Kitten rescued from glue trap recovers in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A tiny, tabby kitten rescued from a glue trap in Anaheim is now recovering in foster care through the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

An animal lover discovered the kitten and rushed her to Orange County Animal Care, where veterinarians worked quickly to free her from the trap.

The kitten was suffering from hypothermia, a life-threatening condition in which the body temperature drops, often caused by exposure, abandonment or illness. Kittens cannot regulate their own temperature, making them highly vulnerable. At the animal hospital, veterinarians warmed the kitten with mineral baths, which also helped to dissolve some of the glue stuck to her fur.

After treatment, the kitten was transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas for long-term care.

Not even two pounds yet, Sticky Kitty continues to receive daily baths to keep her warm and remove the glue from her fur.

“Glue sheets for any animal are inhumane because they cause a lot of pain and trap different kinds of animals, like birds, bunnies and, in this case, even a tiny, helpless kitten,” said Andrea Burgan, founder of Critter Encounters, a wildlife expert and regular visitor to the humane society’s animal camps for kids.

The glue will eventually wash away, but in the meantime, the kitten seems to be enjoying her baths and the extra attention, according to her foster family. She also loves to cuddle, which results in sweet, soft kitten purrs.

Sticky Kitty is one of many kittens out there in need of a home.

“This is kitten season, when we are seeing dozens of kitten litters each week that are abandoned and in need of care,” said Judi Sanzo, president and chief executive officer of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. “These vulnerable kittens, especially neonates, cannot survive without our help. We are relieved that someone found this little ‘Sticky Kitty’ and that she’s now getting the care she needs to be ready for her forever home.”

If all goes as expected, this kitten could be available for adoption within a month. Visit www.sdpets.org for updates.

To make a donation to the RCHS Veterinary Medical Fund to help Sticky Kitty and other kittens in the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s care, visit www.sdpets.org/donate.