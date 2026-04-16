San Marcos man, 26, drowns in Colorado River

SAN MARCOS — A San Marcos man lost his life April 13 in an apparent accidental drowning in the Colorado River, authorities said.

Witnesses reported that Kristopher Logan, 26, entered the river from a pontoon boat late in the morning in an attempt to retrieve a hat that had blown off near Davis Camp Park in northwestern Arizona, went underwater and did not resurface, according to police.

A dive team with the Bullhead City Fire Department later located and recovered Logan’s body, officials said.

“The drowning appears to be accidental and not suspicious or criminal in nature,” the Bullhead City Police Department said in a statement posted on social media. “The victim was not wearing a life jacket. We offer our sincere condolences to the family.”