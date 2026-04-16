Study: Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar generated $125M economic impact

DEL MAR — The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club generated an estimated $125 million in economic impact over two days last fall, according to an independent study released Monday.

The event, held Oct. 31-Nov. 1, drew a total wagering of $210 million. It marked the fourth time Del Mar hosted the championships, following 2017, 2021 and 2024.

The report, conducted by the California-based Sport Management Research Institute, found the event supported 1,023 jobs, generating $51.8 million in labor income and $80.2 million in value added to local businesses.

“The Breeders’ Cup delivered a significant boost to San Diego’s economy — supporting local jobs, generating millions in visitor spending, and bringing global attention to our region,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “This is exactly the kind of major event that drives opportunity for our small businesses and workers while reinforcing San Diego’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

Visitors generated $11 million in federal taxes and $7.6 million in state and local taxes. Spending totaled $38.7 million across hotels, dining, retail, transportation and entertainment, while $5 million was invested in facility enhancements and event infrastructure at Del Mar, the study found.

“Breeders’ Cup is proud to deliver not only world-class racing, but also meaningful economic impact for our host communities,” said Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “The results from Del Mar in 2025 demonstrate the strength of our global festival, from record wagering to significant job creation and visitor spending. We’re especially encouraged by the strong tourism indicators, which show how the World Championships continue to elevate host destinations and drive long-term economic benefits well beyond Breeders’ Cup week.”

According to the study, visitors from outside San Diego County accounted for 61% of the 43,705 attendees, and 82.5% said the event was the primary purpose of their trip. Visitors spent $11.5 million on entertainment, recreation and attractions beyond the races. The average visiting party stayed 2.5 nights and spent about $5,455 during their trip.

“The prestige of the event, combined with our iconic seaside setting, made for a truly special weekend of racing,” said Josh Rubinstein, president of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. “Just as important, it delivered meaningful impact for our community — generating nearly $125 million for the San Diego region and supporting more than 1,000 jobs. The success of the 2025 Breeders’ Cup speaks to how strongly San Diegans have embraced horse racing, especially the World Championships.”

A total of 66.5% of surveyed attendees said they plan to return to the region within the next year.

Compared with the 2017 Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, and adjusted for inflation, the 2025 event saw a 38.9% increase in employment impact and a 12.3% increase in total economic output.