Redo Market brings vintage, handcrafted goods to Fairgrounds

DEL MAR — The Redo Vintage and Makers Market will take over O’Brien Hall on Oct. 10-11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, bringing 68,000 square feet of curated shopping, live music and family-friendly activities.

The two-day event features vintage clothing, antiques, home décor, jewelry and handcrafted goods from independent makers. Live music, presented by Sun Bum, will run throughout the weekend.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 11. Tickets are available online and at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Parking is $20, with discounted $16 parking passes available in advance on the fairgrounds website.