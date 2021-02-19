State eases restrictions on youth sports amid COVID-19 concerns

REGION — Youth competition in sports such as football and basketball could resume sooner than anticipated in San Diego County, with the state today revising its guidelines to allowing the activities in counties with relatively low rates of new COVID-19 cases.

The standard allows for a resumption of “outdoor high-contact sports” in counties that reach an adjusted daily average of 14 new cases per 100,000 residents. San Diego County currently has a rate of 22.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

Counties that reach the 14-case threshold will be able to resume basketball, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, rowing/crew, soccer and water polo.

Resuming football, rugby and water polo will also require weekly COVID testing of players — aged 13 and above — and coaches, with test results made available within 24 hours of a competition. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would absorb the cost of the required testing.

The guidance applies to all forms of organized youth sports, including school and community programs, and private clubs and leagues.

Newsom said the combination of school closures and the inability for youth to participate in sports has had both a physical and mental health impact, “in profound and significant and in many cases deleterious ways.” He said the downward trends in COVID cases in California prompted the state to move forward with a resumption of youth sports.

“We are now confident … that we can get youth sports moving again in the state of California, get competition moving again in the state of California with, as always, caveats,” he said. “None of us are naive. … Despite those very encouraging trends, we still need to be cautious until we reach herd immunity.”

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county was ready and waiting to resume youth sports safely.

“We have seen considerable progress on vaccines and lower cases, and this is a positive step forward in our recovery,” he said. “I applaud Governor Newsom, and commend Ron Gladnick who has been a great partner in working with my office, the governor and our public health experts to see progress in the effort to let our kids play.”

Gladnick is the head football coach of Torrey Pines High School and has been a vocal advocate for letting youth sports resume. He sent a tweet thanking Fletcher, Supervisor Jim Desmond and former Republican candidate for governor John Cox for working across ideological lines on the issue.

“It’s awesome when people can put small differences aside to serve a higher purpose like kids,” he wrote.

The guidance encourages, but does not mandate, vaccinations for athletes, coaches and staff.

It also maintains previous guidance limiting spectators to immediate household members, with limits on overall numbers to ensure physical distancing.