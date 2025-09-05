Sister City program connects Encinitas families with Japanese students

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas recently wrapped up a week-long Sister City exchange with students from Amakusa, Japan, marking the latest chapter in a partnership that has connected the two communities since 1988.

Six student delegates and two adults stayed with Encinitas host families, participating in civic activities, outdoor recreation, and cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening international friendships.

“Through our Sister City exchange, we create bridges of understanding, inspire our youth to lead with vision, and celebrate the power of people-to-people connections,” Mayor Bruce Ehlers said.

The Encinitas/Amakusa Sister City Program has fostered cultural literacy and global citizenship for 37 years. Many current host parents were once students themselves, and local teens who travel to Amakusa often return with broader perspectives and enhanced leadership skills.

Sixteen-year-old Quade Kelley, a city youth commissioner, said his experience visiting Amakusa showed him “the power of global friendship.”

“Sharing laughter and sports with my host family, trying new food, participating in local customs, visiting schools and meeting city officials taught me the power of global friendship,” Kelley said. “This experience showed me how curiosity connects cultures and people.”

The program is run by a volunteer committee that coordinates exchanges and recruits host families. Committee member Isaac Trotta said that the visits have a positive impact on both participants and the community.

“As a longtime participant in the Sister City Program – first as a student delegate, later as a host family, and now as a committee member – I continue to be amazed by the lasting impression this incredible program leaves on the Encinitas community and the strong friendships we build with our friends from Amakusa,” said Trotta.

During their stay, the Amakusa delegation surfed at Moonlight Beach, skated with Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, attended a Padres game, joined an art and music workshop at the Pacific View Arts Center, enjoyed a barbecue with the Encinitas Fire Department and took part in community dinners, beach volleyball and day trips.