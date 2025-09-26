Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A man was fatally injured in a suspected DUI hit-and-run collision in Oceanside, police said today.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to reports of a male pedestrian who was struck by a woman behind the wheel of an eastbound 2020 Ford Ranger on Oceanside Boulevard just west of El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Investigators identified Oceanside resident Yolanda Orozco, 65, as the suspect and registered owner of the Ford.

Police said Orozco showed signs of intoxication and admitted to being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, with additional DUI-related charges pending the outcome of the investigation, the department stated.

According to police, the man suffered fatal injuries, but it was unclear if he was pronounced dead at a hospital or on scene. His name and age have not yet been released.

Authorities urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to contact Officer Jose Gomez at 760-435-4952.