UPDATE: Officials ID dead body found near Escondido

ESCONDIDO — The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the individual whose body was found early Thursday along a rural road near Escondido.

The body was identified as 27-year-old male Martin Armenta, whose place of residence could not be confirmed at this time.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department officials said there were no signs of trauma, and that his cause and manner of death are still being determined. Armenta’s family has been notified.

Armenta’s body was discovered wrapped in what appeared to be a tarp near the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Drive in unincorporated San Marcos, the Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday. Authorities were notified by a construction worker who first spotted the body on his way to work.

The department’s homicide unit is leading an investigation into the incident, including the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.