Legal Notices, December 24, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS ORDINANCE 2021-25

AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, PERTAINING TO DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS FOR URBAN LOT SPLITS AND TWO-UNIT RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN SINGLE-FAMILY ZONES TO IMPLEMENT SENATE BILL 9

WHEREAS, in 2019 the State of California Legislature declared that “California has a housing supply and affordability crisis of historic proportions;”

WHEREAS, on September 16, 2021, Governor Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 9 (“SB 9”), entitled the “California Home Act”. Among other provisions, this bill adds Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 to the Government Code and becomes effective on January 1, 2022;

WHEREAS, SB 9 requires cities and counties to ministerially approve a parcel map for an urban lot split and/or a proposed housing development containing a maximum of two residential units within a single-family residential zone, if the two-unit or subdivision project meets certain statutory criteria;

WHEREAS, state law allows a local agency to adopt an ordinance to implement the provisions in SB 9;

WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas (“City”) desires to adopt an ordinance to implement SB 9;

WHEREAS, this Ordinance is adopted as an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code Section 65858. The facts constituting the urgency are as follows:

a) SB 9 specifies that proposed projects and subdivisions cannot be proposed in prohibited locations under Government Code Section 65913.4(a)(6)(B)-(K), such as in an earthquake fault zone, lands under conservation easement, a federally designated flood plain, and high fire hazard severity zones as defined under state law unless specified mitigation measures are imposed to reduce the hazards

b) SB 9 further restricts the standards and regulations that local agencies, including the City, may impose on qualifying two-unit or subdivision projects. For example, SB 9 specifies that local agencies may impose only objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards that do not conflict with the statutes, but such standards must not physically preclude a unit size of 800 square feet. In addition, SB 9 permits a local agency to deny a proposed qualifying two-unit or subdivision project only if the agency’s Building Official makes a written finding based on preponderance of the evidence that the proposed project would have a specific, adverse impact upon public health and safety or the physical environment, which is a very high standard for municipalities to meet under the statute.

c) A number of parcels within the City are within high fire hazard severity zones, floodplains and/or covered by conservation/open space easements. The City has substantial interests in protecting the community against these hazards and restrictions in promoting development projects. In order to protect the health safety and welfare of the community it is necessary to ensure that all SB 9 projects comply with existing local fire hazard mitigation measures.

d) The standards contained in the new state law include no objective zoning, subdivision, or design standards. In order to protect the public health safety and welfare of the Encinitas community, it is necessary to ensure that all SB 9 projects comply with the City’s existing objective standards which do not conflict with the provisions of SB 9.

e) The City has received multiple public inquiries from architects, developers, and residents regarding SB 9 development projects and the new state law, underscoring the need for the City to develop guidance on the implementation of the requirements of the bill.

WHEREAS, SB 9 specifically authorizes local agencies to impose objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards consistent with the bill’s provisions, and to adopt an ordinance to implement its provisions. SB 9 further provides that such ordinances are not considered a “project” under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The ordinance is further exempt from CEQA under CEQA Guidelines Sections 15301 and 15303;

WHEREAS, on December 15, 2021, the City Council considered the following amendment for the purpose of amending its local regulatory scheme pertaining to single-family home developments and subdivisions in a manner that complies with the new state law and is consistent with California Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7, as amended;

WHEREAS, California Government Code Section 65858 authorizes the City to adopt an interim urgency measure by a four-fifths (4/5ths) vote where necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare without following the procedures otherwise required prior to adoption of a zoning ordinance;

WHEREAS, any interim urgency measure adopted pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 shall be of no further force and effect forty-five (45) days from its date of adoption unless extended by the legislative body. During the effective term of the urgency ordinance, City staff intends to undertake further study and present its recommendations to the City Council regarding permanent revisions to the City’s Municipal Code pertaining to SB 9 residential development and subdivision projects consistent with the goals and policies of the City’s General Plan, California Planning and Zoning Law, and the provisions of California Government Code Section 65858; and

WHEREAS, the City Council finds and determines that the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare requires that this Ordinance be enacted as an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 and take effect immediately upon adoption. Therefore, this Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety and welfare and its urgency is hereby declared.

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, hereby ordains as follows:

SECTION 1: The recitals above are each incorporated by reference and adopted as findings by the City Council.

SECTION 2: The City Council hereby finds that this Ordinance is adopted under the authority of SB 9 to apply provisions, including objective development and design standards for an urban lot split and/or a proposed housing development containing two residential units within a single-family residential zone when the project meets certain statutory criteria.

SECTION 3: The City Council further finds that:

1. The interim urgency ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, and safety because the subdivision of lots and design and construction of single-family residences, duplexes and accessory dwelling units pursuant to Senate Bill 9 (SB9) without adequate standards can cause: land use and site development conflicts and incompatibilities including public safety, visual, privacy, acoustic and aesthetic impacts which would negatively impact the public welfare and the unique quality and character of the City.

2. This Ordinance provides for standards and procedures, as shown in Exhibit A, attached hereto, and incorporated herein by this reference, for implementing SB9.

