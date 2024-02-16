Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Morales Ruiz, 23, and Garcia, 22, were arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct at 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 4 at The Saloon Bar, South Coast Highway 101, and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

Porter, 25, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia at 1:23 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Third Street and West C Street, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

McBride, 55, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 4 at East D Street, Encinitas.

Rush, 50, was cited and released for disorderly conduct at 10:49 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Sandy Lane, Del Mar.

Wilson, 63, was arrested for felony probation violation at 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 4 at 5600 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:39 p.m. on Feb. 4 at REI, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen pants ($80) and a camping tent ($449).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for tampering with a vehicle at 7:51 p.m. on Feb. 4 at 1400 Via Terrassa, Encinitas. The male victim reported vandalism to a pickup truck.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:26 a.m. on Feb. 5 at 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous items ($27,645.68).

Maldonado, 37, was cited and released at 11:31 a.m. on Feb. 5 at 200 N Highway 101, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor possession of substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 3:25 p.m. at 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen garden tools ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a death at 8:19 p.m. on Feb. 5 at 16400 Via Del Alba, Encinitas. The victim’s identifying information remains confidential.

Martinez, 23, was arrested for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance at 5:09 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Home Goods located at 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

Acevedo, 32, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. on Feb. 6 at 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism, violation of a felony bench warrant, and violation of a misdemeanor bench warrant. Two knives were also found at the scene. The victim reported vandalized miscellaneous property ($1,528).

Oconnell, 39, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 11:01 a.m. on Feb. 6 at 100 S Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle theft at 3:43 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Starflower Road and Buttercup Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black 750 Sportv motorcycle/scooter ($5,500).

Miguel, 26, was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:14 p.m. on Feb. 6 at N Highway 101 and Ocean Street, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

Story, 63, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 7 at 800 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession/purchase for sale narcotics/controlled substance, transporting/selling narcotics/controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale, transporting controlled substances and DUI (drugs).

Baca, 31, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 7 at 800 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession/purchase for sale narcotics/controlled substance, transporting/selling narcotics/controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale, and transporting controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 9:07 a.m. on Feb. 7 at 1000 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim reported damaged windows ($2,000).

Watson, 32, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 7 at 1500 West Valley Parkway, Encinitas

Lopez, 37, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9:57 a.m. on Feb. 7 at 400 North Escondido Blvd, Escondido.

Mendez, 37, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:08 a.m. on Feb. 7 at 400 North Escondido Blvd, Escondido.

Rice, 34, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 12:09 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 400 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Rojassalgado, 48, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor active warrant.

Alberty, 58, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 100 Range Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Constantino, 32, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, and booked into Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant issued from another agency and misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 100 West I Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported damaged windows ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics/narcotic seizure at 3:04 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 6:51 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 100 North El Camino Real, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim reported stolen currency ($8,000).

Camarillo, 49, was cited and released at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 2500 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, for misdemeanor vandalism. The female victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for illegal camping at 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 2200 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an elder abuse incident at 8:02 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 300 Saxony Road, Encinitas.

Rodriguez, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor failure to pay for public transit at 8:04 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($2.50).

Mendez, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and misdemeanor active warrant at 9:31 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Albarran, 36, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:46 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 700 North Quince Street, Escondido.

Andrade, 37, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:46 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 700 North Quince Street, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 100 13th Street, Del Mar. The female victim reported a stolen car ($55,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:24 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 1200 Hymettus Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($2,170.59).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a follow-up investigation at 11:54 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Capri Elementary School, 900 Capri Road, Encinitas.

Baris, 47, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor warrant issued by a different agency at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 9 at 1600 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 9:22 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Encinitas Foreign and Domestic Auto Repair, 900 2nd Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported vandalism to two vehicles ($4,500).

Coehick, 28, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor warrant issued by a different agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a death at 1:27 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 300 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim’s identifying information remains confidential.

Biondo, 42, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:51 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 400 North Hale Avenue, Escondido.

Lopez, 49, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:09 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Nordahl Road Sprinter Station, 2100 Barham Drive, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 800 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported vandalism to her vehicle.

Leslie, 73, was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant at 6:47 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Leucadia Blvd and North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

Vitek, 56, was arrested for felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury at 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 15800 The River Trail, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the Encinitas Transit Center, East D Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found gray AL Comp bicycle at 11:11 a.m. on Feb. 10 at 1500 San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for unauthorized use of computer data at 6:41 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 7-Eleven, 2200 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 6100 Le Fremontia, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim reported stolen jewelry ($250,000) and damaged windows.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 9:06 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 3500 Fortuna Ranch Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen backpack ($200) and stolen miscellaneous goods ($60).

Tello, 51, was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant at 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 100 Quail Gardens Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility.

Grubbs, 65, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Walmart located at 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony grand theft. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($5,000) that were then recovered.

Reyes Cordero, 28, was cited and released at 10:48 p.m. on Feb. 10 at La Costa Avenue at Sheridan Road, Encinitas, for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and unlawful display of registration/intent non-compliance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a welfare check/miscellaneous incident at 11:19 p.m. on Feb. 10 at The Roxy, 500 South Coast Highway, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 6:07 p.m. on Feb. 11 at 1800 Pleasantdale Drive, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen refrigerator ($250).

Check out Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. For more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts, please visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.