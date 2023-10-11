TrueCare: Bridging communities through compassionate healthcare

In the heart of San Marcos, California, there exists an organization with a mission that knows no boundaries – TrueCare. Led by the passionate and dedicated Michelle D. Gonzalez, President, and CEO, TrueCare is not just a healthcare provider; it’s a lifeline for the communities it serves.

What does your business do?

We are a nonprofit, community-based network of 21 health centers and WIC locations throughout North County San Diego and South Riverside County, bringing quality, compassionate health care to our diverse communities. As a mission-driven organization, we exist to improve the health status of underserved individuals and families through comprehensive, affordable, and culturally sensitive care.

Our San Marcos health center is our largest clinic, offering a wide range of services. We have a total of four locations in San Marcos, including a QuickCare and Older Adult Health Center in West San Marcos and a satellite clinic for the residents of Casa de Amparo, in addition to our main campus.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide?

TrueCare provides comprehensive medical services. In addition to primary care, pediatric care, women’s health, dental, and behavioral health, our San Marcos location also provides specialty services like chiropractic care and acupuncture.

Through our ongoing commitment to our communities’ greater health and well-being, we administer many programs from our San Marcos home base that extend beyond just treating medical conditions. These programs are designed to meet the unique needs of the population we serve at low to no cost, such as health insurance enrollment assistance.

At TrueCare, we care for over 60,000 patients annually and provide more than 300,000 visits each year. A substantial portion of our patients – 94% to be exact — live below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL) and 79% of our patients are of a racial or ethnic minority (based on 2022 data). As a health center for the underserved, we have assembled a medical team that reflects the communities we serve. When you meet TrueCare staff, our passion for delivering health care to everyone who needs it becomes evident immediately; we treat our patients like our own family because we believe everyone deserves the chance to be as healthy and happy as possible. Removing barriers to health care is the job of every TrueCare employee and I’m proud of our team for their endearing efforts to realize TrueCare’s mission in the work they do every day.

What is your favorite business success story? One of my favorite stories to tell is how so many of TrueCare’s employees were patients as a child and came to work for us because we helped them! Because they felt like family as a patient, they felt compelled to do their part to give back as well and have joined our TrueFamily.

Moreover, as a Federally Qualified Health Center, 55% of our board members are patients who receive services from TrueCare. This dynamic representation ensures that our board governs with the voice of the patient in every discussion and decision.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? Our organization’s headquarters are in San Marcos, located next to our health center, and being a community-based nonprofit, we strive to fully integrate ourselves with the heart of the cities we serve. Through partnerships and broadened awareness of our broad range of services and programs, we can make a greater impact with our fellow Chamber members!

What’s your best piece of business advice? Be genuine and never compromise your authenticity or integrity. So often we focus on doing things right instead of doing the right things. If we can navigate this key nuance while always staying rooted in whatever grounds us — faith, family, etc. — then recognizing that business is always about people and the lives we impact, you can’t go wrong.

Business website: truecare.org

Business Instagram handle: @truecare.health

Business Facebook page: @healthtruecare