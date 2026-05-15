Election 2026: Oceanside City Council

OCEANSIDE — This year, voters in Oceanside’s Districts 1 and 2 will decide whether they want new faces on the City Council.

Currently, Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce holds the District 1 seat, while Councilmember Rick Robinson represents District 2. Both were first elected in 2022 and plan to seek reelection.

District 1

Joyce announced his reelection campaign in February, pledging to fight for Oceanside residents and prioritize neighborhood safety, affordable housing and environmental protection.

According to Joyce, he plans to continue working closely with residents and community organizations to promote neighborhood safety, as he has during his first term.

“Oceansiders are witnessing a changing city,” Joyce previously told The Coast News. “District 1 residents aren’t opposed to all changes, but they want a city that grows responsibly, protects our environment, and makes sure working people and families aren’t left behind. I’m running for re-election to make sure their voices — not special interests — guide our city’s future.”

Joyce previously served as a trustee on the Oceanside Unified School District board.

Michael Cline has filed his intention to run against Joyce for the District 1 seat. The Coast News reached out to his treasurer for comment, but did not receive a response.

District 2

In District 2, Robinson said he is seeking reelection at the request of constituents who support his work and trust him to make informed decisions regarding upcoming projects, developments and other issues over the next four years.

Robinson, who previously served as the city’s fire chief, said his primary focus has been and will continue to be the city’s financial health. The City Council is responsible for approving the annual budget, reviewing investment reports and discussing the city’s fiscal well-being with staff.

Most of the city’s agricultural lands are located in District 2, making them another top concern for Robinson.

“In a second term, I want to see real progress on agrotourism, turning what has been a long-discussed area into something tangible for our farmers and our community,” Robinson said.

Robinson also said he will continue to support the city’s RE:BEACH project, which aims to address sand erosion by installing two artificial headlands — also referred to as “living speed bumps” — and an artificial reef offshore near Tyson Street and Wisconsin Avenue beaches.

The project, which is expected to cost $31.4 million with an estimated $500,000 in annual maintenance, remains largely unfunded. The city hopes to have a shovel-ready project and to submit permit applications to regulatory agencies sometime this year.

So far, two others have filed their intention to seek the District 2 seat: Emily Gonzales and Oscarin Ortega.

Gonzales currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission. She has lived in Oceanside for more than 20 years and is a co-founder and board member of The Swell Collective, a nonprofit focused on professional training, coaching and collaboration to support marginalized communities.

She said the district has lacked a representative who “truly understands the great diversity of the district.”

“With this diversity comes tremendous responsibility of our elected officials to listen, to learn and to engage with neighbors in every neighborhood,” she said. “It is my belief that everyone’s voice matters at City Hall.”

Gonzales listed public safety, smart growth and affordability for working residents among her top priorities.

“District 2 is the most wildfire-prone district in the city, and we need neighborhood-level readiness that matches that risk. Community care also means the city being unambiguous about its support for our most vulnerable families,” she said.

Gonzales said she plans to hold developers accountable if they fail to meet their commitments and to protect existing affordable housing in the district if elected.

Ortega is the founder of Lived Experiences, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving community well-being by providing free food, diapers, laundry services and other basic needs, along with mentorship and connections through shared experiences.

Like Gonzales, Ortega highlighted the diversity of District 2 and said many residents have felt overlooked and underrepresented for too long.

Ortega’s top priorities include centering residents in City Hall discussions, supporting small businesses, creating tax breaks on everyday necessities for seniors, protecting local families from aggressive immigration policies, advocating for city-owned affordable housing and revitalizing the San Luis Rey River.

Ortega grew up in Oceanside and is the father of five children who attend local schools.

He said his experiences growing up in the city, including personal hardships, have given him an understanding of Oceanside’s history, challenges and strengths. Combined with his experience running a nonprofit and building relationships throughout the community, Ortega said he feels prepared to represent District 2 on the City Council.

“I want District 2 to be known not only for its diversity, but for how that diversity is honored and invested in — cultural spaces, historical recognition for Mid Valley and Deep Valley, and businesses rooted in the identities of our community,” he said.