Police officer shot in Escondido, suspect found dead in vacant apartment

ESCONDIDO — A police officer was shot this morning after responding to a domestic violence call in Escondido and the suspected shooter was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vacant apartment nearby, authorities said.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic violence disturbance at a home in the 1300 block of Morning View Drive, just west of Centre City Parkway and north of West Lincoln Avenue, according to Escondido police.

Officers learned a man involved in the disturbance left the home with “a high-powered rifle,” the department reported.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the man was spotted driving near Reidy Creek, south of West Lincoln Avenue, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound and was in stable condition, police said.

Authorities released a photo of the suspected gunman, identified as 27- year-old Anastasio Rosas Jr., and about 7:45 a.m., dispatchers received information that he was seen in a vacant apartment on West Lincoln Avenue near Avocado Avenue, police said.

“Tactical units quickly responded to the area,” according to a police department statement. “While they were responding, the sound of a gunshot was heard from within the apartment.”

Tactical teams found Rosas dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department reported.

Authorities shut down the transition ramps from northbound and southbound Interstate 15 to eastbound state Route 78, as well as Centre City Parkway from El Norte Parkway to Mission Avenue, for the investigation.