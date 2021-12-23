Officials announce $10,000 reward in case of missing Fallbrook woman

FALLBROOK — Authorities announced a $10,000 reward this week for information leading to the whereabouts of an 84-year-old woman who went missing in Fallbrook early last month.

Elena Carlotta Roy disappeared from her Woodcreek Drive home on the afternoon of Nov. 3, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Despite repeated and intensive searches of the rural community by deputies, neighbors and search-and-rescue volunteers, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Roy, who suffers from dementia and wandered away from her home on one occasion last year, was described as 5-feet-4, weighing 115 pounds, with brownish-gray hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing black pants, a gray-and-white short-sleeved shirt, blue-and-brown shoes, a tan beanie, a brown purse, and glasses with tan frames at the time of her disappearance. The sheriff’s department has also released a video of Roy, taken from a Fallbrook grocery store one day before she disappeared.

In the video, which can be seen at https://vimeo.com/657244409, Roy is believed to be wearing the same clothes she wore on the date of her disappearance.

Roy’s family is offering a $9,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, in addition an $1,000 reward offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers. Per her family, she has also gone by the names of Elena Charlotta Lorea and Elena Charlotte Roy.

As part of their ongoing efforts to locate Roy, sheriff’s officials are asking Fallbrook residents to check their own properties to see if she may have gotten lost in one of their yards.

Anyone spotting a woman matching Roy’s description was asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6286 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips is available at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