SECTION 4: This Ordinance is exempt from the provisions of CEQA pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because the adoption of an ordinance to implement SB9 shall not be considered a project under Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code. Further, Section 15301 exempts from environmental review the addition of up to 10,000 square feet if the project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the City’s General Plan. All of Encinitas single-family residential areas eligible for SB 9 approval meet these two criteria, and it is anticipated that each project undertaken pursuant to SB 9 will not add more than 10,000 square feet of new development. Finally, Section 15303 (new construction/conversion) exempts from review the construction of up to six new residential structures in urbanized areas. Under the proposed ordinance, the maximum number of new residential structures that could be constructed pursuant to a lot split combined with new construction is less than six. Therefore, staff recommends that the City Council finds that the proposed urgency ordinance is not subject to further environmental review.

SECTION 5: If any section, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is determined to be invalid, illegal, or unconstitutional by a decision or order of any court or agency of competent jurisdiction, then such decision or order will not affect the validity and enforceability of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council declares that it would have passed and adopted this Ordinance, and each section, sentence, clause or phrase thereof, regardless of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses, or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 6: This ordinance is an urgency ordinance enacted under California Government Code 65858. This urgency ordinance is effective upon adoption by a four-fifths (4/5) vote of the City Council. This urgency ordinance shall be of no further force and effect forty-five (45) days from its date of adoption unless extended by the City Council.

The City Clerk is directed to prepare and have published a summary of the Ordinance within 15 days following adoption, indicating the votes cast.

PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, held on the 15th day of December 2021.

\Catherine S. Blakespear

ATTEST:

\Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

\Leslie E. Devaney, City Attorney

CERTIFICATION

I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing ordinance was duly and regularly adopted at a meeting of the City Council on this 15th day of December 2021, by the following vote, to wit:

AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

ABSTAIN: None

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the City of Encinitas, California, this 15th day of December, 2021. \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk

Exhibit A – SB 9 Implementation Program

Definitions

The following terms and definitions shall apply to this SB 9 Implementation Program.

“Acting in concert with the owner” means a person that has common ownership or control of the subject parcel with the owner of the adjacent parcel, a person acting on behalf of, acting for the predominant benefit of, acting on the instructions of, or actively cooperating with, the owner of the parcel being subdivided.

“Adjacent parcel” means any parcel of land that is (1) touching the parcel at any point; (2) separated from the parcel at any point only by a public right-of-way, private street, or way, or public or private utility, service, or access easement; or (3) separated from another parcel only by other real property which is in common ownership or control of the applicant.

“Common ownership or control” means property owned or controlled by the same person, persons, or entity, or by separate entities in which any shareholder, partner, member, or family member of an investor of the entity owns ten percent or more of the interest in the property.

“Ministerial” means no discretionary review or public hearing.

“Two-Unit Residential Development” means two primary residential units located on a single lot. The residential units may be located in a single building that contains two residential units (also known as a duplex) or in two detached buildings.

Two-Unit Residential Development

On condition that Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 are not repealed, qualifying Two-Unit residential developments in the RR, RR-1, RR-2, R-3, R-5, R-8, and RS-11 zones shall be located, developed, and used in compliance with the following:

A. Qualifying Two-Unit Residential Developments. Qualifying two-unit residential developments are as defined in Government Code Section 65852.21. The reductions and exceptions in this section apply only to two-unit residential developments in the single-family zones and any development on a lot approved pursuant to Urban Lot Splits provisions described in this Program.

B. Prohibited Development. Two-unit residential development as described in this section shall be prohibited in the following locations and circumstances, pursuant to state law and as further specified below:

1. Historic Resources. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted on a lot located within property included on the State Historic Resources Inventory or the National Register.

2. Rental Units. Two-unit residential developments shall not include the demolition, substantial redevelopment, or alteration of any of the following types of housing:

a. Housing that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income.

b. Housing subject to any form of rent or price control through a public entity’s valid exercise of its police power.

c. Housing that has been occupied by a tenant in the last three years.

d. A parcel or parcels on which an owner of residential real property has exercised the owner’s rights under Chapter 12.75 (commencing with Section 7060) of Division 7 of Title 1 to withdraw accommodations from rent or lease within 15 years before the date of the application submittal.

3. Replacement Housing. If any existing dwelling unit is proposed to be demolished, the applicant will comply with the replacement housing provisions of Government Code Section 66300(d).

4. Substantial Redevelopment. Two-unit residential developments shall not include the demolition of 25 percent of the existing exterior walls, unless the replacement building conforms to current development standards in the zoning district, or the replacement of a nonconforming structure is reconstructed in the same location and with the same dimensions and floor area as the existing building.

