Carlsbad golfer Mia Clausen earns top-25 finish at Mizuho Open

Carlsbad native Mia Clausen, 15, tied for 21st this past weekend at the Mizuho Americas Open in West Caldwell, New Jersey, posting 126 points over four rounds in Stableford scoring against a field of top American Junior Golf Association players competing alongside LPGA Tour professionals.

Clausen, a Carlsbad High School sophomore, was one of 24 AJGA juniors selected for the event at Mountain Ridge Country Club.

“I think I’ve done a good job at trying to dial in my approach shots,” Clausen said. “And a year from now, I’d love to develop more shots for a short game, because I think that’s what a lot of the pros out here are good at — just getting up and down when they miss the green or just not making any big mistakes.”

The event was hosted by Michelle Wie West, who returned to competitive golf for the first time in nearly three years. The LPGA field also featured former AJGA Junior Players of the Year Rose Zhang (2019, 2020), Yealimi Noh (2018), Patty Tavatanakit (2016), Andrea Lee (2014) and Alison Lee (2013.

Clausen said being on the same range and course as players she has long watched on television made the experience feel unreal.

“Insane,” Clausen said. “It feels like a dream. All of my idols that I’ve watched on TV are just playing right next to me.”

Aphrodite Deng of Short Hills, N.J., the No. 2 player in the AJGA Rankings and the 2025 AJGA Junior Player of the Year, won the event with a four-round total of 148, finishing ahead of Amelie Zalsman (143) and Lily Peng (142).

Clausen said her focus throughout the week was on process rather than outcome.

“Did I do everything I could to prepare before the tournament?” she said. “And I think that’s what I should really focus on — doing what I can control is going to help me get the best result this week.”

In the week leading up to the tournament at Mountain Ridge Country Club, a par-71 championship layout known for its fast, demanding setup, Clausen played three practice nines to prepare for the conditions.

“The greens are definitely pretty tricky this week,” she said. “They’re really fast and undulating, and it’s been pretty windy these past few days, so those are probably the toughest conditions.”

Clausen said the ninth hole stood out as the most difficult on the course.

“If you’re above the hole, there’s no chance of stopping it,” she said. “Even if you just tap your putt, it’s probably going to roll off the green.”

Clausen, who was selected to the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team, won her first two American Junior Golf Association titles in 2025 and currently holds a No. 52 national ranking with 208.457 points.

In 2026, she has already posted four top-25 finishes, including a tie for third at the Junior Orange Bowl International Championship in January, a fourth-place finish at the K.J. Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship in March, and a tie for 19th at the Sacramento Junior Championship in April.