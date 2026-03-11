San Diego County Fair announces Grandstand concerts lineup

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Fair has announced seven more Grandstand acts that will be performing at this summer’s Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, with tickets going on sale this week.

Performances have been announced for the following dates on the Corona Grandstand Stage:

June 10 – Chicago

June 21 – Pancho Barraza and Banda Machos

June 25 – Nelly

June 26 – Maren Morris

June 28 – El Coyote & Chuy Lizárraga: Capibaras Tour

July 1 – AJR

July 5 – Conjunto Primavera

Tickets for these seven shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 13 at sdfair.com. Exclusive pre-sale access is available beginning March 11 for those subscribed to the San Diego County Fair’s email newsletter.

Tickets are already on sale for the first round of performers announced last month:

June 12 – Koe Wetzel

June 14 – Los Tucanes de Tijuana

June 19 – Marshmello

June 20 – Good Charlotte

“Our Grandstand lineup for this year’s San Diego County Fair reflects the rich diversity of the community that we proudly serve,” said Fairgrounds CEO Carlene Moore. “We’re bringing together legendary performers, fan favorites and fresh new voices to create a soundtrack worthy of another exciting chapter of this beautiful summer tradition that we call the Fair.”

The 2026 San Diego County Fair will run for 20 days, from June 10 to July 5, and will be open Wednesdays-Sundays. This year’s theme is “Once Upon A Fair,” a celebration of the joys of imagination, reading, and storytelling.



Every ticket to the Grandstand concert series also includes fair admission for the same day. The fair opens at 11 a.m. every day, and concerts take place at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

General admission tickets for the fair are on sale now at sdfair.com.