State DOJ: Deportations overcrowded ICE facilities, strained resources

REGION — A report released Thursday on conditions at immigration detention facilities across the state — including the Otay Mesa Detention Center — found that overcrowding is a major issue at the San Diego County facility caused by a marked increase in arrivals within the past year.

The findings are contained in the California Department of Justice’s fifth report on Otay Mesa and six other California immigration detention facilities, all of which displayed “serious concerns about these facilities’ ability to safely detain a growing detainee population and underscore the need for greater accountability and oversight,” according to a statement from the California Attorney General’s Office.

Six detainees died in ICE custody between September 2025 and March 2026 — the highest number since the California Department of Justice started conducting reviews in 2017 — the 175-page “Immigration Detention in California” report found.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta took aim at the current administration’s focus on deportations as a catalyst for increasingly poor conditions within the state’s immigration detention facilities.

“The Trump Administration’s mass deportation campaign has led to a shocking increase in detainee populations — and facilities have been alarmingly unprepared to meet this new demand,” Bonta said. “During their inspections, my team found evidence of inadequate medical care and heard countless reports of disturbing, unsafe and unsanitary conditions and a lack of basic necessities. This is cruel, inhumane and unacceptable — and it is past time for the Trump Administration to do something about it.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

A spokesperson for the ACLU of Southern California said the civil rights organization was reviewing the report.

Regarding the Otay Mesa Detention Center, the DOJ’s report said the facility experienced “surges in population” that have affected intake processing times, the cleanliness of housing units, and the availability of numerous other resources.

During the DOJ’s two-day tour of the facility last fall, Otay Mesa’s population was about 21% higher than during its prior visit in 2023.

The DOJ said detainees reported a lack of available beds and toilets for the entire facility population, along with inadequate portions of food and water. Detainees “stated that their housing units often had 20-30 people over capacity,” the report states.

While the facility has improved its health care staffing levels since the DOJ’s 2023 site visits, the report said there were delays in access to medical care and recordkeeping issues impacting continuity of care.

The report also said Otay Mesa was the only California facility that had a policy requiring strip searches of detainees after each non-legal contact visit.

“Detainees reported that this practice has an overwhelming negative impact on the mental health and dignity of detainees,” the report said.

The report comes shortly after efforts by county officials to inspect the facility after detainees reportedly complained of freezing temperatures, untreated medical conditions and food unfit for human consumption. San Diego County later sued the federal government and private prison company CoreCivic after county supervisors were blocked from entering the premises. A San Diego federal judge has indicated he will grant the county’s request.

Border Patrol arrests 2 Mexican fugitives in San Diego ops

Border Patrol agents have arrested two fugitives wanted in Mexico for alleged kidnapping, extortion and homicide during separate operations in San Diego County, officials announced Thursday.

The first arrest occurred April 29 in El Cajon. Agents from the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector arrested a man who was in the country illegally and was wanted in Mexico for kidnapping and extortion, according to the agency.

The suspect, a former Mexican law enforcement officer, was processed for a pending immigration hearing and transfer to Mexico’s Fiscalía General de la República.

On May 5, agents in San Diego arrested a non-U.S. citizen with a revoked visa who was wanted in Mexico for homicide and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, the agency stated.

Agents arrested him at his residence without incident and turned him over to the FGR at a port of entry.

“These arrests send a clear and unequivocal message — our borders are not a sanctuary for those fleeing justice, and we will relentlessly pursue individuals who seek to evade accountability for serious crimes,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said in a statement.

“The exceptional work of our dedicated agents, coupled with vital international partnerships, ensures that dangerous fugitives are brought to justice, safeguarding our communities and upholding the rule of law. We are proud of these efforts and remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the public.”

People can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.