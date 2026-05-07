Legal Notices, May 8, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) NCTD FENCE REPAIR SERVICES PW-RFP-24-04 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services for as-needed, on-call NCTD fence maintenance and repair services. The selected contractor will demonstrate the ability to promptly respond to service requests, utilize quality materials, and perform repairs efficiently and effectively. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. All firms submitting bid proposals must hold a valid California State Fencing Contractor License C-13 at a minimum and/or a California General Contractors License A or B. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32342

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Public hearing and consideration of Resolution No. 2026-34 updating development impact/mitigation fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Trails, Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities; a Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan, in compliance with Government Code section 66002; and an updated fee schedule for the Citywide Development Impact/Mitigation Fees. PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall– City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150.

In accordance with Section 6062(a) of the Government Code, notice is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: The City Council will review the findings of a Citywide Impact Fee Nexus Study and consider updating development impact/mitigation fees in accordance with the Mitigation Fee Act, California Government Code Section 66000 et seq. and consider the resolution adopting the Citywide Impact Fee Nexus Study, which was prepared by the City and Harris & Associates and includes a Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan, in compliance with Government Code section 66002, and an updated fee schedule for the Citywide Development Impact/Mitigation Fees. The information and data required by Government Code sections 66016 and 66019, including the final draft of the Nexus Study, the Citywide Impact/Mitigation Fees Capital Improvement Plan (“Project List”), and proposed fees available on the City’s website no later than May 8, 2026, at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/finance/city-financial-studies. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. PLEASE NOTE: Any member of the public, including an applicant for a development project, may submit evidence that the City’s determinations and findings required pursuant to Government Code section 66001(a) are insufficient or that the local agency otherwise failed to comply with Government Code section 66000 et. seq. Evidence submitted may include, but is not limited to, information regarding the proposed fee calculation, assumptions, or methodology or the calculation, assumptions, or methodology for an existing fee upon which the proposed fee or fee increase is based. The City Council will consider any evidence that is timely submitted prior to the close of the public hearing. After consideration of the evidence, the City Council may change or adjust the proposed fee if deemed necessary. Any person challenging any of the above actions in Court may be limited to raising only those issues that they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Encinitas at, or prior to, the public hearing. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. Please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on May 20, 2026. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 18 de junio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Tom Gallup, Director de Finanzas, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32329

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2026-29 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY 2026-27 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 27, 2026, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Annual Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council desires to commence proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications B. Estimate of Costs C. Assessment Roll D. Method of Apportionment E. Property Owner List F. Assessment District Diagram SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2026-27 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY 2026-27: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential Street Lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street Lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 27, 2026, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: David Lisenbee, Senior Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 22nd day of April 2026 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. \Bruce Ehlers Bruce Ehlers, Mayor ATTEST: \Pete Weichers Pete Weichers, Interim City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Ajit Thind Ajit Thind, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Pete Weichers, Interim City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 22nd day of April 2026 by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Pete Weichers Pete Weichers, Interim City Clerk 05/08/2026 CN 32325

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2026-36, Adopting the Transnet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2026-27 through 2029-31. Meeting Date: May 27, 2026 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts by May 20, 2026. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on May 27, 2026. STAFF CONTACT: David Lisenbee, Senior Management Analyst: (760) 943-2231 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 05/08/2026 CN 32324

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/8, 5/22, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Werbelow 2 Residence attached ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007690-2024; FILING DATE: 10/30/2024; APPLICANT: Scott D. Werbelow and Stacey L. Werbelow; LOCATION: 449 Sheffield Avenue (APN: 260-282-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 330-square-foot attached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R-8), Coastal Overlay Zone and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Hymettus Avenue SB9 Urban Lot Split; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008445-2025, SUB-008467-2025, CDP-008468-2025; FILING DATE: October 16, 2025; APPLICANT: Ben and Heather Ryan; LOCATION: 1372 Hymettus Avenue (APN: 254-112-63); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a tentative parcel map for an SB-9 urban lot split pursuant to Government Code Section 66411.7 for the creation of two lots, and the construction of a new single-family dwelling with an attached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15268, which exempts ministerial projects from the requirements of CEQA. Per Government Code Section 65852.21, SB 9 urban lot splits are deemed ministerial. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Mack McNab ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008494-2025; FILING DATE: 11/06/2025; APPLICANT: Marti Mack and Fiona Mack McNab; LOCATION: 1533 Rubenstein Ave Unit 2 (APN: 260-084-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the conversion of portion of attached garage to an attached 344 square foot Accessory Dwelling Unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R8, Coastal Overlay zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones; The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 4. ROJECT NAME: Lee Residence Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008759-2026; FILING DATE: January 27, 2026; APPLICANT: G & D Lee Family Trust; LOCATION: 1882 Wilstone Avenue (APN: 216-053-51); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 1,100-square foot accessory dwelling unit above an attached garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 5 (R-5), Cultural/Natural Resources and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones; The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 18, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on both above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/08/2026 CN 32320

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS, OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on 13th of May, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-007027-2024 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to adopt an ordinance to amend Section 30.04.010 (Definitions.) of Chapter 30.04 (Definitions) of Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Local Coastal Program to revise the definition of “Dwelling Unit” to include manufactured housing in compliance with State law and the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Program 2G. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action being considered by the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3). This exemption applies because it can be determined with certainty that adoption of the proposed amendments will not result in a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 05/08/2026 CN 32319