5. Two-unit residential development is not permitted on a parcel that is any of the following:

a. Either prime farmland or farmland of statewide importance, as defined pursuant to United States Department of Agriculture land inventory and monitoring criteria, as modified for California, and designated on the maps prepared by the Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program of the Department of Conservation, or land zoned or designated for agricultural protection or preservation by a local ballot measure that was approved by the voters of that jurisdiction.

b. Wetlands, as defined in the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Manual, Part 660 FW 2 (June 21, 1993).

c. Within a very high fire hazard severity zone, as determined by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Government Code Section 51178, or within a high or very high fire hazard severity zone as indicated on maps adopted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Section 4202 of the Public Resources Code. This subparagraph does not apply to sites excluded from the specified hazard zones by a local agency, pursuant to subdivision (b) of Section 51179 of the Government Code, or sites that have adopted fire hazard mitigation measures pursuant to existing building standards or state fire mitigation measures applicable to the development. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, unless existing building standards within Very High Fire Hazard Zones include the high fire construction standards adopted or enforced by the City, as determined by the Building Official or the Fire Marshall. No variance or modification to any Fire Code requirements or high fire construction standards shall be permitted.

d. A hazardous waste site that is listed pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5 or a hazardous waste site designated by the Department of Toxic Substances Control pursuant to Section 25356 of the Health and Safety Code, unless the State Department of Public Health, State Water Resources Control Board, or Department of Toxic Substances Control has cleared the site for residential use or residential mixed uses.

e. Within a delineated earthquake fault zone as determined by the State Geologist in any official maps published by the State Geologist, unless the development complies with applicable seismic protection building code standards adopted by the California Building Standards Commission under the California Building Standards Law (Part 2.5 (commencing with Section 18901) of Division 13 of the Health and Safety Code), and by any local building department under Chapter 12.2 (commencing with Section 8875) of Division 1 of Title 2.

f. Within a special flood hazard area subject to inundation by the 1 percent annual chance flood (100-year flood) as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. A development may be located on a site described in this subparagraph if either of the following are met: (i) The site has been subject to a Letter of Map Revision prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and issued to the local jurisdiction; or (ii) The site meets Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements necessary to meet minimum flood plain management criteria of the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to Part 59 (commencing with Section 59.1) and Part 60 (commencing with Section 60.1) of Subchapter B of Chapter I of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

g. Within a regulatory floodway as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency unless the development has received a no rise certification in accordance with Section 60.3(d)(3) of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site.

h. Lands identified for conservation in an adopted natural community conservation plan pursuant to the Natural Community Conservation Planning Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 2800) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), or other adopted natural resource protection plan.

i. Habitat for protected species identified as candidate, sensitive, or species of special status by state or federal agencies, fully protected species, or species protected by the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), the California Endangered Species Act (Chapter 1.5 (commencing with Section 2050) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), or the Native Plant Protection Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 1900) of Division 2 of the Fish and Game Code).

j. Lands under conservation easement.

C. Unit Configuration. The new units in a two-unit residential development may be permitted in the following configurations, provided that no more than two attached residential units are in any one building on a lot. For the purpose of this section, “unit” means any dwelling unit, not including ADUs or JADUs.

1. One new unit incorporated entirely within an existing residential unit.

2. One new unit incorporated entirely within an existing accessory building, including garages.

3. One new unit attached to and increasing the size of an existing residential unit or an existing accessory building.

4. One new unit detached from and located on the same lot as an existing unit. A unit that is attached to another detached accessory building, but not another residential unit, or is attached by a breezeway or porch, is considered detached.

5. Two newly constructed attached units or two detached residential units on a vacant lot.

6. A two-unit residential development in any of the configurations described above may be added to a newly created lot concurrently with an approval of a parcel map for an urban lot split pursuant to Urban Lot Splits, below.

7. Up to two accessory dwelling units pursuant to Section 30.48.040 (Accessory Dwelling Units) of this code may be proposed in addition to the two units constructed pursuant to this section on a lot. On parcels that propose both a two-unit residential development and an Urban Lot Split, ADUs will be permitted if all objective zoning standards are met.

D. Not Applicable to Nonconforming Development. RS11 zoned lots already developed with two or more existing residential units, nonresidential uses, or mixed-use, shall not use the provisions of this section to add floor area, add residential units, or make any other alterations to the buildings or site otherwise prohibited by this Title, unless the development complies with all of the standards of this section.

E. Development Standards. Any construction of a two-unit residential development shall conform to all property development regulations of the zone in which the property is located including, but not limited to, height limits, setback, lot coverage, landscape, and floor area ratio (FAR), as well as all fire, health, safety and building provisions of this title, subject to the following exceptions:

1. No setback shall be required for an existing structure, or a structure constructed in the same location and to the same dimensions as an existing structure.

2. For all other dwelling units proposed in connection with a two-unit residential development, a minimum setback of four feet, or the applicable setback for the zoning district, whichever is less, is allowed from the rear and side property lines. However, a new dwelling unit utilizing a reduced setback from the base zone shall be permitted to build to a maximum 16-feet in height.

3. Limits on lot coverage, floor area ratio, open space, and size must permit two units of 800 square feet each in connection with a two-unit residential development. Notwithstanding the above, if the application of an objective standard would require one or both units to be less than 800 square feet, such standard shall be waived only to the extent necessary to allow construction of a unit(s) of at least 800 square feet.

4. For a two-unit residential development connected to an onsite wastewater treatment system, the applicant shall provide a percolation test completed within the last 5 years, or, if the percolation test has been recertified, within the last 10 years.

