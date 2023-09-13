Men’s Shed group to launch in North County

Carlsbad By The Sea retirement community is sponsoring the launch of a new men’s group in North County.

Men’s Shed, a global movement that began in Australia, seeks to combat social isolation among men by providing a communal space where they can work on projects, learn new skills, and engage in open conversations.

The group will kick off on Sept. 29 with a meet and greet at Carlsbad By The Sea.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, across the nation and other nations,” said Haley DiDonato, director of life enrichment at Carlsbad By The Sea. “We will be the first Men’s Shed group in all of California. It’s open to the public, kind of like the Senior Women’s Basketball League.”

While traditionally catered to older adults, Men’s Shed has no age limit, and women can join.

DiDonato said that while Carlsbad By The Sea is hosting the launch, the group will eventually become a member-sustained operation. Each group focuses on various topics, everything from woodworking to cars, gardening, fishing, or just friendly conversations.

“There really is no form-fitting mold. It’s more like a structure for people to connect, get together, and pursue activities of their interest,” DiDonato said.

For information or to register, email DiDonato at [email protected].