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of May 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Lake Drive Storm Drain Improvements; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-007708-2024, DR-007716-2024, USE-007715-2024, CDP-004807-2021, ENV-007961-2025; FILING DATE: November 12, 2024; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Canyon starting at the intersection of Lake Drive and Sea Village Way, down to Interstate 5; the south side of Manchester Avenue, approximately 180 feet east of the intersection of Ocean Cove Drive and Manchester Avenue (APNs: 261-150-69 and 261-210-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Removal and replacement of a storm drain consisting of approximately 2,000 linear feet of existing 48-inch-diameter corrugated metal pipe (CMP) and associated appurtenances from the curb inlet along Lake Drive west through the canyon to Interstate 5, as well as the removal of sediment from an existing culvert outfall located immediately south of Manchester Avenue, and associated construction staging; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-3 & ER/OS/PK Zones; Floodplain, Scenic/Visual Corridor, Hillside/Inland Bluff, Cultural/Natural Resources, Special Study, and appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone Overlays; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, the City completed an Initial Study, which determined that with the implementation of mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) has been prepared and is recommended for adoption. Notice was made for public review of the draft MND from November 6, 2025, to December 8, 2025. Responses to public comments have been prepared and are included in the Final MND, which will be a part of the staff report posted online prior to the hearing. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Associate Planner, (760) 630-2717 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Young (Requeza) Tentative Parcel Map; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005688-2022; SUB-005691-2022; CDP-005689-2022; FILING DATE: 10/07/2022; APPLICANT: Gary Young; LOCATION: 728 Requeza Street (APN 258-141-40); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Two-lot subdivision, temporary placement of a construction trailer, construction of a new single family home on parcel 1, existing single family home on parcel 2 to remain, grading and site improvements within the Hillside inland Bluff Overlay Zone; ZONING/OVERLAY: R3, Coastal Overlay Zone, Special Study, Hillside Inland Bluff; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, Section 15301(l) – Class 1 – (Existing Structures) exempts the demolition of small commercial structures, Section 15303 (a) – Class 3 – (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) exempts the construction of a single-family home in a residential zone, and Section 15315 – Class 15 – (Minor Land Divisions) exempts the division of property into four or fewer parcels from environmental review. The project is consistent with these exemptions, as it proposes the demolition of onsite structures, a two parcel subdivision, and construction of a single-family dwelling unit within a residential zone. The project does not qualify as one of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2738 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal, for Item 1, may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal, for Item 2, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 05/08/2026 CN 32318

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (ENG RFQ 26-01) SOLICITATION FOR QUALIFIED PROFESSIONAL SERVICE FIRMS TO PROVIDE GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEERING REVIEW SERVICES Date Issued: May 1, 2026 Questions Due: May 19, 2026, at 5:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: May 26, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City of Encinitas (City) is accepting Proposals to select a Geotechnical Engineering firm (Consultant) to provide routine and as-needed geotechnical consultation and review services in support of City staff. The PlanetBids website for this RFQ and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFQ clarifications, as well as any RFQ addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFQ documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by May 19, 2026, at 5:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 05/08/2026 CN 32303

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE VALLECITOS WATER DISTRICT (District) 2025 URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN (UWMP) This serves as a formal notice that the District is updating its 2025 UWMP pursuant to California Water Code Section 10610. The UWMP can be viewed online at www.vwd.org. A public hearing for the UWMP is scheduled for May 20, 2026, at 201 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069, at 5:00 p.m. Please contact Caitlin Tran at 760-752-7125 or [email protected] for more information. 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32299

Publicación del periódico del distrito acuático de San Dieguito: Plan Urbano de Gestión del Agua de 2025 y Plan de Contingencia por Escasez de Agua Por la presente se notifica que el 20 de mayo de 2026 a las 5 pm en City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024, el Consejo del Distrito de Agua de San Dieguito llevará a cabo dos audiencia públicas sobre el Plan Urbano de Gestión del Agua (UWMP) de 2025 y Plan de Contingencia por Escasez de Agua (WSCP) de conformidad con el Código de Agua de California 10621 y §10642. La audiencia se celebrará en persona. Consulte las instrucciones proporcionadas en la agenda publicada en (https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts ) para participar. El UWMP debe incluir evaluaciones detalladas de los suministros de agua necesarios para satisfacer de forma confiable las demandas en un horizonte de planificación de al menos 20 años, en condiciones normales, de secado único y de secado múltiple. La Ley de Plan Urbano de Gestión del Agua exige que el Distrito prepare y adopte un plan actualizado cada cinco años. El UWMP de 2025 debe adoptarse antes del 1 de julio de 2026 para su presentación al Departamento de Recursos Hídricos de California (DWR). El borrador del UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025 estará disponible para su revisión pública a partir del 20 de abril de 2026 en el sitio web del Distrito de Agua de San Dieguito en (www.sdwd.org). Cualquier pregunta o comentario sobre el borrador del UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025 debe ser recibido por el secretario del Consejo de Distrito antes del mediodía del 20 de mayo de 2026 y debe dirigirse a: San Dieguito Water District en 505 S Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, California 92024, A la atención de: Secretario del Consejo, o ser enviado por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Los miembros del público también podrán proporcionar comentarios públicos en la audiencia. Al finalizar la audiencia pública, el Consejo de Distrito puede revisar, cambiar o modificar el Borrador del UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025. Está previsto que el UWMP de 2025 y WSCP de 2025 se adopte el 20 mayo de 2026. 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32242

San Dieguito Water District Newspaper Publication: 2025 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Shortage Contingency Plan Notice is hereby given that on May 20, 2026 at 5 pm at the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024, the San Dieguito Water District Board will conduct two public hearings on the Draft 2025 Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) and the 2025 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) pursuant to California Water Code 10621 and §10642. The hearing will be held in person. Please refer to the instructions provided on the posted agenda at (https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts ) to participate. The UWMP must include detailed evaluations of the water supplies necessary to reliably meet demands over at least a 20‑year planning horizon, under normal, single‑dry, and multiple‑dry year conditions. The District is required by the Urban Water Management Planning Act to prepare and adopt an updated plan every five years. The 2025 UWMP must be adopted by July 1, 2026 for submittal to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). The Draft 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP will be available for public review starting April 20, 2026 at the San Dieguito Water District’s website at (www.sdwd.org). Any questions or comments regarding the Draft 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP must be received by the District Board Clerk before noon on May 20, 2026 and should be directed to: San Dieguito Water District at 505 S Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, California 92024, Attn: Clerk of the Board, or emailed to [email protected]. Members of the public will also be able to provide public comments at the hearing. Upon conclusion of the public hearing, the District Board may revise, change, or modify the Draft 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP. The 2025 UWMP and 2025 WSCP is scheduled to be adopted on May 20, 2026. 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32241

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (ADMIN RFP 25-04) AS-NEEDED RELOCATION CONSULTING SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 3:00 p.m. (PST) on Friday, June 05, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of providing as-needed consulting services for relocation services. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the RFP documents. LOCATION OF WORK City of San Marcos. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $150,000.00. PROJECT FUNDING The City intends to use the following funds: Local/City funds and all other eligible sources. TERM Maximum of three (3) years. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.san-marcos.net/ OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 05/08/2026 CN 32330

CITY OF DEL MAR COURTESY NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council agenda includes an item regarding the following: Update on Affordable Housing Efforts and Related Actions Including City Council Direction on Initiation of Planning and Zoning Amendments for Affordable Housing in Preparation for the 7th Cycle Housing Element Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Amanda Lee, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-704-3645 s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager /City Clerk

