Legal Notices, February 24, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2023-24 Funding Recommendations PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City Council will consider funding recommendations for proposed FY 2023-24 activities funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City of Encinitas expects to receive a FY 2023-24 grant award of $335,000 of which an estimated $50,250 is being considered for public services, $67,000 is being considered for program administration and fair housing, and $217,750 is considered for other activities. The funding recommendations include the following: homeless prevention and shelter, senior services, program administration, fair housing activities, and public infrastructure improvements to address ADA compliance. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is to consider funding for eligible projects under the federal CDBG program which is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15060 (c) (2) and (c) (3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) Guidelines in that the activity will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment; and the activity is not a project as defined in Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines. An environmental review must be completed for each of the approved projects. STAFF CONTACT: Cindy Schubert, Management Analyst: (760) 633-2726 or [email protected] The FY 2023-24 CDBG funding recommendations Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts by March 9, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on March 15, 2023. 02/24/2023 CN 27383

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place in March 15, 2023, and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in May 9, 2023, and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402 PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2023-0017/ PUB2023-0002/ ZCA 2023-0001 – ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT AMENDMENTS 2023 The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: The proposal is a city-initiated amendment to the Zone Code and Local Coastal Program consisting of amendments to the city’s regulations for accessory dwelling units to reflect state-mandated changes provided under Government Code Sections 65852.2 and 65852.22 that went into effect January 1, 2023 (Senate Bill 897, Assembly Bill 2221). If you have any questions, please call Shelley Glennon in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2605. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: February 24, 2023 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: February 24, 2023 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: February 24, 2023 02/24/2023 CN 27377

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2023-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2023-02 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas amending Chapter 11.08 (Smoking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to establish a citywide ban on smoking in public places, and repealing Chapter 11.09 (Smoking Prohibited in Beaches, Parks, Trails, and Outdoor/Patio Dining Areas of Eating Establishments) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005913-2023; CITYWIDE.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2023-02 was developed by staff, in consultation with the City Attorney, and includes the following key provisions, summarized below: A. Smoking is prohibited in the following locations: 1. Public places 2. Places of employment 3. Any area within 20 feet of a public place, except private residential property B. Smoking is permitted in the following locations: 1. Private property, including private residential property 2. In up to 20 percent of guest rooms in any hotel or motel 3. Within a motor vehicle that is actively being driven C. No person shall dispose of any Smoking waste except in specific receptacles designated for Smoking waste. Ordinance No. 2023-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 15, 2023, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze and Kranz. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 8, 2023, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/24/2023 CN 27375

