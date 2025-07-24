Sheriff’s Office celebrates 175 years, returns to Facebook

REGION — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the agency has returned to the social media platform Facebook after a decade-long hiatus, marking a “renewed commitment” to open communication with county residents.

The return to the social media platform coincides with the sheriff’s office celebrating its 175th anniversary in an effort to reconnect with the public while bolstering its online presence, according to the agency.

“In 2025, we are celebrating the 175th anniversary of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. What better way to strengthen our commitment to transparency, outreach and public safety than by reconnecting with the community on Facebook,” Sheriff Kelly Martinez said. “We look forward to more positive dialogue and community engagement on social media.”

People can now follow the sheriff’s office on Facebook to receive updates on safety issues, community events, emergency alerts and key initiatives. The agency said they will also use the social media platform to inform the public and media about emergency incidents such as wildfire evacuations, missing person searches and crime trends.

“Our return to Facebook is about more than just a social media presence – it’s about adding another method of communication with the public we serve, Martinez added. “We are committed to listening, informing and strengthening partnerships that help keep our neighborhoods safe and connected.”

In addition to Facebook, the sheriff’s office’s account on the platform X has more than 78,000 followers, while the sheriff’s Instagram account has more than 35,000 followers. The agency is also active on Nextdoor, a hub used to connect residents on neighborhood issues.

Beginning Friday, the sheriff’s office will be consolidating the following county stations and substations on X into one account:

Alpine Sheriff’s Station

Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation

Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation

North Coastal Sheriff’s Station

Poway Sheriff’s Station

Ramona Sheriff’s Substation

Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station

Santee Sheriff’s Station

Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation

Vista Sheriff’s Station.

More information about the sheriff’s office can be found at www.sdsheriff.gov.