DATE May 5, 2026 05/08/2026 CN 32328

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: City Council Review and Action on the Incomplete Entitlement Application Submittals for the proposed Seaside Ridge 259-unit residential development project located at 929 Border Avenue, Del Mar CA. Applicant: Carol Anne Lazier, Trustee of the Stensrud Lazier Holding Trust Dated 10/17/2011. APN #’s: 298-241-06, 298-241-07, 299-030-14 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Matt Bator, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-704-3643 Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager /City Clerk DATE May 5, 2026 05/08/2026 CN 32327

Title Order No.: 99100681 Trustee Sale No.: 88696 Loan No.: 399476490 APN: 158-190-03-37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/2/2023 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/1/2026 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/11/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0275351 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: LISA M. LOPEZ, AS TRUSTEE, OR HER SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST, OF THE LOPEZ FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 10, 2020 , as Trustor FALLBROOK MORTGAGE FUND LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: SEE LEGAL DESCRIPTION AS EXHIBIT ‘A’ The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 335 FIRESIDE ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92058. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $346,066.46 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/30/2026 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. “Please be advised that the trustee may require entity or trust bidders at this trustee’s sale to provide Information, documentation and/or certification of the vesting instructions and the data required to be reported pursuant to FinCEN regulations effective for transfers of residential real property to covered transferees on or after March 1, 2026. The required information must be provided to the trustee before a trustee’s deed upon sale will be issued for covered transfer. Additional information regarding these regulations and the required transferee Information and certifications can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/29/2024-19198/anti-money-laundering-regulations-for-residential-real-estate-transfers and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs#d 5 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88696. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88696 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. S# 88696 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT ‘A’ A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: ALL THAT PORTION OF LOT(S) 3 AND 5 OF LOS ARBOLITOS UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 18, 1973, SHOWN AND DEFINED AS UNIT 37 ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED JANUARY 23, 1973 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 73-020372 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. PARCEL 2: AN UNDIVIDED 1/122ND INTEREST IN AND TO ALL THAT PORTION OF LOTS 3 AND 5 OF LOS ARBOLITOS UNIT NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7529, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 18, 1973 AND DEFINED AS COMMON AREA ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED JANUARY 23, 1973 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 73-020372 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY. STOX 959459_88696 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32298

TS No.: 148474-CA APN: 183-401-50-00 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 10/6/2010, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by YE SON PAK AND CHONG PAK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS as trustor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as beneficiary, and was recorded on 10/14/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0552171, in Page 4618, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 12/20/2018, recorded on 1/28/2019, as instrument number 2019-0029470, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower(s) was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 4/22/2026 is $647,731.08; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0280542 notice is hereby given that on 6/1/2026 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: PARCEL 1: LOT 50 OF VISTA TRACT NO. 86-01, PHASE A OF PHASE IV, AREA I OF LOT 3 IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF, NO. 11772, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, APRIL 25, 1987. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, WITHOUT RIGHTS OF SURFACE ENTRY, AS RESERVED IN INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD. PARCEL 2: A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREA” AS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE. THIS EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO PARCEL 1 ABOVE DESCRIBED. THE COMMON AREA IS FOR THE USE OF OWNERS OF LOTS WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AS NOT FOR USE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. Commonly known as: 1607 MADRID DR, VISTA, CA 92081 The sale will be held at: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $655,795.08. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $65,579.51. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $65,579.51 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: April 22, 2026 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner By: Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 Phone: (858) 750-7777 Fax No: (858) 412-2705 STOX 959325_148474-CA 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32290

T.S. No. 26-77457 APN: 157-170-16-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALEYOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/19/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JEANETTE M. CABRERA, A SINGLE PERSON Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/12/2021, as Instrument No. 2021-0114295, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/1/2026 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $409,545.04 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4808 SIESTA PL OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N #.: 157-170-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit ZBS Law from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to ZBS Law or ZBS Law’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 26-77457. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 26-77457 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 4/28/2026 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 44744 Pub Dates 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32289

