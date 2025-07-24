The Coast News Group
Ghost guns are now banned in San Diego County
Sheriff’s to host gun safety event this weekend in Encinitas

by Coast News wire services1

ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will host a gun safety event this weekend in Encinitas to collect unwanted weapons from the public.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Encinitas City Hall at 505 South Vulcan Avenue.

People who donate handguns, rifles and shotguns will receive $100 gift cards, while those who bring in assault weapons will receive $200 gift cards, according to the department.

Free cable locks and gun-safety lock boxes will also be distributed.

To be eligible for the gun buyback program, firearms must be in working order, unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. A deputy or officer will then provide further instructions, the department stated.

All collected weapons will be destroyed, officials said.

The sheriff’s department non-emergency line is 858-565-5200.