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-446 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.18 – CARLSBAD ARTS COMMISSION TO BE CONSISTENT WITH CHAPTER 1.20 -MEETINGS AND CHAPTER 2.15 – BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS WHEREAS, in 1985 the City Council adopted Ordinance 1279 amending the Carlsbad Municipal Code by adding Chapter 2.18 creating the Carlsbad Arts Commission; and WHEREAS, in 2018 the City Council adopted Ordinance CS-329 amending Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 1.20 – Meetings in order to establish consistent rules and procedures for meetings of the City Council as well as city boards and commissions; and WHEREAS, in 2018 the City Council adopted Ordinance CS-337 amending the Carlsbad Municipal Code by adding Chapter 2.15 – Boards and Commissions in order to create a uniform set of rules and procedures applicable to all city boards and commissions; and WHEREAS, amendments to Chapter 2.18 are necessary to resolve inconsistencies with the provisions of Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapters 1.20 and 2.15. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That Chapter 2.18 is amended to read as follows: Chapter 2.18 CARLSBAD ARTS COMMISSION Sections: 2.18.010 Created. 2.18.020 Purpose. 2.18.030 Membership. 2.18.070 Staff liaison. 2.18.100 Powers and duties generally. 2.18.110 Appropriations for arts. 2.18.120 Selection and placement of works of art. 2.18.130 No delegation of legislative authority. 2.18.010 Created. The Carlsbad Arts Commission is created as an advisory body to the City Council. 2.18.020 Purpose. The purpose of the Carlsbad Arts Commission is to advise the City Council on arts and culture related matters and implementation of the arts element of the Carlsbad General Plan. 2.18.030 Membership. The Carlsbad Arts Commission shall consist of seven members on staggered terms appointed pursuant to Section 2.15.050(B). 2.18.100 Powers and duties generally. The Carlsbad Arts Commission shall: A. Encourage and advocate for the arts. B. Provide assistance and guidance to the Cultural Arts Office regarding arts programming, public art and arts-related educational programming. C. Make recommendations to the City Council regarding policies related to arts programming, public art and arts-related educational programming. D. Provide a forum for citizen concerns regarding art issues. E. Provide financial assistance whenever feasible to groups or individuals who provide public arts programming to the citizens. F. Make recommendations to the City Council for the planning and development of new or augmented arts facilities as may be needed. G. Make recommendations to the City Council regarding all works of art to be acquired by the city, either by purchase, gift or otherwise, and their proposed locations. H. Make recommendations to the City Council regarding the conservation, restoration, relocation or disposition of works of art in the city’s possession. I. Determine a method or methods of recommending the selection and commissioning of artists with respect to the design, execution and placement of works of art for which appropriations have been made, and pursuant to such method or methods, recommend to the City Council selection of artists by contract for such purposes. 2.18.110 Appropriations for arts. A. All city departments shall include in all estimates of necessary expenditures and all requests for authorizations or appropriations for construction projects, an amount for works of art equal to at least one percent of the total cost of any such construction project as estimated in the city’s capital improvement program for the year in which such estimate or request is made. If there are legal restrictions on the source of funding with respect to any particular project which precludes art as an object of expenditure of funds, the amount of funds so restricted shall be excluded from the total project cost in making the required estimate. B. The City Council may make appropriations for works of art in connection with construction projects as provided in this chapter. C. “Construction project” means any of the following: 1. Construction, reconstruction, or renovation in excess of $500,000.00, involving any publicly owned, leased, or operated facility including any plant, building, structure, utility system, real property, streets and highways, or other public work improvement. 2. Street or streetscape improvement projects other than street repair or reconstruction. In the case of streetscape and right-of-way enhancement projects, streetscape means an improvement to a public right-of-way, including a sidewalk, tree, light fixture, sign, and furniture. Some funding sources, such as sources restricted to “transportation purposes” or “direct construction costs” may prohibit formula-based expenditures for art. Thus, 1% for art will not be collected from those sources. However, the City Council may provide funding for public art for street or streetscape improvements from general fund revenues on a case-by-case basis. 3. In the case of a publicly owned utility system, “construction project” shall include only the construction, erection, and improvement, of dams, reservoirs and power plants. D. For the purposes of the Art in Public Places Program, “construction project” does not mean any of the following maintenance work: 1. Routine, recurring, and usual work for the preservation or protection of any publicly owned or publicly operated facility (see Section 2.18.110(C)(1)) for its intended purposes. 2. Resurfacing of streets and highways. 3. Landscape maintenance, including mowing, watering, trimming, pruning, planting, replacement of plants, and servicing of irrigation and sprinkler systems. 4. Work performed to keep, operate, and maintain publicly owned water, power, or waste disposal systems, including, but not limited to, dams, reservoirs, and power plants. E. Annually, the Administrative Services branch of the City of Carlsbad will verify the 1% for public art allocation for all eligible capital improvement program projects has been included in the budgeted amounts for City Council approval. As an alternative, where funding for eligible projects is restricted and cannot be used for public art, the City Council may appropriate 1% for art funding from the General Capital Construction Fund or the General Fund. The funds for art allocations may be used for projects located at the direct site of the capital improvement program project, or pooled for other future public art projects identified by the Cultural Arts Manager and Carlsbad Arts Commission. The park in lieu fee funded 1% for art allocations must be used for artwork at a park within the same quadrant where the fee was paid. F. Any funds realized from the disposition of objects in the city’s Art in Public Places collection shall be used for the benefit of the city’s Art in Public Places collection; specifically, for the purposes of acquiring, restoring and refurbishing public art. Notwithstanding the preceding sentence, the City Council shall have the discretion to appropriate any funds realized from the disposition of objects in the city’s Art in Public Places collection for other purposes. 2.18.120 Selection and placement of works of art. A. The selection of artists, commissioning of artworks, acceptance of donated artworks, and placement of works of art shall be governed by the Art in Public Places Program as developed and adopted by the Carlsbad Arts Commission and the City Council. B. The Carlsbad Arts Commission shall have the power to promulgate and adopt rules and regulations pertaining to the Art in Public Places Program. 2.18.130 No delegation of legislative authority. Nothing in this chapter shall be construed as restricting any of the powers of the City Council, or as a delegation to the Carlsbad Arts Commission of any of the authority or discretionary powers vested and imposed by law in the City Council. The City Council declares that the public interest requires the establishment of a Carlsbad Arts Commission to act in a purely advisory capacity to the City Council for the purposes enumerated in this chapter. Any power herein delegated to the Carlsbad Arts Commission to adopt rules and regulations shall not be construed as a delegation of legislative authority but purely a delegation of administrative authority. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 7th day of February, 2023, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 14th day of February, 2023, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Feb. 24, 2023 City of Carlsbad | City Council 02/24/2023 CN 27369

