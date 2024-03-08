Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach from Feb. 26 to March 3. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Flores, 39, was arrested for misdemeanor battery at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 at 1000 Evergreen Drive, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 26 at 500 North Acacia Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported a stolen black Atlas utility vehicle ($15,000).

Bruns, 42, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:02 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Vargas, 29, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:14 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Boudy, 32, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:22 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Genereaux, 31, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:48 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Hemmerich, 58, was cited and released on an active bench warrant from another agency at 10:05 a.m. on Feb. 26 at 100 Valpreda Road, San Marcos.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a miscellaneous incident at 11:53 a.m. on Feb. 26 at 900 Elmview Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Monarch Ocean Pub, 1500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim reported stolen liquor ($1,445.79).

Gil, 36, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 26 at 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (drugs with alcohol).

Schumacher, 54, was arrested for a felony post-release community service violation at 2:19 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the 3800 block of Plaza Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. A knife and stolen jacket ($30) were found at the scene.

Zimmerman, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct/under the influence of drugs at 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 26 at 600 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Wolf, 35, was cited and released on an active warrant at 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Grandview Terrace Mobile Estates, 700 Sycamore Avenue, Vista.

Nowles, 70, was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant at 8:52 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Leucadian Bar, 1500 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility.

Idol, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, use/under the influence of a controlled substance, and shoplifting at 8:32 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. Idol was booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Multiple stolen shirts were recovered at the scene ($77.73), along with sunglasses ($9.99), electronic components ($99.95) and other miscellaneous goods ($51.94).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a forgery call at 7:55 a.m. on Feb. 27 at 1700 Belle Meade Road, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen checks.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 9:26 a.m. on Feb. 27 at 500 North Rios Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim reported miscellaneous goods ($50,000), miscellaneous jewelry ($10,00), currency ($3,000), a safe, and a watch.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 27 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($265).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 27 at 2900 Wishbone Way, Encinitas.

Baylor, 29, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency at 11:39 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Bertholde, 49, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony probation violation.

Elliott, 26, was arrested for a felony warrant from another agency at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Vista, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for miscellaneous incidents at 1:28 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 1900 Skyknoll Way, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a miscellaneous incident at 4:19 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 2000 Shadow Grove Way, Encinitas.

Katnik, 53, and Sanders, 39, were cited and released at 4:05 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Shell 2200 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Machado, 30, was cited and released on an active warrant at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 500 Hacienda Drive, Vista.

Garcia, 53, was cited and released on an active warrant at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 500 Hacienda Drive, Vista.

Jedrey, 35, was cited and released on an active warrant at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 500 Hacienda Drive, Vista.

Wilson, 39, was cited and released on an active warrant at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 500 Hacienda Drive, Vista.

Mularchuk, 66, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Encinitas Blvd and Delphinium Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and a DUI (alcohol/drug). A license plate was found at the scene.

Kenan, 61, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the 500 block of North Quince Street, Escondido.

Dingler, 44, was cited and released on an active warrant from another agency at 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the 500 block of North Quince Street, Escondido.

Burke, 30, was cited and released on an active warrant at 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 28 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an armed suspicious person at 9:57 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Starbucks, 1400 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 10:08 a.m. on Feb. 28 at El Camino Real and Cristianitos Road, San Clemente. The female victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Torres, 27, was arrested for a felony post-release community service violation at 11:29 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Vista Court, 300 South Melrose Drive, Vista and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report for reckless driving at 1:34 p.m. on Feb. 28 at 100 Peppertree Lane, Encinitas. The arrestee was cited and released, and their identity remains confidential.

Aguilera, 31, was cited and released on an active warrant at 2:31 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the 3800 block of Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Garcia, 46, was cited and released on an active bench warrant at 2:34 p.m. on Feb. 28 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:41 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 5:26 p.m. on Feb. 28 at 900 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victims reported stolen clothing ($20) and liquor ($91.58).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a temporary restraining order violation at 7:44 a.m. on Feb. 29 at Scripps Encinitas, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Stephens, 29, was cited and released at 10:54 a.m. on Feb. 29 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for misdemeanor petty theft. An electronic component was found at the scene ($379.99).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:26 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Famous Footwear, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen currency ($18).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:25 p.m. on Feb. 29 at 1600 Crest Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen credit cards, an identification card/document ($32), and a wallet ($50).

Wynn, 26, was arrested for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance at 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 29 at 400 West D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Howard, 37, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. on March 1 at Mountain Vista Drive/Glen Arbor Drive, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Gonzalez, 45, was arrested for a felony probation violation at 8:09 a.m. on March 1 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Noel, 35, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on March 1 at the Community Resource Center, 600 2nd Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Romans, 37, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:31 a.m. on March 1 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Bitsui, 32, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:45 a.m. on March 1 at 500 Washington Street, Escondido.

Salgado, 44, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:55 a.m. on March 1 at 700 North Broadway, Escondido.

Martinez, 30, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:10 a.m. on March 1 at 400 North Hale Avenue, Escondido.

Jackson, 37, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:10 a.m. on March 1 at 400 North Hale Avenue, Escondido.

Sexton, 36, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:38 a.m. on March 1 at 1500 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Dragicivich, 46, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:44 a.m. on March 1 at 1900 Don Lee Place, Escondido.

Huft, 40, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:51 a.m. on March 1 at McDonald’s, 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Kuhn, 38, was arrested for a felony probation violation/rearrest at 10:51 a.m. on March 1 at McDonald’s, 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:40 a.m. on March 1 at 900 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen intangible identifying information ($360).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:40 p.m. on March 1 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported multiple stolen hard drives ($2,807).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 2:49 p.m. on March 1 at Scripps Encinitas, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Cherry, 63, was cited and released at 3:07 p.m. on March 1 at East Village Asian Diner, 600 South Coast Highway 101 for battery. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Kerr, 33, was arrested for disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 4:08 p.m. on March 1 at 200 North Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked into Vista Detention Facility.

White, 57, was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI (alcohol/drugs) at 4:10 p.m. on March 1 at 600 Westlake Street, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility.

Randall, 19, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 7:13 a.m. on March 2 at Shell, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and was booked into Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 7:43 a.m. on March 2 at San Elijo Lagoon Park, 2700 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($4,356.21) and a damaged pickup truck ($500).

Doll, 69, was arrested for felony threatening of a crime with intent to terrorize at 11:55 a.m. on March 2 at 2200 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Center.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:01 p.m. on March 1 at Viewpoint Brewing, 2200 San Dieguito Drive, Del Mar. The male victim reported a stolen computer ($600), duffle bag ($50), eyeglasses ($280), and miscellaneous computer equipment ($30).

Gonzales, 32, was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol) at 2:42 a.m. on March 3 at 400 South Coast Highway and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 3:26 p.m. on March 3 at Days Inn 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. Bailey, 52, was later reported to have been found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 3:36 p.m. on March 3 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen liquor ($386.97).

