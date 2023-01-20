Sheriff releases suspect vehicle details in fatal Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has offered additional information about the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Encinitas on New Year’s Day after unsuccessful attempts to identify a suspect.

Nearly three weeks have passed since a vehicle, described as a black Chrysler or Dodge minivan, struck two individuals crossing Encinitas Boulevard at Coast Highway 101 just past 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The vehicle did not stop to check on the victims following the collision and fled toward B Street. Carmel Valley resident David D’Lima, 23, was killed in the collision, while a female victim suffered minor injuries.

With no arrests made, Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday released an image of the suspected model of the car and a photo of the left side rear view mirror that was left at the scene of the hit-and-run.

The vehicle was also formerly described by deputies as having damage to the front driver’s side.

Last week, deputies said they had also reviewed available camera footage near the scene, but that much of it had been obscured by the rain falling that night. There was no traffic camera at the intersection where the collision occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident or a potential suspect is urged to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for any information that could help lead to an arrest in the case. Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously via their tip line at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

