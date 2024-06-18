Belmont Village to build 185 luxury senior apartments in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE — A new project, which will bring 185 luxury senior apartments to the gated Lakes of Rancho Santa Fe community, is expected to break ground by the end of the year.

Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will feature 185 apartments with 15 free-standing cottages. The project will have indoor and outdoor amenities for residents, including dining, recreation spaces, a private wine room, a fitness center with group classes, a professional massage room and an outdoor pool.

Other amenities include an on-site art studio, movie theater, hair and nail salon, and sports lounge with a pool, shuffleboard, televisions and poker tables, all connected to an outdoor roof terrace offering additional social and recreational space.

Designed by HPI Architecture, the community will have extensive grounds with green spaces, meandering walking paths and loops sized for golf carts.

Belmont Village Senior Living and Greystar Real Estate Partners are the developers behind the project.

According to a press release announcing the project’s groundbreaking later this year, Jerry Brand and Patricia Will, Greystar and Belmont Village leaders, are longtime residents of Rancho Santa Fe.

“We are thrilled to enhance our collaboration with Belmont Village, known for delivering top-tier senior living communities,” said Brand, executive director of Greystar Development and Construction Services. “As a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, I know Belmont Village will undoubtedly enrich the fabric of our community, offering a luxury senior living experience.”

Will said she expects to live in the community once it’s complete.

“I could not be more excited about bringing our product and services to the community that is such an important part of my life,” Will said.

Belmont Village Rancho Santa Fe will offer independent and assisted living, as well as memory care. The developers are also close partners with the UC San Diego’s Stein Center for Research on Aging.

The new project follows the Belmont Village La Jolla community, which opened in 2022. The developers hope to build off the success of the La Jolla community with the new Rancho Santa Fe location.

Belmont Village also has a location in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

This will be the fourth Belmont Village senior living community in the San Diego area and the 17th in the state since 2002. The company, founded in Houston in 1997, has 35 operating locations across the country and in Mexico City.

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally, with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region. According to Greystar, the company is the largest operator of apartments in the United States and manages more than 893,600 units/beds globally.