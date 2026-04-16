Man pleads not guilty to murder in pedestrian’s San Marcos death

SAN MARCOS — A man accused of driving under the influence, fatally striking a pedestrian in San Marcos and fleeing the scene pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including murder.

John Alvarado, 39, is accused of hitting 62-year-old Vista resident Carey Faust on the night of Feb. 21. The victim was standing beside his parked vehicle on North Pacific Street when he was struck, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Collis.

Following the collision, Alvarado allegedly fled the scene on foot, Collis said. Faust died at the scene.

Alvarado was arrested April 2 and remains in custody without bail following Monday’s arraignment. Sheriff’s officials did not disclose what led them to identify Alvarado as the alleged driver.

Along with murder, Alvarado faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run, and driving under the influence. The complaint also states Alvarado has a prior North County DUI conviction from 2016.