BATCH: AFC-4079, 4077 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/4/2026 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO FIDELITY NATIONAL TIMESHARE/ CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 16835 W BERNARDO DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 111671 B0548525H GMP693118BZ 6931 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 TINA BOECKMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0461885 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $25897.24 111672 B0568915J GMP672322L3Z 6723 ANNUAL 22 211-131-13-00 EDGAR BUSTAMANTE AND REMILYN BUSTAMANTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2024 06/27/2024 2024-0162088 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $104315.75 111673 B0528175S GMP521137D1Z 5211 ANNUAL 37 211-130-02-00 ROY E. BYERLY AND BETTE L. BYERLY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/23/2019 12/12/2019 2019-0579442 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $17046.05 111674 B0455145H GMO502352BZ 5023 ANNUAL 52 211-130-02-00 JAMES DAVID DE LOOF AND LORETTA ANN SANDORA-DE LOOF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/11/2015 11/05/2015 2015-0578231 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $8633.22 111675 B0573535H GMO613301A1Z 6133 ANNUAL 1 211-131-11-00 EDUARDO PENAFLOR DILIDILI AND NAOMI ATANACIO DILIDILI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/12/2024 11/26/2024 2024-0328704 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $38141.77 111677 B0558765C GMP612446D1O 6124 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-131-11-00 HANNAH ALEXIS HARRIS A SINGLE WOMAN AND DANIEL FERNANDO GONZALEZ A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2023 07/20/2023 2023-0191739 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $18344.17 111678 B0559495H GMP601218D1E 6012 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 211-131-11-00 JOANNA LEE HOEPPNER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2023 08/10/2023 2023-0216729 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $16998.18 111679 B0553255H GMP691113A1Z 6911 ANNUAL 13 211-131-13-00 RENAE LAVONNE HUNTINGTON AND LOGAN ROSS HUNTINGTON WIFE AND HUSBAND AND BRANDON GYPSY WANNA A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/04/2022 03/23/2023 2023-0074591 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $32504.43 111680 B0551105S GMP701113D1O 7011 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-131-13-00 BRIANA KAYE LUSHECK AND DANIEL J. LUSHECK WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/27/2022 02/23/2023 2023-0046330 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $15421.49 111682 B0556495P GMP8010740L1Z 80107 ANNUAL 40 212-271-04-00 AVELINO MOLINTAS JR. AND HEIDI MOLINTAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2023 05/18/2023 2023-0130368 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $47293.95 111683 B0473715S GMP663333A1Z 6633 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 SUSAN LYNN MURRAY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AND JULIE DACE MURRAY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2016 02/09/2016 2016-0519325 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $8577.80 111684 B0558265H GMO522312D1E 5223 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-130-02-00 EDWIN ERICK SANTIAGO PACHECO A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/04/2023 07/06/2023 2023-0176191 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $18033.91 111685 B0520995C GMP612103A1Z 6121 ANNUAL 3 211-131-11-00 EDWARD R. PAYNE III A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184928 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $24077.02 111686 B0565745J GMP591214AZ 5912 ANNUAL 14 211-131-11-00 PATRICIA KAY POWELL A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/01/2024 03/14/2024 2024-0064331 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $37562.75 111687 B0570215H GMP8011235A1Z 80112 ANNUAL 35 212-271-04-00 ANA GABRIELA SIMONS A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2024 08/15/2024 2024-0217086 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $44378.38 111688 B0539835C GMP612428D1Z 6124 ANNUAL 28 211-131-11-00 RHODA THALMAN AND KYLE THALMAN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/20/2021 01/20/2022 2022-0028729 1/2/2026 2026-0000202 $25415.46 111825 B0518685H GMP612420B1Z 6124 ANNUAL 20 211-131-11-00 STEPHEN A. BELL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/04/2019 03/28/2019 2019-0110432 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $22599.85 111826 B0479535C GMO512302A1E 5123 BIENNIAL EVEN 2 211-130-02-00 DANIELLE BIANCHINI A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028871 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $50644.85 111827 B0544285P GMP652339A1Z 6523 ANNUAL 39 211-131-13-00 JOHN CAIN AND THERESA D. CAIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/05/2022 08/04/2022 2022-0316847 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $24887.30 111828 B0497855S GMP533348AE 5333 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-130-03-00 BOGDAN M. FUCHILO AND NATALIE V. FUCHILO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2018 01/18/2018 2018-0019167 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $15135.37 111830 B0550295C GMP692216B1Z 6922 ANNUAL 16 211-131-13-00 GERASIMOS KREMASTOULIS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND MARIA RIVERO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/15/2022 02/02/2023 2023-0027267 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $23900.53 111831 B0572595S GMP652145B1Z 6521 ANNUAL 45 211-131-13-00 ROXANNE MISHELE UOTILA LUNDSTROM A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/08/2024 10/31/2024 2024-0300234 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $26768.08 111833 B0498105H GMO603436B1Z 6034 ANNUAL 36 211-131-11-00 CYNTHIA ELLEN PETERSEN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND PATTY S. MITCHELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/08/2018 01/25/2018 2018-0029589 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $16081.22 111834 B0495025C GMP601205B1E 6012 BIENNIAL EVEN 5 211-131-11-00 RICHARD A. NERBY AND JULIE M. NERBY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2017 11/16/2017 2017-0534331 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $10959.70 111835 B0522895C GMO614205L2Z 6142 ANNUAL 5 211-131-11-00 FERNANDO A. PORTILLO AND ROXANNE E. PORTILLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2019 07/11/2019 2019-0275713 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $32080.76 111836 B0545715S GMP701236D1Z 7012 ANNUAL 36 211-131-13-00 HERIBERTO RAMIREZ AND JENNIFER O’MARA-RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2022 09/22/2022 2022-0371958 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $36851.30 111837 B0563385P GMP682219D1E 6822 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 211-131-13-00 LIZZETTE RIVERA A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/21/2023 12/28/2023 2023-0354306 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $17642.31 111838 B0568615P GMP673115L2Z 6731 ANNUAL 15 211-131-13-00 FRANK ROMERO AND DEBORAH JEAN ROMERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2024 06/20/2024 2024-0154988 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $42363.12 111840 B0503725H GMP612434B1Z 6124 ANNUAL 34 211-131-11-00 SANDRA E. SCROGGINS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/12/2018 05/31/2018 2018-0218804 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $59281.74 111841 B0569045S GMP8010301D1Z 80103 ANNUAL 1 212-271-04-00 LORETTA JANE THOMPSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2024 07/03/2024 2024-0168698 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $27326.41 111842 B0467305H GMP533319AO 5333 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-130-03-00 RICHARD D. WILLIAMS JR. AND HEATHER N. WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA N.A. 04/22/2016 06/16/2016 2016-0297031 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $39983.42 111843 B0547765P GMO501647DE 5016 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-130-02-00 DOUGLAS SCOTT WOLF A SINGLE MAN AND TINA M KIRBY A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/30/2022 11/17/2022 2022-0439979 1/26/2026 2026-0022087 $15701.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 4/28/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, #214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026, 05/22/2026 CN 32288

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30627-PM-CA Title No. 101-10851663 A.P.N. 162-291-47-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/11/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert C. Nelson, Trustee of the Robert C. Nelson Revocable Trust dated September 10, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/16/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0441731 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 07/01/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $340,248.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3521 Pear Blossom Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 162-291-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may quality as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31,2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/21/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4872522 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026, 05/15/2026 CN 32261

T.S. No. 25-77118 APN: 121-270-58-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/9/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DEBORAH READ-KLUG AND IRV KLUG, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/17/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0118510, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/27/2026 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $160,748.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 370 SPANISH SPUR FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N #.: 121-270-58-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit ZBS Law from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320 ). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to ZBS Law or ZBS Law’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866) 266-7512 or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com , using the 25-77118. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866) 266-7512, or visit this internet website www.elitepostandpub.com, using the 25-77118 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 4/21/2026 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920For Sale Information: (866) 266-7512 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 47651 Pub Dates 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32239

T.S. No. 143935-CA APN: 166-330-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/13/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/29/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0266821 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ADAN CARACHURE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3135 LINDA DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-4359 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $146,343.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143935-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143935-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959080_143935-CA 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32205

T.S. No.: 25-15334 Loan No.: ******8358 APN: 207-021-45-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/23/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Eileen S. Carbone, A Widow And Karlie Carbone, A Single Woman, As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default Services, LLC Recorded 8/31/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0347804 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/18/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,079,312.90 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4208 PARK DRIVE Carlsbad, California 92008 A.P.N.: 207-021-45-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this Internet Website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15334. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (949) 776-4697, or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15334 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/13/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Nida Taylor, Foreclosure Coordinator PPP #26-004055 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32204

