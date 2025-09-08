Carlsbad hockey player Patrick O’Donnell, 23, dies after brain cancer fight

CARLSBAD — A great friend. Fearless in the face of uncertainty. A major “Star Wars” fan. Caring, witty and funny.

These are just some of the traits that Patrick “Paddy” O’Donnell’s loved ones say he exhibited in his 23 years of life. The Carlsbad hockey player died in late August after a multiyear fight against glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer that he was diagnosed with around three years ago.

O’Donnell was born in Carlsbad in 2002 and has been part of the tight-knit San Diego ice hockey community since the age of six. He played youth hockey with the San Diego Junior Gulls and then at Pacific Ridge High School in Bressi Ranch, where he led the Firebirds to a league championship in his senior year.

He then went on to play ice hockey at the University of Utah as a goaltender on the Division 2 team. His diagnosis came before the start of his junior year at Utah, forcing him to stop school and hockey while undergoing treatment.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain cancer that often forms tumors in the tissue of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The most common victims of the disease are older adults, who have an average life expectancy of 12 to 18 months, and it is extremely rare to see this cancer in someone as young as O’Donnell.

“He didn’t let the odds scare him. He’s a big ‘Star Wars’ guy; he has the ‘never tell me the odds’ Han Solo mindset,” said his sister Annie O’Donnell, 32.

Following multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, O’Donnell was able to return to the University of Utah for the spring 2024 semester. However, a tumor recurrence last summer kept him from returning, and his condition began to decline over the past year.

“This is just such an aggressive cancer that is constantly outsmarting all the research they have currently available now,” Annie O’Donnell said. “He fought as long as he could. Each time he was given a prognosis, he beat it every time, and I’m very proud of him in that regard.”

Patrick O’Donnell has become well known for demonstrating hope and determination in the face of his diagnosis. Last year, he was honored with the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2024 National HOPE Award at UC San Diego Health’s Sanford Stem Cell Institute.

He was also honored in 2023 by the San Diego Gulls and the Anaheim Ducks during their respective Hockey Fights Cancer Nights. The teams also spoke out after his passing.

“The Gulls and Ducks organizations were able to host Paddy and his family on several occasions, where he built a remarkable relationship with goaltender Lukas Dostal, who bonded over their shared love of tending the net,” the Gulls said in a statement on Aug. 25. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and everyone who was lucky enough to have Paddy in their lives.”

The San Diego Gulls mourn the loss of our friend Paddy O’Donnell, who passed away this past weekend. The Gulls and Ducks organizations were able to host Paddy and his family on several occasions, where he built a remarkable relationship with goaltender Lukas Dostal, who bonded… pic.twitter.com/hQSzUAIgVI — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) August 25, 2025

His high school alma mater remembered him as an inspiring leader and standout student-athlete.

“Patrick’s courage, resilience, and positive spirit inspired all who knew him,” Pacific Ridge School said in a statement. “The Pacific Ridge Hockey Team established an annual Hockey Fights Cancer Month in Patrick’s name, a tradition that will continue to honor his courage and legacy.”

A memorial service for O’Donnell this past week drew people from the San Diego hockey sphere and wider Carlsbad community.

Along with playing and watching hockey, Annie O’Donnell said her brother also loved outdoor activities like rock climbing, skiing, and lacrosse; shows like “NCIS” and “One Piece”; and all kinds of music, including 60s classics.

These interests, combined with his friendly and open-minded attitude, drew a broad and diverse circle of friends.

In an interview last July, O’Donnell told The Coast News he was focused on living life in the moment and believed that maintaining positivity is crucial to cancer patients, especially those with brain cancer.

“I really feel like the mental space is the patient’s battlefield,” he said at the time.

O’Donnell is survived by his parents Ann and Hugh and four siblings.