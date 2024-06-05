The Rhoades Middle School: An environment where middle school students thrive

Known for our dedicated teachers and rigorous curriculum, The Rhoades School is in its 44th year of serving preschool-8th grade students in San Diego North County.

We are known for providing excellence in instruction and tailoring curriculum to meet the needs of academically gifted students. 2024 marks the fifth year of hosting middle school students at our Encinitas Boulevard campus. The grounds boast a large outdoor setting with nature abounding everywhere: a historic Torrey Pine, one of the largest pecan trees in San Diego County, nesting Western Bluebirds, Western Kingbirds, and even a resident Great Horned Owl.

On this campus, outdoor spaces invite students to sit under a favorite tree and write poetry, work in small groups on a film project, or simply enjoy lunch conversation or sports with friends.

The natural environment not only welcomes students to collaborate on projects outside, but also to inspire their curious minds to think deeply about their world and make impactful contributions. Students are engaged in problem solving, research, and community projects through gardening, outdoor physics studies, and planning service learning events.

The growing research connecting nature and mental health improvement confirms that our students benefit from their campus outdoor learning experiences. Our students also participate in an advisory program, which incorporates social emotional lessons and student goal setting, including workshops on how to reduce anxiety and explore de-stressing and downtime activities.

After many years of K-8 students being together at our east campus, the Middle School campus expands the opportunities of our students, both for growth as a campus and affording the park-like outdoor learning environment.

Building on the solid foundation of our preschool-5 program, students continue to experience a warm and caring environment with new freedoms and leadership roles. Students engage in collaborative project-based learning and learn how to think critically and appreciate diverse perspectives.

As an Apple Distinguished School, our Middle School allows students to represent mastery of learning in innovative ways, whether students use digital devices or paper and pencil. Engaging student electives and clubs provide opportunities for students to explore their passions and interests.

Students take their learning outside of school as they serve the community through offering technology lessons at Casa de Amistad (a local community learning center) and connecting on video conference calls with students around the world.

A leader in gifted education, The Rhoades Middle School is a community of collaborative, creative, and curious learners. Our supportive and stimulating environment engages students in exploration, critical thinking, and lifelong learning as they think deeply and live courageously.

Schedule a tour to visit our campus!