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction Date: May 26th at 10:am. Auction will be conducted at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following items: clothes, Furniture, household goods, Cabinets, Tools, small appliances, etc. Units belong to a 2nd Hand resaler and will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Miles Kovacevic 2 Miles Kovacevic 3 Miles Kovacevic 5 Miles Kovacevic 24 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32335

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 120-34606-CM (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: DY CASTELAR INVESTMENTS, LLC, 25695 NORTH CENTRE CITY PARKWAY, ESCONDIDO, CA 92026 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: STERLING OAK CAPITAL LLC, 2846 NORTH GLASSELL STREET, ORANGE, CA 92865 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are: CERTAIN FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, GOODWILL, INVENTORY AND OTHER ASSETS of that certain business located at: 25695 NORTH CENTRE CITY PARKWAY, ESCONDIDO, CA 92026 (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: VILLA MONTICELLO ASSISTED LIVING (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is MAY 27, 2026 at the office of: GLEN OAKS ESCROW, 24018 LYONS AVE. SANTA CLARITA, CA 91321, Escrow No. 120-34606-CM, Escrow Officer: CYNTHIA MOLLER (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last day for filing claims is: MAY 26, 2026. (10) This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: NONE. DATED: MAY 4, 2026 BUYER(S): STERLING OAK CAPITAL LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 5200414-PP COAST NEWS 5/8/26 CN 32326

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Notice is hereby given that pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1988, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Melissa Farmer at 200 North El Camino Real, Space 82, Oceanside, CA 92058. Items consist of: Furniture including chairs, tables, a sofa, benches, bar stools, a vanity table, shelving units, cabinets, and a filing cabinet; household items including rugs, curtains, lamps, mirrors, wall décor, framed pictures, clocks, and decorative items; electronics including (2) televisions, speakers, (1) desktop apple computer, a router/modem, (1) printer, and a small electronic device; appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, toaster ovens, coffee maker, blender, and vacuum; kitchenware including dishes, mugs, utensils, and related items; office items including a desk, office chair, and desk lamp; bedding and clothing including beds, (2) mattresses, pillows, blankets, and assorted clothing; pet-related items including pet beds, cat tree, scratching post, litter box, crates, and accessories; musical instrument including a guitar; storage items including boxes, storage bins, containers, and shelving; outdoor and plant items including potted plants, plant stands, watering can, and outdoor rug; and miscellaneous personal items and household goods. The property will be sold at public auction by Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park after proper notice of belief of abandonment having been issued. Auction will occur on May 21, 2026 at 10:00 am at 200 North El Camino Real, Space 82, Oceanside, CA 92058. Cash only, purchased items must be removed at time of sale. By: Valerie Raj, Authorized Agent for Rancho San Luis Rey Mobile Home Park, 714-480-6828 5/8, 5/15/26 CNS-4039905# CN 32315

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. “SuperStorage” 415 Olive Ave and 433 Plymouth Dr, Vista, CA 92083, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after May 19th, 2026 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Irving Renato Solorzano(10×20) Fernando Ackel (10×20) Marjorie Mcginnis (11×24) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Dated this 3rd day of May 2026. To view items and units up for auction, go to StorageTreasures.com Auction by StorageTreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503 Auctioneer License: 3112562 Bond# SuperStorage (760) 726-1800 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32314

Storage Lien Sale This sale is being conducted pursuant to the California Self Storage Lien Act due to unpaid rent and charges, leading to the enforcement of a Lien on personal property within the storage units. Tenants have the right to redeem their property by paying the outstanding lien amount and associated expenses before the sale. The personal property from the listed storage units will be sold through online competitive bidding at www.storagetreasures.com All Storage Encinitas 860 Regal Road Encinitas CA 92024 760-436-2338 Auction Date:05/20/2026 Auction Time: ending at 9:00am Tenant Unit and Name: AU091 Hans Milian 05/08/2026 CN 32302

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF YORK IN THE PROBATE COURT SUMMONS 2026ES4600572 Peggy Hamilton Fish, Petitioner, -vs- Peggy Hamilton Fish, John Doe and Jane Doe Respondents. TO THE UNKNOWN RESPONDENTS, JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Petition in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Petition on the Petitioner’s attorney, James R. Honeycutt, at his office at 402 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, South Carolina, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Petition within the time aforesaid, the Petitioner in this action will demand from the Court judgment by default for the relief demanded in the Petition. Dated at Fort Mill, South Carolina on the 13th day of April, 2026. JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner P.O. Box 937 Fort Mill, SC 29716-0937 (803)547-7581 NOTICE TO UNKNOWN RESPONDENTS, JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Petition in the above-entitled action, together with the Summons, of which the foregoing is a copy, has been filed in the Office of the Probate Court for York County, South Carolina. JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS 2026ES4600572 Petitioner alleges: Petitioner, as Petitioner and Respondent, is a resident of York County, South Carolina; Respondents, John Doe and Jane Doe are fictional Respondents representing any unknown heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton; and this Court has jurisdiction of the within matter. Petitioner’s brother, Justin Aaron Hamilton died intestate on January 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. Justin Aaron Hamilton was not married and had no children. Petitioner is Justin Aaron Hamilton’s only sibling. Justin Aaron Hamilton did not have a Last Will and Testament. There has been no probate of Justin’s estate. Justin died owning no real property. At the time of Justin Aaron Hamilton’s death, he owned 416 shares of DXCOM stock, account number XXXX-1953. The stock is held by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley refuses to release the stock or transfer ownership without a determination by the Court of heirs. Petitioner has been attempting to recover the DXCOM stock since June 2, 2015, but has been unsuccessful. John Doe and Jane Doe are fictious people named herein to represent any unknown heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton. Petitioner seeks that the Court appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent John Doe and Jane Doe. More than ten (10) years have passed since Justin Aaron Hamilton’s death. No informal or appointment proceeds have been commenced. Petitioner seeks that this Court hold a hearing in this matter and made a judicial determination of who the heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton are. WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays that this Court inquire into this matter and issue an order making a determination of who the heirs of Justin Aaron Hamilton are, and for such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper. Fort Sill, Couth Carolina 04/13/2026 JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner P.O. Box 937 Fort Mill, SC 29716-0937 (803)547-7581 NOTICE OF HEARING 2026ES4600572 IN THE MATTER OF: JUSTIN AARON HAMILTON (Decedent) DATE: Thursday, July 9, 2026 TIME: 2:00 p.m. PLACE: York County Probate Court, Moss Justice Center, 1675 York Highway, 2nd Floor, York, SC 29745 PURPOSE OF HEARING*: Determination of heirs Executed this 4th day of May, 2026 JAMES R. HONEYCUTT Attorney for Petitioner P.O. Box 937 Fort Mill, SC 29716-0937 Telephone: (803)547-7581 E-mail: [email protected] Relationship to Decedent/Estate: Attorney NOTE: Probate Court recommends that all interested parties be represented by counsel licensed to practice law in South Carolina. If any interested party wishes to represent him/herself, he/she will be required to adhere to the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure and South Carolina Rules of Evidence. 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32296

