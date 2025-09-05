Suspect arrested after criminal threats against Del Mar City Hall

DEL MAR — Law enforcement has arrested a man suspected of making criminal threats against Del Mar City Hall on Thursday.

Staff at the Del Mar Civic Center along Camino Del Mar reported receiving the threat just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, stating that an individual called City Hall and made alarming statements about “shooting up” the facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station conducted a safety sweep of the Civic Center, which houses City Hall, to ensure the safety of staff and the public. The city also canceled a public concert scheduled to take place at the Civic Center that evening.

In their investigation, police identified the suspect as Kyle Knudsen, 42, of San Diego and arrested him at his home that same evening. They also discovered a registered firearm with an illegal 15-round magazine.

Knudsen was charged with making criminal threats and possessing a high-capacity magazine.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our community. Every threat is taken seriously and investigated. We want to remind everyone to report any threats or reports of violence. You can call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (888) 580-8477 or the Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868-3200,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

City officials thanked law enforcement for their handling of the incident.

“The City greatly appreciates the Sheriff Department’s prompt response and diligent work to bring the suspect into custody,” the city said in a statement.

Knudsen declined to comment when reached by The Coast News.