Pedestrian, 76, killed in Oceanside hit-and-run

OCEANSIDE — A man suspected of fleeing after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian early Thursday was arrested later in the morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run causing death.

The westbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma struck the 76-year-old victim about 5 a.m. on Mission Avenue, just east of Mesa Drive, according to police. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Following the collision, the driver continued westbound and left the area.

About two hours later, patrol officers located the truck and arrested 24-year-old Valentin Hernandez of Oceanside, police spokesperson Gina Avalos said.

Hernandez was booked into the Vista jail and held on $105,000 bail pending arraignment on Monday afternoon.