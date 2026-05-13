Inside the legacy of Hollandia Dairy

Few businesses are as deeply rooted in San Marcos history as Hollandia Dairy. Family-owned since 1950, the company has built its legacy on quality, consistency, and care — growing from a local operation into a vertically integrated dairy that still processes right here in the city.

We spoke with CEO Patrick Schallberger about Hollandia’s enduring values, its role in the community, and what it means to remain San Marcos’ last milk processing plant while staying connected through the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce.

What does your business do? We process and bottle fluid milk, cream, ice cream mix, and juice. In addition, we purchase and distribute complementary dairy and food products including butter, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and eggs.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? We operate a Direct Store Delivery (DSD) network, offer private label co-packing services, and produce seasonal specialty items such as eggnog and coffee milk.

How long have you been in business at your current location? Since 1950

What sets you apart from others in your industry? Hollandia Dairy is vertically integrated—from growing feed on our farm in Brawley, to sourcing milk from our dairies in San Jacinto and Imperial Valley, to processing and distributing finished products from our San Marcos facility. We are proudly family-owned and operated since 1950 and are the last remaining milk processing plant in San Diego County.

Our commitment to quality, customer service, and animal welfare sets us apart. Our farms are Certified Humane, allowing us to maintain full control over the quality of our milk and the care of our animals.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? “When are you bringing back the cash-and-carry program?”

What is your favoritebusiness success story? My favorite story is the Hollandia story itself. The de Jong family came to the United States with a vision of building a better future. Through faith, hard work, and strong family values, they built a successful business and achieved the American dream. That legacy continues to guide everything we do today.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? I believe it is important to stay connected to the business community you operate in and serve. The Chamber has provided valuable opportunities to build relationships with local leaders and reinforces Hollandia’s commitment to supporting a strong and thriving business environment in San Marcos.

In San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? I hope to inspire other businesses to get involved, recognize the value of the Chamber, and contribute to strengthening our local business community through meaningful relationships and collaboration.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Strong relationships are built on trust and integrity. Always follow through on your commitments—people remember when you do what you say you’re going to do. Consistency in delivering on your word is key to building lasting trust with customers and the community.

Business website: www.hollandiadairy.com

Business Instagram: instagram.com/hollandiadairy

Business Facebook: facebook.com/hollandiadairy.milk