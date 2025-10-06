Want a free piano?

We have this gorgeous piano that we’re giving away. It’s a 1906 Chickering parlor grand, 8 feet long, and perfect for any music lover’s family room.

We loved having it in our last home, and my daughter learned to sing opera accompanied by this magnificent instrument. It belonged to my father-in-law, and playing it was one of the last things he did before he died.

Only there’s no room for it in our current abode. We’ve had it in storage for the past several years, and as we simplify our lives, it’s time to find it a new home.

It’s perfect for a nonprofit looking to entertain clients. Or a senior community. Or a young family. Or your living room.

We’ve asked around, but our friends are also downsizing or divorcing or leaving the country. None of these situations is conducive to acquiring a 1-ton piano.

So, we’re going to market it. To do that properly, we’re hiring the storage company to reassemble our piano and take photographs. And I’m happy to spend the money, as the alternative — tossing this beautiful piece of furniture in the dump — makes me nauseous.

I know I could just put this on Facebook Marketplace and cross my fingers, but as the automatic centerpiece of any room, this slice of musical history deserves more effort to find it the right loving environment.

Maybe it’s a Hollywood studio. Or a shopping mall. Anyplace where people gather to hear fine music.

Odd, isn’t it? We’re incurring trouble and expense to give away a piano that was recently valued at $45,000. Only COVID changed the world in unexpected ways, and the market for pianos crashed.

This is a valuable lesson in paying close attention to trends, audiences, demographics, timing and the world around you. Had I sold the piano when I originally intended to (in 2018), I’d be richer and writing about other things today.

But I dawdled, allowed extraneous factors to influence my judgment and lost track of the objective. And here we are.

This is also a good reminder to invest in building a plan, regardless of your business, and sticking to it. Because you know your objectives and what you’re selling, but dragging your feet can easily translate to lost opportunities and the singing of sad songs.

With that said, I wish you a week of musical marketing.

Interested? DM me at [email protected].