PUBLIC NOTICE February 3, 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: SCHARRINGHAUSEN, REGINA STAR or REGINA STAR SCHARRINGHAUSEN or HABIG, REGINA STAR or REGINA STAR HABIG in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Regina Habig 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27334

T.S. No. 102199-CA APN: 175-136-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/9/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/10/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/12/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1076822 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KENNETH FETZER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 226 N INDIANA AVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $252,039.91 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 936953_102199-CA 02/24/2023, 03/03/2023, 03/10/2023 CN 27374

M-455.02 APN: 166-183-71-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AUGUST 1, 2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, commonly known as 1365 Laughton Way, Vista, California 92083, bearing assessor’s parcel number APN: 166-183-71-00 and legally described as set forth in Exhibit A EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL A: THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCELS “A” AND “B” OF PARCEL MAP NO. 15648, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, APRIL 24, 1989 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 89-211785 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF PARCEL “B”; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL “B” SOUTH 87°50’55’’ WEST, 187.00 FEET (RECORD SOUTH 87°50’55’’ WEST, 187.02 FEET) TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCELS “A” AND “B” NORTH 0°01’02’’ WEST (RECORD NORTH 0°00’56’’ EAST, 119.91 FEET); THENCE EASTERLY ALONG A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL “A”, NORTH 89°51’38’’ EAST (RECORD NORTH 89°57’05’’ EAST), 186.86 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL “B”; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE, SOUTH 0°01’11’’ EAST (RECORD SOUTH 0°00’56’’ WEST), 113.34 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL B: AS EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ELECTRIC POWER, TELEPHONE, GAS, WATER, SEWER AND CABLE TELEVISION LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF PARCEL 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6053, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 16, 1977 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 77-238747 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, DELINEATED AND DESIGNATED AS “PROPOSED 40 FOOT PRIVATE ROAD AND UTILITY EASEMENT”, “PROPOSED 30 FOOT PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT” AND “PROPOSED PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT” ON SAID PARCEL MAP. ASSESSORS PARCEL NO.: 166-183-71, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference, will be sold at public auction at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 at 10:30 am on Monday, March 13, 2023, to secure obligations in favor of Rosalva Chaidez De Marmolejo, a widow, as beneficiary, describing the land therein, in the amount of $475,634.42, including the total amount of the unpaid principal, taxes, advances, interest, late charges, trustee’s fees and charges, attorneys’ fees and charges incurred, posting, publication and recording fees, and reasonably estimated costs, expenses, and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. The real property subject to the deed of trust and which will be sold as provided herein is described in that deed of trust dated August 1, 2003, executed by Michael Piancone, as Trustee of the Piancone 1988 Revocable Living Trust dated January 22, 1988, as Trustor to secure obligations in favor of Rosalva Chaidez De Marmolejo, a widow, as Beneficiary, and recorded on August 29, 2003 as instrument number 2003-1060599 in the Official Records of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California. The undersigned trustee was appointed and substituted as trustee under the deed of trust by that substitution of trustee recorded November 14, 2022 as instrument number 2022-0434869 in the Official Records of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, and executed by said Beneficiary. The Notice of Default and Election to Sell the described real property under the deed of trust was