Pima Medical Institute: Shaping the future of healthcare education in San Marcos

Since its founding in 1972, Pima Medical Institute (PMI) has established itself as a leader in providing career-focused education in the healthcare sector.

With the opening of their San Marcos campus in 2017, PMI continues to uphold its mission of delivering high-quality, post-secondary education to aspiring healthcare professionals.

How long have you been in business? Pima Medical Institute was founded in 1972. The San Marcos campus opened in 2017.

What does your business do? Provide career focused education in various healthcare fields.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Post-secondary Education

How long have you been in business at your current location? Since Q4 of 2017 (over six years)

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We are trusted, respected, and preferred by healthcare employers. We are also employee owned.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? Do you provide career placement assistance? Yes—for both current students and alumni.

What is your favorite business success story? Our partnership with the San Marcos Promise (now Project Next). We were instrumental in helping launch the San Marcos Promise by paying the salaries of their first two career counselors for over four years—and even today, we currently pay the salary of the career counselor at Mission Hills High School and Twin Oaks High School.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? We wanted to engage with the community.

In San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? I look forward to helping others understand what our mission is and how we might help others achieve theirs as well.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Treat your customers with the care and concern you would a beloved family member.

Website: pmi.edu

Instagram: instagram/pmi_sanmarcos

Facebook: facebook.com/PMISanMarcos