5. All dwelling units created in connection with a two-unit residential development shall have independent exterior access.

6. A development is not eligible for approval as a two-unit residential project if it includes a request for an exception to any objective standards, beyond those necessary to obtain an 800 sq. ft. unit, by applying for a variance, modification, exception, waiver, or other discretionary approval for height, density, setbacks, open yard, land use, or similar design or development standard.

F. Parking. One off-street parking space, which may be covered or uncovered, is required for each unit in a two-unit residential development, except as exempted below.

1. Parking Exemptions. No parking is required if the parcel is located within one-half mile walking distance of either a high-quality transit corridor, as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the Public Resources Code, or a major transit stop, as defined in Section 21064.3 of the Public Resources Code; or if there is a designated parking space for a car share vehicle located within one block of the parcel.

2. Replacement Parking Required. When an existing garage, carport, or other covered parking structure is converted or demolished in order to construct a new unit, at least one replacement parking space, which may be covered or uncovered, must be provided for each unit, unless the project is exempt from parking requirements.

G. Access to a Public Street. Every dwelling unit shall face or have frontage upon a public street or permanent means of access to a public street, using at least one of the methods described below.

1. Vehicular Access. When automobile parking is required or proposed, vehicular access to a public street or alley shall be provided by a paved driveway that complies with the minimum width, slope, materials, and other standards consistent with the California Fire Code and the City’s Off-street Parking and Street Design Standards.

2. Shared Driveways. A driveway may be shared by no more than two lots.

H. Design Review. All two-unit residential developments shall be subject to the adopted objective design standards in effect at the time a complete application is submitted, as applicable to either new construction or exterior alterations, which shall be reviewed ministerially by the Development Services Director, or designee.

I. Disapproval of a Two-Unit Residential Development. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall not approve a Two-Unit Residential Development under any of the following circumstances:

1. The project proposes creation of more than two units total as described in Section C of Two-Unit Residential Development described above .

2. The urban lot split does not meet the requirements of Title 30 Zoning.

3. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the building official finds that the proposed housing development project would have a specific, adverse impact, as defined and determined in paragraph (2) of subdivision (d) of Government Code Section 65589.5, upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact.

4. The Two-Unit Residential Development does not comply with applicable, objective requirements imposed by Title 30 Zoning, City’s Design Guidelines, and this title. Any decision to disapprove a Two-Unit Residential Development shall be accompanied by a finding identifying the applicable, objective requirements imposed.

Urban Lot Splits

On condition that Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 are not repealed, qualifying Urban Lot Splits in the RR, RR-1, RR-2, R-3, R-5, R-8, and RS-11 zones shall be located, developed, and used in compliance with the following:

A. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall ministerially approve a parcel map for an urban lot split only if the parcel map for the urban lot split meets all of the following requirements:

1. Both newly created parcels shall be no smaller than 1,200 square feet. Both newly created parcels shall be of approximately equal lot area, which for purposes of this paragraph shall mean that one parcel shall not be smaller than 40 percent of the lot area of the original parcel proposed for subdivision.

2. The parcel being subdivided is located within an RR, RR-1, RR-2, R-3, R-5, R-8, or RS-11 zone permitting single family dwellings described in Title 30 Zoning.

3. The parcel being subdivided is not located on a site that is any of the following:

a. Either prime farmland or farmland of statewide importance, as defined pursuant to United States Department of Agriculture land inventory and monitoring criteria, as modified for California, and designated on the maps prepared by the Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program of the Department of Conservation, or land zoned or designated for agricultural protection or preservation by a local ballot measure that was approved by the voters of that jurisdiction.

b. Wetlands, as defined in the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Manual, Part 660 FW 2 (June 21, 1993).

c. Within a very high fire hazard severity zone, as determined by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Government Code Section 51178, or within a high or very high fire hazard severity zone as indicated on maps adopted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Section 4202 of the Public Resources Code. This subparagraph does not apply to sites excluded from the specified hazard zones by a local agency, pursuant to subdivision (b) of Section 51179 of the Government Code, or sites that have adopted fire hazard mitigation measures pursuant to existing building standards or state fire mitigation measures applicable to the development. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, unless existing building standards within Very High Fire Hazard Zones include the high fire construction standards adopted or enforced by the City, as determined by the Building Official or the Fire Marshall. No variance or modification to any Fire Code requirements or high fire construction standards shall be permitted.

d. A hazardous waste site that is listed pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5 or a hazardous waste site designated by the Department of Toxic Substances Control pursuant to Section 25356 of the Health and Safety Code, unless the State Department of Public Health, State Water Resources Control Board, or Department of Toxic Substances Control has cleared the site for residential use or residential mixed uses.

e. Within a delineated earthquake fault zone as determined by the State Geologist in any official maps published by the State Geologist, unless the development complies with applicable seismic protection building code standards adopted by the California Building Standards Commission under the California Building Standards Law (Part 2.5 (commencing with Section 18901) of Division 13 of the Health and Safety Code), and by any local building department under Chapter 12.2 (commencing with Section 8875) of Division 1 of Title 2.