recorded on November 14, 2022 as instrument number 2022-0434870 in the official records of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: IF YOU ARE CONSIDERING BIDDING ON THIS PROPERTY LIEN, YOU SHOULD UNDERSTAND THAT THERE ARE RISKS INVOLVED IN BIDDING AT A TRUSTEE AUCTION. YOU WILL BE BIDDING ON A LIEN, NOT ON THE PROPERTY ITSELF. PLACING THE HIGHEST BID AT A TRUSTEE AUCTION DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY ENTITLE YOU TO FREE AND CLEAR OWNERSHIP OF THE PROPERTY. YOU SHOULD ALSO BE AWARE THAT THE LIEN BEING AUCTIONED OFF MAY BE A JUNIOR LIEN. IF YOU ARE THE HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE AUCTION, YOU ARE OR MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING OFF LIENS SENIOR TO THE LIEN BEING AUCTIONED OFF, BEFORE YOU CAN RECEIVE CLEAR TITLE TO THE PROPERTY. YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO INVESTIGATE THE EXISTENCE, PRIORITY AND SIZE OF OUTSTANDING LIENS THAT MAY EXIST ON THIS PROPERTY BY CONTACTING THE COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE OR A TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, EITHER OF WHICH MAY CHARGE YOU A FEE FOR THIS INFORMATION. IF YOU CONSULT EITHER OF THESE RESOURCES, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE SAME LENDER MAY HOLD MORE THAN ONE MORTGAGE OR DEED OF TRUST ON THE PROPERTY. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: THE SALE DATE SHOWN ON THIS NOTICE OF SALE MAY BE POSTPONED ONE ORE MORE TIMES BY THE MORTGAGEE, BENEFICIARY, TRUSTEE OR A COURT UNDER SECTION 2924(g) OF THE CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE. THE LAW REQUIRES THAT INFORMATION ABOUT TRUSTEE SALE POSTPONEMENTS BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO YOU AND THE PUBLIC, AS A COURTESY TO THOSE NOT PRESENT AT THE SALE. IF YOU WISH TO LEARN WHETHER YOUR SALE DATE HAS BEEN POSTPONED, AND, IF APPLICABLE, THE RESCHEDULED TIME AND DATE FOR THE SALE OF THE PROPERTY, YOU MAY CALL (818) 346-7300, USING THE FILE NUMBER ASSIGNED TO THIS CASE, M455.02. INFORMATION ABOUT POSTPONEMENTS THAT ARE VERY SHORT IN DURATION OR THAT OCCUR CLOSE IN TIME TO THE SCHEDULED SALE MAY NOT IMMEDIATELY BE REFLECTED IN THE TELEPHONE INFORMATION. THE BEST WAY TO VERIFY POSTPONEMENT INFORMATION IS TO ATTEND THE SCHEDULED SALE. NOTICE TO TENANT: YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO PURCHASE THIS PROPERTY AFTER THE TRUSTEE AUCTION PURSUANT TO SECTION 2924M OF THE CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE. IF YOU ARE AN “ELIGIBLE TENANT BUYER,” YOU CAN PURCHASE THE PROPERTY IF YOU MATCH THE LAST AND HIGHEST BID PLACED AT THE TRUSTEE AUCTION. IF YOU ARE AN “ELIGIBLE BIDDER,” YOU MAY BE ABLE TO PURCHASE THE PROPERTY IF YOU EXCEED THE LAST AND HIGHEST BID PLACED AT THE TRUSTEE AUCTION. THERE ARE THREE STEPS TO EXERCISING THIS RIGHT OF PURCHASE. FIRST, 48 HOURS AFTER THE DATE OF THE TRUSTEE SALE, YOU CAN CALL (818) 346-7300, USING THE FILE NUMBER ASSIGNED TO THIS CASE [M455.02] TO FIND THE DATE ON WHICH THE TRUSTEE’S SALE WAS HELD, THE AMOUNT OF THE LAST AND HIGHEST BID, AND THE ADDRESS OF THE TRUSTEE. SECOND, YOU MUST SEND A WRITTEN NOTICE OF INTENT TO PLACE A BID SO THAT THE TRUSTEE RECEIVES IT NO MORE THAN 15 DAYS AFTER THE TRUSTEE’S SALE. THIRD, YOU MUST SUBMIT A BID SO THAT THE TRUSTEE RECEIVES IT NO MORE THAN 45 DAYS AFTER THE TRUSTEE’S SALE. IF YOU THINK YOU MAY QUALIFY AS AN “ELIGIBLE TENANT BUYER” OR “ELIGIBLE BIDDER,” YOU SHOULD CONSIDER CONTACTING AN ATTORNEY OR APPROPRIATE REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL IMMEDIATELY FOR ADVICE REGARDING THIS POTENTIAL RIGHT TO PURCHASE. The sale is conducted at the request of said Beneficiary whose address is in care of Foreclosure Services Company, 15303 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 1650, Sherman Oaks, California 91403, telephone number (818) 346-7300. Directions to the property may be obtained by submitting a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the first publication of this notice. The name, address, and telephone number of the Trustee are: Foreclosure Services Company, as Trustee 15303 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 1650 Sherman Oaks, California 91403 Telephone No: (818) 346-7300 Attention: Stephen M. Fenster, Esq. DATED: February 14, 2023 Foreclosure Services Company, as Trustee By: Howard J. Ettinger, Its Vice President STOX M-455.02 02/17/2023, 02/24/2023, 03/03/2023 CN 27367