Notice of Data Incident Riverside, CA – Community Health Systems, Inc (“CHSI”) announces a data incident that may have affected a limited number of individuals’ information. Around February 28, 2026, CHSI was alerted to unusual activity on its computer and immediately began an investigation into the nature and scope of the event with the assistance of third-party specialists. The investigation identified potential unauthorized access to certain data on CHSI’s network. Therefore, CHSI is conducting a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted data. Although this review is ongoing, the type of information potentially impacted, which will vary by individual, may include name and one or more of the following: address, email address, phone number, date of birth, Social Security number, financial account information, driver’s license/state ID number, treatment/diagnosis information, prescription information, dates of service, provider name, medical record number, patient ID number, Medicare/Medicaid ID number, health insurance information, and/or medical billing/claims information. In response to this incident, CHSI is working with third-party specialists to investigate and implement measures to further protect information and reduce the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. CHSI also notified law enforcement and is reviewing its policies and procedures related to data protection. If you have questions about this incident, please call 951-571-2300 or write to us at 7880 Mission Grove, Parkway South, Riverside, CA 92508. Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289; Experian 1-888-397-3742; Equifax 1-888-298-0045. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), or their state Attorney General. The FTC may be reached at www.identitytheft.gov and 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338). 05/08/2026 CN 32292

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 330-100105-CP Exempt from fee under GC27388.1(a)(1); Not related to real property Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale is about to be made. The names and addresses of the Seller are: GIAOLA LLC 2668 GATEWAY ROAD, SUITE 180, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Doing Business as: Giaola Italian Kitchen All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive officer of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The names and addresses of the Buyer(s) is/are: MONTELLANO LEGACY GROUP CORP. 2674 GATEWAY ROAD, SUITE 195, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the furniture, fixtures and equipment, leasehold interest & leasehold improvements and transfer of License No. 47-614033 of that certain business known as Giaola Italian Kitchen, located at: 2668 GATEWAY ROAD, SUITE 180, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: GLEN OAKS ESCROW, 2550 FIFTH AVENUE, SUITE 800, SAN DIEGO, CA 92103, ESCROW NO. 330-100105-CP, ESCROW OFFICER: CHRISTOPHER PROTILLO, now and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is ON OR ABOUT JUNE 22, 2026. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, It has been agreed between the Seller and Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Montellano Legacy Group Corp. By: /s/ Aaron Montellano, CFO 5/8/26 CNS-4038451# CN 32291

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 5/27/2026 at 2:30 PM. Jose Mora; Lulu Faraimo; Katiejane Payne; Constantino Fuentes; Gabriel Martinez; Mark Weiss; Stevie Foote. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32287

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held on Friday – May 15, 2026 per the times shown below. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Unit E124 – Maricel Nafarrete at 1:00 pm Unit RS303 – Lizeth Garcia at 1:30 pm 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32284

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU022289N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Katrina Elaine Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brady Garrett Scott change to proposed name: Brady Garrett Garcia. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm .) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/23/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32258

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CL062286C NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): BRENT VANDERVEEN, an individual; and Does 1 through 25, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DREAM COATINGS, INC. dba J BROWN PAINTING, a California corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): LANAK & HANNA [33449] 1851 E. First St., Ste 700 Santa Ana, CA 92705 Telephone: 714.620.2350 Date: (Fecha) 11/20/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Villasenor Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32257

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU024038N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Erick Rodrigo Avalos, All Around Plumbing, LLC, & Does 1 to 5 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jose Lozano NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Office of Daniel Callaway 603 Seagaze Dr. Ste 1102 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.637.6740 Date: (Fecha), 01/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), S. Allen Thurston Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009319 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamic Display Systems; B. Insta Shelves; C. Wilton Technologies; D. Blue Monkey Arts. Located at: 2932 Via Loma Vista, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Double Virgo Inc, 2932 Via Loma Vista, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/1999 S/Leslie Wilton, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008660 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sana Salon. Located at: 201-203 E. Broadway, Vista CA 92085 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 25980 Kornblum Dr, Escondido CA 92026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sana Salon 360 LLC, 25980 Kornblum Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bellal Safi, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009447 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Gecko Pool Care. Located at: 974 Sea Cliff Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flip Turn Inc., 974 Sea Cliff Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Joel Gustafson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008926 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gearheads. Located at: 2420 Industry St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. El Patron LLC, 2420 Industry St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2014 S/Joel Munoz, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010092 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JUDCO Communications. Located at: 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JUDCO, LLC, 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/27/2024 S/Judd McWhorter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010088 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JUDCO Security. Located at: 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JUDCO, LLC, 1859 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/05/2026 S/Judd McWhorter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008147 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bannock Landscape. Located at: 3619 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Joseph Bannock, 3619 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Chris Bannock, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009766 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Excellence. Located at: 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Auto Excellence of San Diego LLC, 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2026 S/Behrad Manouchehri, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32333

