Body found near Vista Courthouse

VISTA — A 53-year-old man was found dead Thursday near a makeshift encampment alongside state Route 78 in Vista.

A pedestrian flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer at about 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 to report spotting the body, which was in an open area between Hacienda Drive and the freeway, just east of Vista Courthouse, CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, might have died of a drug overdose, Gerber said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy purposes.

Check out our Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.