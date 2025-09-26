Sheriff’s officials release details in Vista inmate death

VISTA — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office today released details following the death of a 46-year-old Vista inmate who passed away at a hospital in Escondido almost seven months ago.

On Feb. 14, James Pittman was found by his cellmate unconscious on the floor after falling from the top bunk of a two-bed cell at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they immediately responded to Pittman, who initially appeared to be “disoriented and confused.”

He was taken to the facility’s medical clinic for evaluation and then transferred by paramedics from the Vista Fire Department to Palomar Medical Center, sheriff’s officials added.

Following a medical procedure, Pittman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained until his passing on Feb. 27.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force injury of head, and the manner of death was classified as accident, according to the investigation.

Pittman, a former resident of Oceanside, had been in custody at the Vista facility for murder since Jan. 3, 2023.