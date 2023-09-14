The Coast News Group
Vista Courthouse. File photo/The Coast News
Body found near Vista Courthouse

VISTA — A 53-year-old man was found dead Thursday near a makeshift encampment alongside state Route 78 in Vista.

A pedestrian flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer at about 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 to report spotting the body, which was in an open area between Hacienda Drive and the freeway, just east of Vista Courthouse, CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, might have died of a drug overdose, Gerber said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy purposes.