f. Within a special flood hazard area subject to inundation by the 1 percent annual chance flood (100-year flood) as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. A development may be located on a site described in this subparagraph if either of the following are met: (i) The site has been subject to a Letter of Map Revision prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and issued to the local jurisdiction; or (ii) The site meets Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements necessary to meet minimum flood plain management criteria of the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to Part 59 (commencing with Section 59.1) and Part 60 (commencing with Section 60.1) of Subchapter B of Chapter I of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

g. Within a regulatory floodway as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency unless the development has received a noise certification in accordance with Section 60.3(d)(3) of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site.

h. Lands identified for conservation in an adopted natural community conservation plan pursuant to the Natural Community Conservation Planning Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 2800) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), or other adopted natural resource protection plan.

i. Habitat for protected species identified as candidate, sensitive, or species of special status by state or federal agencies, fully protected species, or species protected by the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), the California Endangered Species Act (Chapter 1.5 (commencing with Section 2050) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), or the Native Plant Protection Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 1900) of Division 2 of the Fish and Game Code).

j. Lands under conservation easement.

4. Urban Lot Splits shall not be permitted on a lot located within property included on the State Historic Resources Inventory or the National Register.

5. Urban Lot Splits shall not include the demolition, substantial redevelopment, or alteration of any of the following types of housing: a. Housing that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income. b. Housing subject to any form of rent or price control through a public entity’s valid exercise of its police power. c. Housing that has been occupied by a tenant in the last three years. d. A parcel on which an owner of residential real property has exercised the owner’s rights under Chapter 12.75 (commencing with Section 7060) of Division 7 of Title 1 to withdraw accommodations from rent or lease within 15 years before the date of the application submittal.

6. Replacement Housing. If any existing dwelling unit is proposed to be demolished, the applicant must comply with the replacement housing provisions of Government Code Section 66300(d).

7. The parcel has not been established through prior exercise of an urban lot split as provided for in this Chapter.

8. Neither the owner of the parcel being subdivided nor any person acting in concert with the owner has previously subdivided an adjacent parcel using an urban lot split as provided for in this Section.

9. All easements required for the provision of public services and facilities shall be dedicated or conveyed by an instrument in a form acceptable to the Director of the Development Services Department.

10. Units constructed on an urban lot split subdivision approved pursuant to this chapter shall be subject to and comply with the minimum setback requirements specified above in the Two-Unit Residential Development Section.

11. Each unit located on a parcel created pursuant to this chapter shall have vehicular ingress and egress to the public right-of-way, which shall be either through access over land that is part of the parcel or evidenced by a recorded easement in favor of the parcel requiring right-of-way access.

12. A minimum of one off-street parking space (covered/uncovered) shall be provided per unit. No parking is required if the parcel is located within one-half mile walking distance of either a high-quality transit corridor, as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the Public Resources Code, or a major transit stop, as defined in Section 21064.3 of the Public Resources Code; or if there is a designated parking space for a car share vehicle located within one block of the parcel.

13. The uses allowed on a parcel created pursuant to this chapter shall be limited to residential uses.

B. Application of Objective Standards. Development proposed on lots created by an urban lot split shall comply with all objective zoning standards, objective subdivision standards, and objective design review standards applicable to the parcel based on the underlying zoning; provided, however, that the application of such standards shall be modified if the standards would have the effect of physically precluding the construction of two units on either of the resulting parcels created pursuant to this chapter or would result in a unit size of less than 800 square feet. Any waivers or reductions of development standards shall be the minimum waiver or reduction necessary to avoid physically precluding two units of 800 square feet per unit, and no additional variances shall be permitted.

C. Disapproval of urban lot split map. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall not approve an urban lot split map under any of the following circumstances:

1. The land proposed for division is a lot or parcel which was part of an urban lot split that the City previously approved.

2. The subdivision proposes creation of more than two lots or more than four units total among the two lots as described in Section C of Two-Unit Residential Development described above.

3. The urban lot split does not meet the requirements of Chapter 24 Subdivisions.

4. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the building official finds that the proposed housing development project would have a specific, adverse impact, as defined and determined in paragraph (2) of subdivision (d) of Government Code Section 65589.5, upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact.

5. The urban lot split does not comply with applicable, objective requirements imposed by the Subdivision Map Act, Chapter 24 Subdivisions, and this title. Any decision to disapprove an urban lot split map shall be accompanied by a finding identifying the applicable, objective requirements imposed by the Subdivision Map Act, Chapter 24 Subdivisions, and this title.

D. Notice of decision. Within 60 calendar days after a complete application for an urban lot split map is filed with the City, the Development Services Director, or designee, shall ministerially approve or disapprove such map. The time limit specified in this paragraph may be extended by mutual consent of the applicant and the city. If the urban lot split map is disapproved, the reasons therefore shall be stated in the notice of disapproval.

Other Standards

A. Addressing. All addresses for residential lots using a shared driveway or pedestrian pathway must be displayed at their closest point of access to a public street for emergency responders to the satisfaction of the City Fire Marshal.

