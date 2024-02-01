Police seek San Marcos hit-and-run suspect that injured two juveniles

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a suspected hit-and-run driver involved in a collision with two juveniles riding an e-bike in San Marcos earlier this week.

On Monday evening, around 7:14 p.m., deputies with the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station discovered two juveniles lying in the roadway in the area of Grand Avenue and Linda Vista Drive. The two were riding an e-bike when a vehicle struck them, according to law enforcement.

The two juveniles were treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to the department.

Deputies are now trying to track down the driver involved in the collision, who left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Juan Soto-Rodriguez by calling the San Marcos Traffic Division at 760-510-5200 or emailing juan.soto-rodriguez@sdsheriff. org. Witnesses can make anonymous reports by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.