T.S. No. 22002533-1 CA APN: 265-452-15-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALI SHAPOURI AND LAURA AMANDA SHAPOURI, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/22/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0719393 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 03/15/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $434,388.47 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7759 VIA ZAFIRO RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 265-452-15-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 22002533-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 22002533-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 02/08/2023 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 36474 Pub Dates 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27351

T.S. No. 22001107-1 CA APN: 216-160-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANDRE WILLIAMS, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0465544 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 03/10/2023 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,889,585.86 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2408 LA COSTA AVENUE CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 216-160-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com using the file number assigned to this case 22001107-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 using the file number assigned to this case 22001107-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 02/09/2023 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 or www.auction.com Ryan Bradford, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 36483 Pub Dates 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27350

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-618023-JP Order No.: 140069623-CA-MAI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/7/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RICARDO MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0979246 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/21/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,074,889.31 The purported property address is: 773 CALLE DE SOTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-430-08-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-618023-JP to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-14-618023-JP IDSPub #0183824 2/10/2023 2/17/2023 2/24/2023 CN 27327

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St, Vista, CA 92083 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/16/2023 at 2:30pm. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Brian Jackson; Ted Lazich. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27373

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00005674-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Belen Aquino filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Belen Aquino aka Belen Aquino Diaz change to proposed name: Belen Elizabeht Aquino Diaz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/09/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27357

PUBLIC NOTICE January 5 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: HABIG, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG or LANDSDALE, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY LANDSDALE in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Jamie Habig, 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27353

PUBLIC NOTICE February 3, 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: SCHARRINGHAUSEN, REGINA STAR or REGINA STAR SCHARRINGHAUSEN or HABIG, REGINA STAR or REGINA STAR HABIG in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Regina Habig 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27352

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00004879-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Vicki Ann Gates filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Vicki Ann Gates change to proposed name: Vicki Ann Barbolak. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/03/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27332

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00004588-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melanie Ann Hutchinson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brixton Harlan Hutchinson change to proposed name: Brixton Harlan Upstone; b. Present name: Melanie Ann Hutchinson change to proposed name: Melanie Ann Upstone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/02/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27329

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL–CONTRADEMANDA) NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): JOHN W. JELKS, JR.; CRAIG KATCHEN AND ROES 1-25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): KYLE THOMPSON You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Hall of Justice Courthouse 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): Waddell vs Jelks; Thompson. CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 37-2021-00040136-CU-OR-NC The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Tanner D. Brink 1350 Treat Blvd., Ste 105 Walnut Creek CA 94597 Telephone: 925.433.5448 Date: (Fecha), 11/15/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), C. Terriquez Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual cross-defendant. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27328

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00003000-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Lorraine Goff filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Lorraine Goff change to proposed name: Stephanie Lorraine Santana. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 09, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/24/2023 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27307

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00002544-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Suzan M. Kelly and John R. Kelly filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kaeden William Kelly change to proposed name: Bear Kaeden William Kelly. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 07, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions.

A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/20/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003540 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Time Capsule Videos. Located at: 6718 Blue Point Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Faye Nemiroff, 6718 Blue Point Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Faye Nemiroff 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003473 Filed: Feb 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Stress Trauma and Anxiety Recovery; B. CSTAR. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #5001, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haller Psychological Services Inc., 4079 Governor Dr. #5001, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Moira Haller 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003798 Filed: Feb 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dopa Designs; B. Hatfield Worldwide. Located at: 13754 Mango Dr. #122, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Whitney Harbison Hatfield, 13754 Mango Dr. #122, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Whitney Harbison Hatfield 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003844 Filed: Feb 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EBI Ltd. Located at: 2260 Rutherford Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 175 Robinhood Rd., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Haffner Int’l Marketing Group Inc., 1751 Robinhood Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/27/2023 S/Nicole J. Haffner-Yargeau 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002894 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hibachi Crazy. Located at: 2520 Navarra Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Navarra Café LLC, 2520 Navarra Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ohnmar Min 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002750 Filed: Feb 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Collective42. Located at: 217 Via Tavira, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cloudview Ventures, 217 Via Tavira, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ricardo Figueiredo 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003786 Filed: Feb 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barn Time Music. Located at: 735 Nardo Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kyre Bryan Madeira-Wilcox, 927 Bacero Rd. Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Andrew Stephen Baxter Ware, 2593 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054; 3. Zachary Zeke Benavidez, 735 Nardo Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Kyre B. Madeira-Wilcox 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002884 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Develo PLAY. Located at: 4589 Warwick Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eat. Play. Love. Occupational Therapy Inc, 4589 Warwick Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Lindsey Wood 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003190 Filed: Feb 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AGDETAILS. Located at: 3317 Cabo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009-7803 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Dobrovodsky, 3317 Cabo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009-7803. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2022 S/Alex Dobrovodsky 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003453 Filed: Feb 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Wave. Located at: 3333 N. Mountain View Dr., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LC Creative Agency, 3333 N. Mountain View Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Elizabeth Connolly 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003529 Filed: Feb 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adventure Within Therapy. Located at: 1286 University Ave. #1070, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leah Bellack, 1286 University Ave. #1070, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Leah Bellack 02/24, 03/03, 03/10, 03/17/2023 CN 27370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002943 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Surgeons Inc. Located at: 303 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gil Q. Galloway MD Inc., 303 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gil Galloway 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003336 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merenda. Located at: 1935 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karl Wine and Foods LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2022 S/Aaron Crossland 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003361 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Pools. Located at: 5831 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5831 Palmer Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. DeMaria LandTech Inc., 626 Coronado Hills Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John DeMaria 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003328 Filed: Feb 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indigo Village. Located at: 1858 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan K. Walton, 1858 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/14/2009 S/Susan Kay Walton 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002327 Filed: Jan 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westland DRE. Located at: 4307 Meadow Spring Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Alan Downum, 4307 Meadow Spring Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2023 S/Brian Alan Downum 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27361

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9003168 Filed: Feb 09, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Exclusive Cleaning Service. Located at: 545 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/07/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9019991. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Magan Riley Taylor, 545 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Magan Riley Taylor 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001106 Filed: Jan 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1M Construction; B. 1M Restoration & Repair. Located at: 1348 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #130596, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. 1M Enterprises Inc., 1348 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Fleming 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003049 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hills Pub & Eatery. Located at: 1640 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Hills Pub and Eatery, 1640 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Cynthia Dirocco 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9003079 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ailona; B. Yuanloan. Located at: 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wedoglobalization Inc., 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2023 S/Qingjiang Yuan 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27354

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002897 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock and Rose Landscape. Located at: 204 Camino Corto, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Juan Martinez, 204 Camino Corto, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2023 S/Juan Martinez 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002905 Filed: Feb 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crimson Collective. Located at: 351 N. Melrose #H, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachel Jennings, 351 N. Melrose #H, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2023 S/Rachel Jennings 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002972 Filed: Feb 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brooke Leanne. Located at: 499 Huff St., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida del Oro PO Box 4153, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Brooke Leanne Delima, 499 Huff St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2015 S/Brooke Leanne Delima 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002667 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Music Studios; B. Oceanside Music. Located at: 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 1413 Zeiss St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Leilani Gjellstad PH.D. 02/17, 02/24, 03/03, 03/10/2023 CN 27343

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000197 Filed: Jan 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cloud Cover Knits. Located at: 8470 Warden Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katherine Elizabeth Scalzo, 8470 Warden Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/2022 S/Katherine Elizabeth Scalzo 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002374 Filed: Jan 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joyous Life; B. Joyous Life Coaching; C. Legacy Cosmetics; D. No BS Wellness; E. The Swann School of Protocol Encinitas. Located at: 620 Melba Rd. #12, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brittaney Joyce Smith, 620 Melba Rd. #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2023 S/Brittney Joyce Smith 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002792 Filed: Feb 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secure Retirement & Estate Planning. Located at: 864 Nardo Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Dee DeLaRosa, 864 Nardo Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Sandra Dee DeLaRosa 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002704 Filed: Feb 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quasar; B. Quasar Software; C. Quasar Industries. Located at: 1744 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nathan Timothy Burns, 1744 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Burns 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002083 Filed: Jan 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Art by Koniakowsky; B. Ocean Art. Located at: 1889 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2382, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Ocean Art by Koniakowsky LLC, 1889 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2023 S/Lynn Koniakowsky 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001693 Filed: Jan 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intel Motors LLC. Located at: 3112 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Intel Motors LLC, 3112 Vista Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert D. Wilson Jr. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002820 Filed: Feb 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach News; B. Best of North County; C. Coast News; D. Coast News Group; E. Coast News Inc; F. CoastNewsGroup.com; G. Inland Edition; H. Rancho Santa Fe News; I. San Marcos News; J. The Beach News; K. The Best of North County; L. The Coast News; M. The Coast News Group; N. The Coast News Inland Edition; O. The Encinitas Sun; P. The Inland Edition; Q. The News Group Inc; R. The North Coast News; S. The Rancho Santa Fe News; T. The San Marcos News; U. The Vista News; V. The Vista/San Marcos News; W. TheBestofNorthCounty.com; X. TheCoastNews.com. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #204 / 205, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232550, Encinitas CA 92023-2550. Registrant Information: 1. Coast News Inc., 531 Encinitas Blvd. #204 / 205, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/1987 S/Becky Roland 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001991 Filed: Jan 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ERP Enterprises. Located at: 168 Beaumont Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Richard A. Olinger, 168 Beaumont Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard A. Olinger 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000985 Filed: Jan 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rate Bottom; B. RateBottom.com. Located at: 12463 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #117, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Homevana, 12463 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #117, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2022 S/Alexander Good 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002356 Filed: Jan 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wicklow Fields. Located at: 633 Ascot Dr. #92, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Anne Knight, 633 Ascot Dr. #92, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Anne Knight 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/2023 CN 27326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002174 Filed: Jan 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Miller Cat House Too. Located at: 14650 Lyons Valley Rd., Jamul CA 91935 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa Hanson, 14650 Lyons Valley Rd., Jamul CA 91935. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2005 S/Lisa Hanson 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002201 Filed: Jan 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dose Fitness. Located at: 1465 Encinitas Blvd. #C+D, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 658 Summer View Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Next Chapter 23 LLC, 658 Summer View Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/McIntyre McQueen 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002232 Filed: Jan 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Design Builders. Located at: 4549 Royal Oak Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shannon John Long, 4549 Royal Oak, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/1994 S/Shannon John Long 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001834 Filed: Jan 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forest Witch Foundry. Located at: 5331 Elsinore St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alyska Leilani Gutzwiller, 5331 Elsinore St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alyska Leilani Gutzwiller 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002151 Filed: Jan 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Coast. Located at: 3524 Cockatoo Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #H-125, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Wild Coast Brand LLC, 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #H-125, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Waltair B. Pinto 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9002062 Filed: Jan 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jexa Analytics. Located at: 117 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Daniel Conklin, 117 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Daniel Conklin 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000128 Filed: Jan 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strategic Posture. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D-161, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tamer Tamer Salameh, 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D-161, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Tamer Tamer Salameh 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001664 Filed: Jan 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunny Beach Realty Group. Located at: 1501 Anza Ave. #38, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jana Sue Steenbock, 1501 Anza Ave. #38, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jana Sue Steenbock 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9001189 Filed: Jan 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ATP Property Management Services LLC. Located at: 553 Hygeia Ave #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ATP Home Inspection Services LLC, 553 Hygeia Ave #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Brace Sheehan III 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/2023 CN 27308