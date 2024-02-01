Suspect arrested in Solana Beach stabbing

SOLANA BEACH — A suspect is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Solana Beach that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene in the 300 block of Corto Street around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man with multiple stab wounds.

Deputies said the victim had been stabbed by another man after the two got into an argument that turned physical.

The suspect, 21-year-old Trenton Lancashire, ran into a nearby home but was located and arrested by deputies. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.