B. Recorded Covenant. Prior to the issuance of a building permit for a two-unit residential development dwelling unit, the property owner shall record a covenant with the County Recorder’s Office, the form and content of which is satisfactory to the City Attorney. The covenant shall notify future owners of the approved size and attributes of the units, and minimum rental period restrictions. The covenant shall also reflect the number of units approved and provide that no more than two primary residential units and two accessory dwelling units, for a total of four units, may be created on any single parcel or on any two parcels created using urban lot split subdivision procedures. If an urban lot split subdivision was approved, the covenant shall provide that the parcels may not be further subdivided using the urban lot split provisions, and no variances shall be permitted other than those code deviations expressly allowed by this Chapter. This covenant shall remain in effect so long as a two-unit residential development exists on the parcel.

C. Affidavit – Prior to issuance of a parcel map approval for Urban Lot Split, the applicant shall provide a signed affidavit stating that the applicant intends to occupy one of the housing units as their principal residence for a minimum of three years from the date of approval of the lot split, the form and content of which is satisfactory to the City Attorney. This subsection shall not apply to an applicant that is a “community land trust,” as defined in clause (ii) of subparagraph (C) of paragraph (11) of subdivision (a) of Section 402.1 of the Revenue and Taxation Code or is a “qualified nonprofit corporation” as described in Section 214.15 of the Revenue and Taxation Code.

D. Rental Terms. Any unit constructed as part of a two-unit development or on a parcel created by an urban lot split may be rented separately; however, rental terms shall be for 30 consecutive days or more and rental terms shall not allow termination of the tenancy prior to the expiration of at least one 31-day period occupancy by the same tenant.

E. Building Permit Required. Two-residential unit developments shall comply with applicable state and local building codes and shall require approval of a building permit. The City shall ministerially approve or disapprove a complete building permit application for a two-unit residential development in compliance with state law and this section.

1. A two-residential unit development may be denied if the Building Official finds that the proposed development project would have a specific, adverse impact upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact.

F. Coastal Development Permit. Where a Coastal Development Permit is required pursuant to EMC Chapter 30.80 for Two-Unit Residential Developments and Urban Lot Splits, the authority to review an application for a Coastal Development Permit is designated as follows:

1. Applications shall be reviewed by the Director of Development Services, or designee, without a public hearing in accordance with Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7.When a proposed development only involves the addition of a Two-Unit Residential Development or an Urban Lot Split pursuant to the sections above, the Director of Development Services Department, or designee, shall not issue a decision on the application until at least 10 calendar days after notice having been given pursuant to EMC Section 30.80.080. The Director of Development Services, or designee, may receive written comments regarding the application and consider such written comments during the review of the application, but the Director of Development Services, or designee, shall not conduct a public hearing on the application. The decision of the Director of Development Services, or designee, concerning an application for a Coastal Development Permit pursuant to this Section shall constitute the final action of the City. In the coastal zone areas appealable to the California Coastal Commission, the decisions of the Director of Development Services, or designee, made pursuant to this Section may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with EMC Section 30.80.160.

2. Actions on applications shall be consistent with the provisions of the applicable zone and the policies and development standards of the City of Encinitas certified Local Coastal Program and Chapter 3 of the California Coastal Act. Review of a coastal development permit application for a Two-Unit Residential Development and/or an Urban Lot Split consistent with the Sections above, shall comply with all procedures and development standards of EMC Chapter 30.80 (Coastal Development Permit), aside from the requirements to conduct a public hearing and City appeals.

12/24/2021 CN 26112

CITY OF ENCINITAS

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL

PLACE OF MEETING:

City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers

505 South Vulcan Avenue

Encinitas, CA 92024

THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2850 AT LEAST 72 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMODATIONS ARE NEEDED.

It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas:

DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2022-01, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Chapter 11.30 – Balloon Ordinance” to the City of Encinitas Municipal Code.

The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2022-01 to prohibit the use, sale, and distribution of balloons filled with a gas lighter than air. The Ordinance will facilitate litter and marine debris reduction, promote environmentally sustainable practices, and protect the quality of life in the City of Encinitas.

The draft ordinance language is available for review at www.encinitasca.gov/balloonordinance

ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines.

For further information, please call (760) 633-2787 or e-mail [email protected]

12/24/2021, 12/31/2021 CN 26109

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-411

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 10.40, SECTION 10.40.180 REGARDING THE PARKING OF OVERSIZED VEHICLES

WHEREAS, the Carlsbad Municipal Code’s prohibition on the parking of oversized vehicles contained in Title 10, Chapter 10.40, Article III do not apply during the pendency of any state of emergency declared to exist within the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, the director of emergency services should be empowered to determine whether suspending the parking restrictions applicable to oversized vehicles during a local state of emergency would be in the public interest; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows:

1. The above recitations are true and correct.

2. Carlsbad Municipal Code, Chapter 10.40, Section 10.40.180(D)(6) is amended to read as follows:

6. As part of a proclamation of a local emergency issued pursuant to Chapter 6.04, the director of emergency services may suspend any provision of this section applicable to the parking of oversized vehicles. The suspension shall expire upon the termination of the local state of emergency unless an earlier time for expiration is provided in the proclamation of local emergency.

EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption.

INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 7th day of December, 2021, and thereafter

PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 14th day of December 2021, by the following vote, to wit:

AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: None.

12/24/2021 CN 26106

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000008872103 Title Order No.: DS7300-20001070 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 72RBA731157 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE.NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747624 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: LAURA FLORES, A SINGLE WOMAN AND MARIO LEDESMA, A SINGLE MAN AND RUTH LEDESMA, A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/24/2022 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1541 INDIAN SUMMER COURT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 APN#: 226-440-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $928,041.22. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008872103 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/15/2021 A-4739042 12/24/2021, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26103

T.S. No. 094709-CA APN: 219-232-10-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/31/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0028639 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DARLENE J. JENNINGS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 532 DEBRA PLACE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $327,447.80 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094709-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094709-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 929767_094709-CA 12/10/2021, 12/17/2021, 12/24/2021 CN 26072

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00052694-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Steven Marc Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Steven Marc Taylor change to proposed name: Steven Marc Merritt – Taylor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 01, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Dec 17, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07 01/14/2022 CN 26117

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00052864-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Valerie Park filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Valerie Park change to proposed name: Valerie Catherine Park. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 08, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Dec 20, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26116

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 1/6/2022, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 15, NISS, ARMADA , UT, 606911X, CA, 5N1AA0NC7FN606911 12/24/2021 CN 26111

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will be held at the hour of 11 am on January 6, 2022 at Oceanside RV and Self Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054 and hosted by American Auctioneers. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. The following personal items (Tools, shelving, furniture, clothing, dirt bike and mics boxes etc.) will be sold as follows: Name Unit Gilbert Cope 18 Gilbert Cope 83 Rick LaFontaine 43 12/24/2021, 12/31/2021 CN 26107

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at the public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held December 23rd – 30th, 2021. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com Storage address: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026. Terms are CASH ONLY! Champagne Lakes RV Resort reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Ed Johnson, Mini Storage 15 12/17/2021, 12/24/2021 CN 26101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027802 Filed: Dec 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrifty Threads. Located at: 607 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Mark Romero, 607 S Coast Hwy 100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Mark Romero, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26125

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9027801 Filed: Dec 16, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Thrifty Threads. Located at: 607 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/21/2018 and assigned File # 2018-9004917. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Wilma Romero, 1520 Lower Lake Ct., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Wilma Romero, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028090 Filed: Dec 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knowhere Entertainment; B. Knowhere Games and Comics: C. Knowhere Games; D. Knowhere Comics. Located at: 125 Vallecitos de Oro #J, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 6254 Topiary St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Ken Allen Slack, 6254 Topiary St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Matthew Alan Lewis, 1171 Rod St., Fallbrook CA 92028; 3. Ken Slack Jr., 6254 Topiary St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2016 S/Ken Allen Slack, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028132 Filed: Dec 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Beach Half Marathon; B. Moonlight Beach Fun Run. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dental Club One Inc., 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2021 S/Stephen Lebherz, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027490 Filed: Dec 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dropkick Designs. Located at: 7149 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luke Marshall, 7149 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Luke Marshall, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027683 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ATS-West. Located at: 7409 Pelican St., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ritacco Enterprises Inc., 7409 Pelican St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2021 S/Thomas R Ritacco, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027063 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Mobile Grooming. Located at: 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Sagara, 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Sagara, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027713 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skin Odyssea. Located at: 2880 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1445 N Melrose Dr. #103, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Sonata Cherelle Wilson, 1445 N Melrose Dr. #103, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonata Cherelle Wilson, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027781 Filed: Dec 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Occasional Layouts. Located at: 3627 Voyager Cir., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura K Herron, 3627 Voyager Cir., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura K Herron, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027830 Filed: Dec 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrival Therapeutics. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #214, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1820 Valencia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Caylon Ellis, 1820 Valencia Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caylon Ellis, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027953 Filed: Dec 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HTE Services. Located at: 219 24th St., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Action Sport Tours Inc., 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi M Emery, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26113

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027687 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santosha Food. Located at: 440 Canyon Dr. #15, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Murphy, 440 Canyon Dr. #15, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Elizabeth Murphy, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027746 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Homes Company. Located at: 859 Anns Way, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis Spence, 859 Anns Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2005 S/Dennis Spence, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027666 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Camino 76 Mobile Estates. Located at: 220 N. El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1237 Camino Del Mar #C, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Betty Neumann, 484 I St., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/1991 S/Betty Neumann, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027665 Filed: Dec 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vista Mobile Home Park. Located at: 2001 Hartwright Rd., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1237 Camino Del Mar #C, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Betty Neumann, 484 I St., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/1991 S/Betty Neumann, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07, 01/14/2022 CN 26104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027046 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She’s Crafty Balloon Co. Located at: 1460 E Taylor St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sarah, 1460 E Taylor St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Corso, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026990 Filed: Dec 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Solana Beach Boardwalk. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101 #8, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Buttonwood Holdings LP, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #305, El Segundo CA 90245. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/Kraig Kupiec, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26100

