spread plant diseases, arrived on some of the plants from a nursery in Texas. The plants were sold at Costco warehouses throughout California, including seven locations in San Diego County.

Both pests can spread Pierce’s disease, which has caused millions of dollars in losses to California’s wine grape industry, according to the county. The Glassy-winged Sharpshooter is already present in San Diego County, and California has established management programs for the pest.

However, officials said introducing the Broad-headed Sharpshooter, which is not currently found in California, “could increase the risk of spreading destructive plant diseases to vineyards, orchards, nurseries, landscapes, and home gardens.”

If the plant has not been planted, officials recommend:

Double-bagging the plant (one trash bag inside the other).

Sealing both bags.

Placing it in regular household trash.

Do not place it in green waste, return it to the store, transport it or relocate it.

If the plant has already been planted, county agricultural inspectors will inspect it for any life stages of the Broad-headed Sharpshooter and advise homeowners on next steps.

According to the county, agricultural officials have already inspected plants at local Costco warehouses, but about 200 plants sold in San Diego County remain unaccounted for.

The county is working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Costco to identify affected plants, respond to customer inquiries and prevent the Broad-headed Sharpshooter from becoming established in San Diego County.

Anyone who purchased a desert willow plant from Costco between June 24 and July 3 is asked to contact the San Diego County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures at 760-752-4700 or [email protected].