The Coast News Group
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
CitiesCrimeFallbrook/BonsallNewsRegion

One person dead in Bonsall car fire

by Coast News wire services2119

BONSALL — Authorities are investigating the death of a person found inside a burning vehicle Saturday in the north San Diego County community of Bonsall.

The vehicle was reported on fire at 1:40 p.m. at 31970 Shirey Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The location is east of Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395.

It was not immediately known whether the vehicle had been involved in a collision before the fire.

No additional details about the victim were immediately available

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment