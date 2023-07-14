Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from June 11 to June 18 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Bordeaux, 24, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. on June 11 at 1200 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor under the use/influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony theft of elder/dependent adult at 8:30 p.m. on June 11 at 800 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 72, reported a stolen wallet ($20), credit cards ($0), ATM card ($0), identification card or document ($41), and U.S. currency bills, coins ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon at 3:31 a.m. on June 11 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported a severe laceration injury (weapon not firearm).

Marin, 31, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 9:04 a.m. for probable cause violation on June 12 at 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside Transit.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 8:59 a.m. on June 12 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police found narcotics ($0).

Peganoff, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 10:15 a.m. on June 12 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:05 p.m. on June 12 at 600 E. Solana Circle, Solana Beach. The police found a wallet ($0).

Lopez, 57, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 9:40 p.m. for probable cause misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) on June 12 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony traffic pursuit at 9:03 p.m. on June 12 at Village Park Way Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The police reported evasion of a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.

Blakeney, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor on active warrant at 9:25 a.m. on June 12 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 1:13 p.m. on June 12 at 1400 Paseo De Las Flores, Encinitas. The victim, 36, reported stolen U.S. currency ($2,000) and a ring ($20,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 2:22 p.m. on June 12 at 400 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, 65, reported miscellaneous stolen items ($35).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 4:33 p.m. on June 12 at 2000 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar. The female victim, 54, and male victim, 18, reported a stolen sedan ($30,000), a stolen and recovered cell phone ($1,000), and wallet ($20).

Ramirez, 24, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 1:48 a.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) on June 12 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on a person at 10:24 p.m. on June 12 at Wendy’s, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 29, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 6:52 p.m. on June 12 at 300 Fulvia Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported stolen flasks ($942.81).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor violation of domestic violence court order at 6:56 p.m. on June 12 at 800 Doris Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor violation of domestic violence court order at 9:11 p.m. on June 12 at 100 E. D Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (prowling/loitering private property) at 9:00 a.m. on June 13 at 2300 Montgomery Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:48 a.m. on June 13 at 100 Linares Court, Solana Beach. The female victim, 70, reported a stolen sedan ($41,000), wallet ($375), U.S. currency ($80), and miscellaneous papers/I.D. ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for elder/dependent adult abuse at 12:59 p.m. on June 13 at 2200 Summerhill Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 90, reported miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle) at 11:18 a.m. on June 13 at 1100 Bonita Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen license plates ($40).

Torres, 22, was arrested in Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 13 at 3:56 p.m. for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Brand, 25, was arrested at Las Pulgas Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 13 at 4:18 p.m. for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 4:36 p.m. on June 13 at 6000 La Granada, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 22, reported identity theft ($600).

Martinez, 37, was arrested at the corner of Industry Street and Foussat Road, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 11:09 a.m. on June 13 for misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Kapitanski, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 2:20 p.m. on June 13 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

McNeil, 25, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 13 at 7:15 p.m. for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm). The female victim, 34, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 5:53 a.m. on June 13 at Shell, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen U.S. currency ($900).

Dutton, 25, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 11:00 a.m. on June 13 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Duenas, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 1:55 p.m. on June 13 at 1700 S. Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Moncrief, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 2:15 p.m. on June 13 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Pkwy.

Vaught, 63, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 2:40 p.m. on June 13 at the Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony stolen vehicle at 9:51 a.m. on June 14 at 400 Union Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 44, reported a stolen automobile/light truck ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 10:50 a.m. on June 14 at Diegueño Middle School, 2100 Village Park Way, Encinitas. The victim reported destroyed/damaged wood ($2,000), construction equipment ($500), wall ($500), and miscellaneous ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:08 p.m. on June 14 at 1700 Caudor Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:10 p.m. on June 14 at Designer Label 4 Less, Encinitas. The male victim, 48, reported lost article ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 10:31 p.m. on June 14 at Liverpool Drive and Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The female victim, 25, reported a stolen bag ($1), portable music radio ($150), misc. clothing ($150), and shoes ($150).

Mayne, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 11:45 a.m. on June 14 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Bishop, 23, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 14 at 12:30 p.m. for felony robbery. The victim, 19, reported a stolen cell phone ($300).

Reese, 40, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. for felony identity theft. The victim, 47, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0), wallet ($50), and credit cards ($0).

Streetanton, 51, was arrested at 400 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 14 at 7:52 p.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:12 p.m. on June 14 at Stater Brothers, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquor ($130.95).

Santacruz, 43, was arrested at Golden Bowl Restaurant, 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on June 14 at 11:25 p.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (under the influence of a drug) and misdemeanor battery on person. The male victim, 19, reported an apparent minor injury.