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009765 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Auto Excellence. Located at: 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/15/2026 and assigned File # 2026-9008388. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Behrad Manouchehri, 8650 Miramar Rd. #I, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Behrad Manouchehri, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009984 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clear Process Group. Located at: 3813 Shale Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa R. Potter, 3813 Shale Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa R. Potter, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009955 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Superior Window Solutions. Located at: 7960 Silverton Ave. #122, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7653 Mission Gorge Rd. #31, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Great Escape Capital Group Co., 7653 Mission Gorge Rd. #31, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Paul Sedano, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009986 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amusement Management Partners; B. AMP; C. Amusement Partners; D. Amusement MGMT Partners. Located at: 918 Mission Ave. #200, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amusement Management Partners LLC, 918 Mission Ave. #200, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2026 S/Melody Thomas, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009825 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dare To Be You Therapy. Located at: 5857 Owens Ave. #300, Carlsbad CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dare To Be You Marriage And Family Therapy Inc., 5857 Owens Ave. #300, Carlsbad CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Barbara Benavidez, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009979 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Home Staging. Located at: 1934 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Crostini, 1934 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Crostini, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009942 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vana; B. Homevana: C. Freealty; D. Loanvana; E. Closevana; F. Rate Bottom; G. Properti; H. Proper Key; I. Rentvana; J. Properkey Closings; K. Properkey Escrow; L. Properkey Escrow A Non Independent Broker Escrow; M. Properkey Closings A Non Independent Broker Escrow; N. Triple Broker. Located at: 16950 Via De Santa Fe #5060-141, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Properkey, 16950 Via De Santa Fe #5060-141, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alexander Good, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009268 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Cat Hospital; B. Cat Hospital of North County; C. Vista Cat Clinic; D. Vista Cat Hospital; E. Cat Hospital of Oceanside; F. Oceanside Cat Clinic; G. Oceanside Cat Hospital; H. Cat Clinic of North County; I. Cat Clinic of Oceanside; J. Cat Clinic of Vista. Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #U, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Terrence Patrick Daly, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #U, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/19/2000 S/Terrence Patrick Daly, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007555 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mind Search Partners. Located at: 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Focus Point Media, Inc., 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/David Epstein, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009921 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Splash Doctor; B. Splash Doctors; C, Splash Doctor Pool Service; D. Splash Doctors Pool Service. Located at: 212 Pajama Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Thomas Reedy, 212 Pajama Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Daniel Reedy, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008492 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bark Meow Now. Located at: 169 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bark Meow Now, 169 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mireille R. Boisse, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009369 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REXprints; B. Aquarex. Located at: 2514 San Anselmo St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rex Walter Heftmann, 2514 San Anselmo St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1972 S/Rex Walter Heftmann, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009203 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angies Hair Salon. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria Harrison, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2011 S/Maria Harrison, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009785 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terry’s Roundup Wings; B. Terry’s BBQ Roundup; C. Terry’s Wings & Things; D. Terry’s BBQ & Wings; E. Terry’s Wings; F. Terry’s BBQ; G. Terry’s Barbeque. Located at: 797 North Ave. #C, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 875 Stevens Ave. #2314, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Terry’s Roundup Wings, 875 Stevens Ave. #2314, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Terrance Nelson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008925 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cristina Bustos. Located at: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristina Bustos Oliver, 1895 Avenida del Oro #5362, Oceanside CA 92056-5362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/24/2020 S/Cristina Bustos Oliver, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009867 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Change Therapy Collective. Located at: 826 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Audrey Kirk, 826 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Audrey Kirk, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007796 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowered Konnections. Located at: 2916 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karen Marie Smith, 2916 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/25/2026 S/Karen M. Smith, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009263 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cash River Supply. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cash River LLC, 1480 Tennis Match Way., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2026 S/Keith Morgan, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009813 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duala. Located at: 950 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ardeur LLC, 950 Saxony. Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Gafner, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009622 Filed: Apr 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Singersoul Boutique. Located at: 1733 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabrielle Ozuna Wilson, 1733 Pleasantdale Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabrielle Ozuna Wilson, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009714 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Association Services. Located at: 3506 Avenida Amorosa, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lighthouse Holding LLC, 3506 Avenida Amorosa, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Carlos Marin, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009379 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DH1 Green Landscaping. Located at: 216 Nevada Ave. #4, Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2980, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dimas M. Herrera, PO Box 2980, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/06/2021 S/Dimas M. Herrera, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009113 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Balance Counseling and Wellness. Located at: 360 Oxford St., #5, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1690 S. San Tan Village Prkwy #3027, Gilbert AZ 85295. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sacred Balance Counseling and Wellness Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 1690 S. San Tan Village Prkwy, Gilbert AZ 85295. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2026 S/Brittany Henry, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009607 Filed: Apr 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stepping Feet; B. Blue Chip Entertainment. Located at: 1891 Crossroads St., Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael John Myrdal, 1891 Crossroads St., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2005 S/Michael John Myrdal, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29/2026 CN 32286

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009521 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pure Pro Plumbing. Located at: 235 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/09/2022 and assigned File # 2022-90246656. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Nathaniel Andrew Young Mendivil, 2029 Universe Ct., Nolensville TN 37135. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Nathaniel Andrew Young Mendivil, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007613 Filed: Apr 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dirty Birdz Lacrosse; B. Coastal Lacrosse. Located at: 6971 Bixbite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Foss Camps and Clinics LLC, 6971 Bixbite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Foss, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007836 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ashcraft Property Management. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashcraft Investment Co Inc., 4401 Manchester Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/1999 S/Alyce W. Ashcraft, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007825 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camp 4 Dogs; B. Camp 4 Dogs Inc. Located at: 1049 E. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Camp 4 Dogs Inc., 1049 E. Mission Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2001 S/Jennifer Ketchum, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009418 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DermTech, LLC; B. Dermtech, 2.0; C. DermTech. Located at: 12340 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DERM-JES Holdings, LLC, 12340 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/30/2024 S/Burkhard Jansen, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009466 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AngelPrint.com; B. Angel Print; C. Angel Printing. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PrintingCEO Inc., 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Vladimir Medvinsky, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009140 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Telephone. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T+J Communications, Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/27/1987 S/Ronald Garrett, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009431 Filed: Apr 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LapsUp. Located at: 8298 Torrey Gardens Pl., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Pawprints Inc., 8298 Torrey Gardens Pl., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Danae Brooker, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008546 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AllWaves Co; B. AllWavesCo.com; C. AllWaves and Forever. Located at: 93 A Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 140, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marcell Price, PO Box 140, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Marcell Price, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009363 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Real Estate. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #110 B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jumpei Kontani, 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #110 B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/20/2026 S/Jumpei Kontani, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008984 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surreal Studios; B. Surreal Studio. Located at: 1403 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1038 Scenic Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carson Daniel Besancon, 1038 Scenic Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carson Daniel Besancon, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009112 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Disc Centers of America Vista. Located at: 3231 Business Park Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Taylor Elliott, 3231 Business Park Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Mark Taylor Elliott, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008027 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J. Marie Lash & Beauty. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #102B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1528 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamie Marie Deehan, 1528 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2021 S/Jamie Marie Deehan, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007557 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palo Santo Digital. Located at: 379 Benevente Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Eugene Zilli, 379 Benevente Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Eugene Zilli, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009234 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embrace Harmony. Located at: 265 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Angelica Sage, 265 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/01/2024 S/Angelica Sage, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009243 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Home Refresh. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32263

