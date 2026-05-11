Person seriously wounded in Escondido stabbing

ESCONDIDO — A person was hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing in Escondido, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded around 2:25 p.m. Sunday to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Bear Valley Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found an adult suffering from stab wounds, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital. Detectives remained at the scene throughout the evening to investigate.

Police said no other injuries were reported, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. However, it remained unclear Monday morning whether any suspects were in custody.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Detective Sgt. Patrick Hall at 760-839-4705.