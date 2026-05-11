One person dead in Bonsall car fire

BONSALL — Authorities are investigating the death of a person found inside a burning vehicle Saturday in the north San Diego County community of Bonsall.

The vehicle was reported on fire at 1:40 p.m. at 31970 Shirey Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The location is east of Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395.

It was not immediately known whether the vehicle had been involved in a collision before the fire.

No additional details about the victim were immediately available