Meet Therese Farley, head of community relations at Belmont Village Senior Living

San Diego’s older adult population is one of the most rapidly growing demographics in the region. The San Diego Association of Governments projects the age 60+ population will grow from 627,000 in 2020 to nearly 1 million people by 2035.

As the head of Community Relations for Belmont Village Senior Living, Therese Farley knows a lot about this demographic. We talked with her about the aging adult population and options for downsizing and retirement.

When is it time to consider downsizing and moving into a senior living facility?

When you want to simplify live! Often times we hear “I/We are only using 2 or 3 rooms of our home and caring for it is a burden; we can’t keep up with the maintenance.” There are also emergent reasons; a senior has had an incident like a stroke or a fall and is no longer safe in their home environment and needs more support.

What are some of the benefits of living in a senior living community?

The benefits are many! Studies have shown that isolation becomes a problem as people age. People at home decline faster if they do not have social stimulation, both physically and cognitively. Nutrition and hydration become compromised, and falls are more frequent. At Belmont, there is a team of caregivers and a nurse in the building 24/7. There is much more accountability than having care at home.



And it’s exciting to see new residents connect with their peers in the dining room and throughout the community at events and activities.

What does Belmont Village offer?

In addition to being a beautiful property with terrific amenities, it has exceptional care and memory programs. A 24/7 onsite nurse allows us to do diabetic management. Belmont also offers transportation services that allow seniors to remain independent and not stuck at home.

You will be exhibiting at the Encinitas Chamber’s Senior Expo on Saturday. What do you hope to communicate?

I want to invite seniors to visit Belmont and have lunch. Sometimes the image of senior living is inaccurate and viewed as clinical. Seeing is believing, and once they visit, I believe the impression will completely change!

Where did you grow up? What is your perfect day in Encinitas?

I am a native Californian and have lived in North County since 2010. My perfect day is a long walk at Encinitas Ranch Trail, lunch along the coast with family/friends and a sunset at Cardiff State Beach.