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9026989 Filed: Dec 07, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Solana Beach Boardwalk. Located at: 241 N Hwy 101 #8, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/20/2020 and assigned File # 2020-2019185. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Kurtis Kupiec, as Trustee of Buttonwood 2012 Irrevocable Trust, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #350, El Segundo CA 90245; 2. Kyle Kupiec, as Trustee of Buttonwood 2012 Irrevocable Trust, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #350, El Segundo CA 90245, 3. Karla Smith, as Trustee of Buttonwood 2012 Irrevocable Trust, 2041 Rosecrans Ave. #350, El Segundo CA 90245. The Business is Conducted by: A Trust. S/Kurtis Kupiec, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26099

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9027135 Filed: Dec 09, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Relic Sign Company; 2. Relic Signs and Digital Graphics. Located at: 1565 Creek St. #105, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/13/2015 and assigned File # 2015-009732. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Deb Bostwick, 1565 Creek St. #105, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Brian Bruce, 1565 Creek St. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: General Partnership. S/Deb Bostwick, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027242 Filed: Dec 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swann Concepts Publishing. Located at: 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher J Swann, 1421 N Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2005 S/Christopher J Swann, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027199 Filed: Dec 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SC Oral Surgery. Located at: 2020 Cassia Rd. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F256, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Shama Currimbhoy D.D.S., M.S., Inc., 270 N El Camino Real #256, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shama Currimbhoy, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027241 Filed: Dec 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oembe Publishing; B. The Swann School of Protocol. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Decorum Ventures Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2021 S/Elaine Swann, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026895 Filed: Dec 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moreland Choppers. Located at: 371 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solana Beach Choppers Inc., 371 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Brenda Moreland, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026556 Filed: Dec 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camerons Pools. Located at: 661 Copper Dr. #47, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Vanoostendorp, 661 Copper Dr. #47, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2021 S/Cameron Vanoostendorp, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026503 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solcere; B. North County Natural Medicine. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd. #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Naturopathic Medicine, PC, 1775 Woodbine Pl., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/22/2021 S/Heather Sandison, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027039 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MyGuyJoel. Located at: 334 Morgan Pl., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joel Thieme, 334 Morgan Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joel Thieme, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027056 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMT Enterprises; B. Arrow Printing & Marketing. Located at: 7344 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colleen Taggart, 7344 Circulo Papayo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/08/2021 S/Colleen Taggart, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026905 Filed: Dec 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Arts Journal. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc., 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9027045 Filed: Dec 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Films. Located at: 1756 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Marie Franco, 1756 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2017 S/Nicole Franco, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31/2021, 01/07/2022 CN 26082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025653 Filed: Nov 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Etch Designs. Located at: 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie A Fillmore, 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/17/2021 S/Stephanie A Fillmore, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026502 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drone Services + Photography. Located at: 4724 Mayflower Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott A Hites, 4724 Mayflower Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Hites, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026744 Filed: Dec 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CA Notary Dynamics. Located at: 2413 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia Tirado, 2413 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Tirado, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025680 Filed: Nov 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NonprofitComputers. Located at: 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Focus Point Media Inc., 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/David Epstein, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026833 Filed: Dec 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bird Rock Tropicals. Located at: 221 Princehouse Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela J Hyatt, 221 Princehouse Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/1981 S/Pamela J Hyatt, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026776 Filed: Dec 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ZenSational Spa & Skin Care. Located at: 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231944, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Reyna Christina Bailey, 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Reyna Christina Bailey, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026504 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Property Management. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryconn Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Douglas C Heumann, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026695 Filed: Dec 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coco Rose. Located at: 548 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Queen Eileen’s Inc., 548 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2013 S/Eileen Burke, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026296 Filed: Nov 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ManageMowed. Located at: 2317 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seaside Business Solutions, 2317 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rita Chen, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025299 Filed: Nov 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Space Studio. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1333 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Naomi Cundiff, 1333 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2021 S/Naomi Cundiff, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025962 Filed: Nov 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PA Hill Electric. Located at: 1445 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Arther Hill, 1445 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/17/2021 S/Paul Arther Hill, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026478 Filed: Nov 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goodfella Prints; B. Rattskateco. Located at: 1109 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Junior Antonio Angelino, 1109 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; B. Jessica Cortez Aguilar, 1109 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Junior Antonio Angelino, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24, 12/31//2021 CN 26068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026024 Filed: Nov 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rauls Shack. Located at: 490 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emma Castillo, 956 Nolbey St., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1985 S/Emma Castillo, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025825 Filed: Nov 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BleuJaune Advisors. Located at: 1720 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul S Zorner, 1720 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2021 S/Paul S Zorner, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9025335 Filed: Nov 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NoFrills Outdoors. Located at: 5157 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trevor Granberg, 5157 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Trevor Granberg, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9026089 Filed: Nov 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Cable Solutions. Located at: 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chance Nuschy, 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chance Nuschy, 12/03, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24/2021 CN 26056