Casey, 48, was arrested at 1200 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 14 at 9:45 p.m. for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 5:42 a.m. on June 14 at 300 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 48, reported no apparent injury.

Lopez, 35, was cited and released at the Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, on June 14 at 11:00 a.m. for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Richards, 32, was cited and released at 700 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido Transit Center, Escondido, on June 14 at 9:02 p.m. for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Leyva, 21, was arrested at 1500 Shields Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on June 15 at 1:41 a.m. for felony burglary (residential). The male victim, 59, reported no injury.

McChristion, 24, was arrested at 400 Riverside Drive, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 15 at 11:10 a.m. for a bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle) at 11:03 a.m. on June 15 at Colony Apartments, 1100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($370).

Jimenez, 39, was cited and released on June 15 at 11:36 a.m. at the 1700 block of Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) at 3:32 p.m. on June 15 at Bevmo, 100 Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victim (commercial) reported stolen liquor ($33.99).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 5:51 p.m. on June 15 at Ross Dress For Less, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a clothing store, reported a stolen backpack ($40) and speaker ($50).

Olukotun, 46, was cited and released on June 15 at 9:46 a.m. at Quality Inn, 600 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The male victim, 56, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at risk at 10:41 p.m. on June 15 at 1700 Carmel Valley Road, Del Mar. The female victim, 37, is considered a missing adult.

McChristion, 24, was cited and released at 400 Riverside Drive, Oceanside, on June 15 at 10:05 a.m. for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:45 a.m. on June 15 at 1100 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. The victim (commercial) reported misc. damage ($1,500) and destroyed construction equipment ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 1:50 a.m. on June 16 at 2000 Sea Village Circle, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The female victim, 52, reported a stolen sedan ($17,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony misdemeanor vandalism at 8:50 a.m. on June 16 at 2100 Village Park Way, Encinitas. The victim reported a vandalized wall ($350).

Burke, 29, was cited and released on June 16 at 3 p.m. at S. Coast Highway 101 and E. D Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for domestic violence incident (call) at 12:23 p.m. on June 16 at 100 N. El Camino Real, 20, Encinitas. The female victim, 48, and the male victim, 34, reported a stolen camera ($70).

Hoffman, 42, was cited and released on June 16 at 3:40 p.m. at Scripps Memorial Hospital, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery. The male victim, 36, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 3:50 p.m. on June 16 at 2700 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 40, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($350).

Hernandez, 31, was cited and released at W. Mission Avenue and N. Quince Street, Escondido, on June 16 at 9:50 a.m. for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Serrato, 29, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 16 at 9:55 a.m. for felony other agency’s warrant.

Barrett, 29, was cited and released at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside, on June 16 at 12:34 p.m. for misdemeanor active warrant.

Pedro, 25, was arrested at Arco, 633 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 16 at 11:30 p.m. for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Rodriguez, 56, was cited and released at the 1000 block of E. Vista Way, Vista, at 7:09 a.m. on June 17 for misdemeanor active warrant.

Hoke, 59, was cited and released at the 200 block of College Blvd, Oceanside, on June 17 at 9:55 a.m. for misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on transportation personnel/passenger at 9:47 a.m. on June 17 at the Sprinter Station, S. Cleveland Street, Oceanside. The male victim, 58, reported an apparent minor injury.

Navarro, 33, was arrested and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle) on June 16 at 9:15 p.m. The female victim, 56, reported stolen misc. papers ($1) and misc. items.

Henderson, 34, was arrested and booked at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (force, possible GBI) and felony spousal/cohabitant abuse on June 17 at 4:19 a.m. The female victim, 30, reported major injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:31 a.m. on June 17 at 1500 Summit Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The male victim, 29, reported a stolen watch ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:54 p.m. on June 17 at Dicks Sporting Goods, 1000 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a stolen duffel bag ($150) and misc. ($456).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 9:46 a.m. on June 18 at 17200 Avenuenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 97, and female victim, 71, reported no injury.

Janca, 60, was cited and released on June 18 at 4:28 p.m. at Santa Fe and Balour drives, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call for domestic violence at 9:03 p.m. on June 18 at 700 S. Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach.

McBride, 55, was arrested at 300 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 18 at 8:05 p.m. for misdemeanor contempt of court (disobeying court order). The female victim, 80, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call felony vehicle theft recovery at 7:17 p.m. on June 18 at 1400 Via Terrassa, Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported a recovered automobile ($0).

Check out The Coast News’ “Weekly Crime Reports” and “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.