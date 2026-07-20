Motorcyclist killed in Escondido collision

ESCONDIDO — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a collision with a pickup truck Friday afternoon, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police officers and Escondido Fire Department personnel responded at 4:10 p.m. to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Daisy Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located the motorcyclist suffering from critical injuries,” Lt. Lee Stewart said. “The rider was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Escondido woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the collision, according to police.

The motorcyclist’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The fatal collision came less than a week after another deadly motorcycle crash in Escondido. On July 13, 22-year-old Dustin Hamlin died after crashing his motorcycle in the 1100 block of San Pasqual Valley Road near Birch Avenue. Authorities said the late-night crash did not involve any other vehicles.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Traffic Investigator Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.