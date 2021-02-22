Oceanside Intl Film Festival celebrates 10 years of independent film

Join the Oceanside International Film Festival in celebrating 10 years of independent film in the city of Oceanside with the OIFF Ten Year Reprise from Saturday, February 20, to Tuesday, February 23. As OIFF Managing Director Lou Niles explains in this official introduction, this lookback at OIFF’s first decade features specially curated programs that cover the best of OIFF 2012 to OIFF 2020.

In addition are exclusive interviews with past filmmakers, discussions with honored guests and special presentations, including the premiere of Taylor Steele’s new docu-series, “Save This Shark.”

To buy passes now & to watch films once they go live this Saturday, click here today! Submissions for OIFF’s 11th annual event, #OIFF2021, go live on Sunday, February 21, with the festival taking place in its new month of February 19 to 22.

Thank you to our Oceanside community and beyond for 10 great years of supporting #OsideFilm. OIFF would like to give special thanks to Visit Oceanside, Pour House Oceanside, Frankie’s, Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation & Settebello Excursions for their support of the OIFF Ten Year Reprise!