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008545 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrative Remote Technologies. Located at: 906 Sycamore Ave. #210, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 15683 Via Santa Pradera, San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. H. M. Bui, M.D., A Professional Medical Corporation, 906 Sycamore Ave. #210, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hanh M. Bui, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009206 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Akora Prosperity Financial & Insurance Solutions. Located at: 5405 Moorehouse Dr. #245, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chau Lai, 5405 Moorehouse Dr. #245, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chau Lai, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007490 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diego Austin Talavera. Located at: 520 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6550 Ponto Dr. #30, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diego Austin Talavera, LLC, 6550 Ponto Dr. #30, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Devon A. Thomas, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008402 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Rental. Located at: 221 Via Pelicano, Oceanside CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hector Rolando Lopez, 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485; 2. Martha Alejandra Lopez, 166 Maritime Way, Summerville SC 29485. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/20/2025 S/Martha Alejandra Lopez, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007925 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TBS Medical LLC. Located at: 4045 Bonita Rd. #208, Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 512 W. Hickory St. #112, Denton TX 76201. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TBS Medical Supplies LLC, 512 W. Hickory St. #112, Denton TX 76201. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/2026 S/Natasha Calk, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007971 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carolina Cucina. Located at: 5345 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego CA 92124 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carolina Radyk Stapa, 5345 La Cuenta Dr., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Carolina Radyk Stapa, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008529 Filed: Apr 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Masonry. Located at: 10036 Maine Ave., Lakeside CA 92040 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chimney Sweeps, 10036 Maine Ave, Lakeside CA 92040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Julian Margo, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009094 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pearlphysio. Located at: 6928 Sitio Cordero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacqueline Cowan Physical Therapy, 6928 Sitio Cordero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Cowan, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008611 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Play Music Lessons. Located at: 1904 Stewart St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alyssa Jeanelle Hoover, 1904 Stewart St. #E, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alyssa J. Hoover, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009049 Filed: Apr 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Cove Collective. Located at: 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ocean Cove Holdings LLC, 2173 Salk Ave. #250 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Jon Stark, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008323 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pleats Fine Tailoring and Dry Cleaning. Located at: 844 W. San Marcos Blvd, #106, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pleats, 844 W. San Marcos Blvd. #106, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2014 S/Paulette Khoury, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15, 05/22/2026 CN 32244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006460 Filed: Mar 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malas With Meaning. Located at: 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanne McLaughlin, 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2017 S/Deanne McLaughlin, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008179 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ollie’s Shop. Located at: 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hallett Adaptive Strategies, LLC, 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katie Hallett, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32234

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008868 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brenner’s Coastal Detailing. Located at: 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colby Christian David Brenner, 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Colby Christian David Brenner, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32233

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005766 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Hydration Co. Located at: 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vitality LLC, 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Ragland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008876 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Half Marathon. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Excelarace, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/17/2024 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006387 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty House. Located at: 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty House L and I LLC, 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alena Martsiushova, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008777 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leona. Located at: 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Akerland Ventures, LLC, 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2026 S/Marcus Akerland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008597 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Peoples Media. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade River Reed Morgan, 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Morgan, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007235 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G Hauling; B. G Demolition. Located at: 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gonzos Junk Removal LLC, 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2026 S/Joshua Eddy, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008619 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JB Motor Group LLC. Located at: 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JB Motor Group LLC, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Jonathan Baize, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007801 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolve DPT. Located at: 6125 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gaspar Physical Therapy, APC, 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Paul D. Gaspar, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008624 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pro Haul. Located at: 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007838 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Thing Bookshop. Located at: 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Liliana Ruby Molina, 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Liliana Ruby Molina, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008426 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick It Co. Located at: 3512 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alison Nichol Todd, 3512 Alander Ct, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Nichol Todd, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008182 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kestrel Tools. Located at: 2723 Abedul St, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Warner Titcomb, 2723 Abedul St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Matthew Warner Titcomb, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007160 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blockz. Located at: 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sonic Relay Systems Inc., 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Andrew Hampton, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008430 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Shaft Publishing. Located at: 803 Windcrest Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Daniel Peek, 803 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Daniel Peek, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32206

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9006109 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cat Rose Photography. Located at: 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/22/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9018135. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Catherine Lynch, 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Catherine Lynch, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008297 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Tech Hub. Located at: 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmatullah Veedy, 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Esmatullah Veedy, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008202 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seed and Soil Gardens. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008201 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Custom Claims Public Adjusting. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007973 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Terrace, A Carlsbad Hotel. Located at: 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Beach Hotel Properties, LLC, 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Renier Milan, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007875 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JMB Marketing. Located at: 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marie Batrony, 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Jenna Marie Batrony, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008081 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conserva Irrigation of North County San Diego. Located at: 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. True Coast Holdings LLC, 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Rodriguez, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008129 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Business Consultants. Located at: 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justus Enterprises Inc., 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Keith Justus, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007331 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Storage Hive. Located at: 860 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. All Storage Encinitas, PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Lingenfelder, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008054 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reception. Located at: 363 Hemlock Ave. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Drift Ventures LLC, 363 Hemlock Ave, #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Wood, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32182

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9007989 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Sommailier. Located at: 12837 Corbett Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/22/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9016686. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Yung Beverages LLC, 12837 Corbett Ct. San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Laurent Yung, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005604 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Blooms Flower Fields. Located at: 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Valerie Monique Mendoza, 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Valerie Mendoza, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007300 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chile Loco. Located at: 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dirk Vandeman, 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Dirk Vandeman, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007877 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dusha Acupuncture Located at: 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007447 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firefly Fudge Company. Located at: 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heather Luella Wallig, 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather L. Wallig, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007157 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Spine & Rehab. Located at: 2623 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Belton and Thompson Chiropractic Inc., 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Thompson, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005448 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mar & Fuego. Located at: 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iron Coast Steak and Seafood LLC, 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Salvador Diaz, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007963 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun and Sea Community Care. Located at: 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgyn Mae Taylor, 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Morgyn Mae Taylor, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007814 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Ledger Studios. Located at: 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hubert Global, 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hubert Pilloud, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32167