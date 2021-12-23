Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($120).

Michael Saia, 30, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Solana Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 62, and the male victim, 68, reported stolen a white Canyon Endurance bicycle ($4,800) and an orange Pivot bicycle ($5,000).

Brenda Whitaker, 60, was cited and released for a misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 9:16 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Diana Leaf, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant and other agency’s warrant at 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Olive Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen an orange Skyjack vertical mast valued at $6,300.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:34 a.m. on Dec. 15 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The two female victims, 62 and 23, reported stolen an iPhone ($1000), a jacket ($100), miscellaneous papers ($80), two ID cards ($64), a black wallet ($40), a brown wallet ($30) and five credit cards.

Liam McMullan, 22, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. on Dec. 15 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony carry concealed dirk or dagger.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 1:27 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Harrahs Rincon Highway, Valley Center. The two victims, a male, 25, and a female, 48, reported stolen a black sedan ($22,000), a black Samsung ($130), cash ($50), a gray Timberland wallet ($40), ID card ($30), miscellaneous papers ($25), and a dark blue Adidas ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 10:44 a.m. on Dec. 15 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 68, reported stolen a Samsung TV ($1,500), and construction equipment ($500).

Samantha Purdue, 28, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 at North River Road, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:36 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported stolen a gold-colored automobile ($1,200) and automobile parts ($1,200).

James Norris, 68, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 7:54 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Buena Creek Road, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:53 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 63, reported stolen a red automobile ($1,200) and automobile parts ($2,000).

Robert Sherrard, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 12:46 p.m. on Dec. 15 at South Freeman St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 15 at East Glaucus St., Encinitas. The male victim, 67, reported stolen automobile parts valued at $2,500.

Thomas Ward, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and paraphernalia at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 15 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Matthew Taylor, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and substances at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 15 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Nikolas Rodriguez Berger, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 15 at West Olive Ave, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe. The victims, a male, 47, and a female, 44, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($200), a purse ($100), two credit cards, an ID ($1) and intangible identifying information.

Michael Kapitanski, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant and other agency’s warrant at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 10:33 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Rubenstein Drive, Cardiff by The Sea. The female victim, 50, reported stolen a black utility vehicle ($50,000) and keys ($500).

Francisco Bernal, 32, and Kalah Richardson were arrested at 4:19 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Rancho Summit Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility. Francisco was booked under suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and being drunk in public, and Richardson on misdemeanor under the influence of controlled substances.

Chester Holley, 67, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 17 at West Valley Pkwy., Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:53 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Saxony St., Encinitas. The female victim, 29, reported stolen a JanSport bag ($35) and an iPhone ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 12:53 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Crest Road, Del Mar. The two female victims, 42 and 74, reported stolen a white four-door automobile valued at $16,000.

Paul Ruiz, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and narcotic controlled substances at 12:41 a.m. on Dec. 17 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas.

Paul Ruiz, 34, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. on Dec. 17 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Jason Tidwell, 40, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. on Dec. 17 at West Mission Ave., Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Michael Fonden, 29, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, vehicle, at 12:56 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Arroyo Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen keys valued at ($2,500).

Michael Sutton, 54, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:08 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a blue hat ($10).

James Salmond, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, paraphernalia, and prescription at 10:21 p.m. on Dec. 17 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:42 p.m. on Dec. 17 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas. The female victim, 23, reported stolen cash ($250).

John Sanchez, 58, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. on Dec. 17 at North Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:39 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Evergreen Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 5:07 p.m. on Dec. 18 at South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 58, reported destroyed car windows ($500).

Carissa Fish, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor shoplifting at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at ($76).

Fabian Hernandez, 31, and Krystle Low, 38, were arrested at 10 p.m. on Dec. 18 at La Coast Ave., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vehicle theft and possession of stolen vehicle. The female victim, 99, reported stolen a gold-colored, four-door automobile valued at $2,500.

Ashley Brinkley, 34, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Diana St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:32 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported damaged a white Samsung S10 Plus ($900).

Malachi Vallez, 22, was arrested at 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 at 2nd St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony being drunk in public. The victim, male, 28, reported battery on the person and no injury.

Robert Bryan, 53, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vehicle theft at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Dell St., Solana Beach. The male victim, 61, reported stolen aluminum-colored pickup truck valued at $25,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:21 p.m. on Dec. 19 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 22, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($500).

Erik Tessman, 30, was arrested at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:12 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Plato Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 63, reported stolen a Samsung ($299), keys ($50), a wallet ($30), an ID card ($30), cash ($20) and two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Winsome Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $2,400 and a gold-colored four-door sedan automobile valued at $10,000.

Lannen Bowers, 60, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor throwing substances at a vehicle on the highway. The victims, two males, 56 and 59, reported damaged an aluminum-colored, three-door small truck valued at $20,000.

Allan Gillessen, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 8:41 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Aliso Creek Northbound Rest Stop, Oceanside.

