Carlsbad continues emergency sewer repairs near Agua Hedionda Lagoon

CARLSBAD — City crews are completing restoration work following emergency repairs to a partially collapsed sewer interceptor near the north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon after officials declared a local emergency last month to expedite construction on aging infrastructure serving much of western Carlsbad.

The emergency declaration, signed by City Manager Geoff Patnoe on June 24 and unanimously confirmed by the City Council on July 7, allowed the city to bypass its normal bidding process and expedite repairs estimated at about $780,000, according to city staff.

Construction began July 6, and officials have said there was no sewage spill or disruption to sewer or water service. The damaged pipeline posed an imminent risk of failure and potential sewage leakage into the environmentally sensitive lagoon area if left unrepaired.

City officials said the damaged pipe was replaced and successfully tested last week. Crews are now restoring the work site, with the project expected to be completed by the end of this week.

The damage was discovered on June 3 during a routine review of closed-circuit television inspections of the city’s main sewer pipelines. Staff identified a partial collapse in the North Agua Hedionda Interceptor sewer line within the Hedionda Point neighborhood.

The damaged section affected two Adams Street properties, where city staff coordinated preliminary evacuation planning in the event conditions worsened during construction.

The interceptor carries wastewater from neighborhoods along El Camino Real and the north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon, then conveys it roughly two miles to the Encina Wastewater Authority treatment plant. The pipeline is located within a city sewer easement on private property that provides public access for maintenance and repairs.

Installed in 1966, the damaged section consisted of a 24-inch vitrified clay pipe, or VCP, a material widely used in sewer systems throughout California for decades because of its resistance to corrosion and chemical deterioration.

While vitrified clay performs well against chemical attack, it is significantly more brittle than modern plastic pipe. Over decades, repeated soil movement, ground settlement, external loading and aging can cause cracks or joint separation, making older VCP pipelines more susceptible to structural failure and collapse.

Carlsbad continued installing vitrified clay sewer pipe until the 1990s, when the industry largely shifted to polyvinyl chloride, or PVC. Modern PVC pipe is lighter, more flexible and better able to accommodate minor ground movement while maintaining structural integrity. New sewer construction and most replacement projects now use PVC.

The city said routine CCTV inspections are intended to identify deteriorating pipelines before they fail.

“This yet again highlights the city’s proactive action to monitor and quickly repair infrastructure before issues arise,” Patnoe said in a city statement. “This is why we inspect our systems ahead of rainy weather seasons to minimize any impacts to our community.”

Under the California Public Contract Code and Carlsbad Municipal Code, cities may declare a local emergency when immediate action is necessary to protect public health and safety. Because the damaged sewer line lies within a sensitive coastal environment and repair costs exceeded the city’s competitive bidding threshold, the declaration allowed officials to expedite contracting and permitting.

The city also notified the California Coastal Commission on June 19. The commission authorized the work as an emergency action, subject to the city’s submission of a follow-up emergency coastal development permit application.

A resolution terminating the local emergency is scheduled to be considered by the City Council on July 28.

The Agua Hedionda repair marks Carlsbad’s fourth infrastructure-related emergency declaration of 2026. Previous declarations accelerated repairs to storm damage along coastal bluffs in January, a water main break at Carlsbad Village Drive and El Camino Real later that month, and another proactively identified sewer repair in the Ponto area in May.

UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information from the City of Carlsbad on the expected completion date of emergency repairs.