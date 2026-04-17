Suspect arrested in Vista carjacking that left one severely injured

VISTA — Detectives arrested a man last week who allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle in downtown Vista and ran over a male victim, leaving him with severe injuries.

Around 8 a.m. on April 8, a man and a woman were inside their vehicle in a parking lot in the 100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue when a man forcefully took control of the car, the Vista Sheriff’s Station reported.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Vance Smith, 62.

During the incident, the female victim grabbed the steering wheel to stop the theft, but fell out of the moving vehicle due to reckless driving by Smith, the Sheriff’s Office said. Smith then ran over the male victim before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

The male victim was transported to the hospital and treated for major injuries, but is expected to survive. The female victim positively identified Smith as the suspect.

Smith was arrested on April 10 following a coordinated search effort by Vista Gang Enforcement Team deputies, patrol units, and detectives. He was booked into the Vista jail and charged with carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4566.