Four-vehicle crash on I-15 leaves one dead, many injured

REGION — One person was killed and as many as nine people were injured in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 near the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood on Sunday, authorities said.

The accident was reported just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 3 on the southbound freeway near Camino del Norte, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Nine injuries were reported, ranging from minor to major, according to Officer Michael Meza of the California Highway Patrol.

Meza said the collision initially involved three vehicles in the high-occupancy vehicle lane, but one of them was then struck by a fourth vehicle.

It was unclear if the victim pronounced dead at the scene was included in the number of people injured, said Meza, who added that CHP officers were following up with them at area hospitals.

Meza said he couldn’t provide details on the patients’ status, as some of them are under 18.

Just before noon, Caltrans re-opened the HOV lanes on southbound I-15 north of Camino del Norte.