Carlsbad extends contract with MiraCosta for Technology Career Institute

CARLSBAD — MiraCosta Community College will continue to operate its Technology Career Institute in Carlsbad under a new five-year lease agreement that runs through 2031.

The facility is located on Las Palmas Drive, about three-quarters of a mile south of McClellan-Palomar Airport.

The Technology Career Institute offers hands-on, low-cost training in manufacturing, technology and engineering. Workforce development specialties include programs for machinists, drone operators and other technicians.

MiraCosta Community College added programs for welding and craft brewing to its curriculum after receiving City Council approval in May 2023, according to city documents.

The lease agreement was set to expire Sept. 21, but the new agreement extends the partnership to 2031, according to the documents.

Overall, the city projects $521,358 in rent revenue over the five-year term, according to the documents. Annual fees range from $93,415 in the first year to $115,725 in the final year, based on a 5.5% annual escalator.

The City Council unanimously approved execution of the lease agreement on the consent calendar at its April 14 meeting.

Councilmember Teresa Acosta, who taught part-time at MiraCosta from 2012 to 2015, said she was “a big fan” of the school’s work preparing students for the workforce.

“I’m so proud that we have this partnership with MiraCosta,” Acosta said. “As a small business owner and somebody who really believes in educating our local workforce, I think it’s so important that we have that training center here in Carlsbad.”

The 22,627-square-foot Las Palmas property was built in 1985, according to the city.

The site housed the city’s Development Services Center from 1986 until 2001, when staff moved to the larger Faraday Administration Center.

MiraCosta has operated out of the city-owned property continuously since July 2014.

Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said she was thrilled to continue the partnership between MiraCosta and the city.

“There are so many different opportunities to build our talent pipeline at that facility that MiraCosta is working on,” Bhat-Patel said. “So I just wanted to give a huge kudos not only to our staff but to MiraCosta for continuing to serve our community in that capacity.”