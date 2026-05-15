Bressi Ranch condo project moves forward in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Developers posed a question to the City Council and the broader Carlsbad public as they sought permission to continue city-level processing of a proposed 111-unit townhome project in Bressi Ranch that would require rezoning the 7-acre site.

Eric Everhart of Toll Brothers, the project developer, said the currently undeveloped lot at the southwest corner of Gateway Road and Alicante Road — near Viasat’s 1.1 million-square-foot campus, with large warehouse-style buildings on one side and homes on the other — showed a “readiness for redevelopment.”

As part of his presentation, Everhart contrasted renderings of the proposed townhomes with an industrial building similar in design to others nearby occupying the same site.

“A meaningful question before the council is not simply which project (industrial or residential) is preferred, it’s what kind of neighbor this site will be to the families of Bressi Ranch for the next 50 years? We believe the answer is clear.”

The City Council voted unanimously on May 12 to move the project forward for further review, which would include city staff analysis and several layers of approvals before construction could begin. The council agreed with the Planning Commission’s recommendation in February.

Eric Lardy, assistant director of community development for the city, said, “This is permission to continue with their proposal,” adding that the developer and the property owner would be responsible for paying fees associated with the city’s review.

Mayor Keith Blackburn said that because the proposal remains in a preliminary stage, there would be additional opportunities for discussion if the project continues to advance. Blackburn said he hoped opponents of the project “don’t go home thinking they lost today.”

“This is just giving the property owner the permission to bring a proposal forward,” Blackburn said. “There’s still off-ramps for this council. If we look at it and feel uncomfortable with the proposal, we still have more off-ramps ahead of us where we can deny any further progress.”

Public commenters were largely, though not entirely, opposed to the project. Lardy said the city received 12 comments in opposition and five in support.

Speakers raised concerns about parking and questioned what efforts the landowner had made to find a more suitable tenant. Several residents also cited traffic concerns, particularly given two nearby intersections with high accident rates.

One resident expressed support for the project, saying it could make housing in Carlsbad more accessible to a broader range of residents.

Lardy said residential uses generally generate fewer trips than industrial uses, though a more detailed analysis of circulation impacts would be conducted if the project advances.

According to city documents, the plans include 252 parking spaces for the townhome development.

The project would also require rezoning the site from Planned Industrial to Residential to accommodate the proposal.

Councilmember Melanie Burkholder said the development review process would provide numerous opportunities for community input on the project’s design.

“I think it’s really important to open that dialogue,” Burkholder said.

Councilmember Teresa Acosta said the need for workforce housing, particularly for younger generations, is “something we’re tasked with addressing, and it’s hard.”

She added that she would be “open minded and willing to see what it would look like” if the project moves forward.

“We don’t have a lot to weigh in on, other than we see that vacant lot there and there’s just kind of an idea of what it would look like if it had 111 units,” Acosta said.

Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said land-use conversations are “difficult and charged.”

Bhat-Patel added that she regularly hears from working professionals, such as teachers and first responders, who commute for hours each day to serve the Carlsbad community.

Councilmember Kevin Shin said he supported advancing the project because “the property owner and developer, they’re risking liability.” He added that the process “allows the public to really, really truly provide their voice and opinion on this matter.”

Shin also said he would “heed warning” to any developer attempting to get the city “duped into a density bonus issue.”

“There is a solid sense of mistrust for any developer to go out there and say, ‘Hey, we’re pitching you this one thing and then flipping the script and making it completely something we didn’t want to do,’” he said.